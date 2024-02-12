Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

EB Tucker: Gold to Maintain All-time Highs, Focus on the War (Not the Battle)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

When Will Gold Stocks Go Up? Experts Talk Outlook for Equities and Price

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

Multiple Lithium Anomalies Enhance Prospectivity of Solonópole Project

Multiple Broad and High-Grade Drill Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

QX Resources

QXR:AU

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Brian Christie Joins Forum Board of Directors

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Christie to the Board of Directors of Forum Energy Metals.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Brian was one of the first Mining Analysts to recognize the potential of the Thelon Basin when Forum first staked mineral claims adjacent to the Orano/UEC/Denison Kiggavik deposit in Nunavut in 2006. Following his seventeen-year career as a Mining Analyst, Brian has gained great insight into operations in Nunavut through his ten-year career as Vice President, Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines when Agnico put the Meadowbank gold mine into production."

Mr. Mazur further stated, "David Cowan has stepped down from the Board of Directors and will remain on Forum's Advisory Board as Legal Advisor. David has been on the Board since the Company's inception in 2004 and we look forward to his continued counsel."

"I am excited to be joining Forum's Board. The Company has done a great job of maintaining and building a large prospective land package in Nunavut near the Kiggavik deposit. Results from last year's exploration program indicate that the Company is well positioned to make a significant new discovery in the region in 2024", said Mr. Christie.

Brian served as the Vice President of Investor Relations at Agnico Eagle Mines from December 2012 until his retirement in July 2022. During his tenure at Agnico Eagle, the company was consistently recognized as having one of the top Investor Relations programs across all industries in Canada. Mr. Christie is currently retained by Agnico Eagle as a Senior Advisor, Investor Relations.

Before joining Agnico Eagle, he worked for over 17 years in the investment industry, primarily as a mining analyst covering gold, uranium and base metal companies. From 2005 until 2009, he covered several domestic and international uranium companies at National Bank Financial.

Prior to working in the investment industry, Mr. Christie spent 13 years in the mining industry as a geologist for a variety of mining companies, including Homestake, Billiton, Falconbridge Copper and Newmont Mining. Mr. Christie holds a BSc. in Geology (University of Toronto) and an MSc. in Geology (Queen's University) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) and the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI).

He currently serves as the Chair of Fury Gold Mines Limited and is also an Independent Director of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited.

In connection with his appointment, the Company has granted to Brian Christie incentive stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 300,000 common shares exercisable on or before February 12, 2029 at a price of $0.15 per share.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197539

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCCopper Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Allison Rippin Armstrong Appointed Vice President, Nunavut Affairs

Forum Announces Allison Rippin Armstrong Appointed Vice President, Nunavut Affairs

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Allison Rippin Armstrong as Vice President, Nunavut Affairs.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Forum is building its team and commitment to comprehensive exploration practice on its uranium discovery in Nunavut. We have a deep appreciation for the Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit (Traditional Knowledge) in the implementation of our drilling program. Allison has an exemplary record in the field of Environment, Social and Governance practice. Through Allison's leadership, Forum will build relationships in the local communities of the Kivalliq region of Nunavut, indigenous organizations, territorial and federal governments and regulatory agencies."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of C$10.4 Million

Forum Energy Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of C$10.4 Million

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$10,364,014, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' Option for gross proceeds of C$1,500,000. Under the Offering, the Company sold the following:

  • 48,648,648 flow-through units of the Company to purchasers (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.185 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of C$9,000,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • 11,366,787 units of the Company (each, a "Unit", and together with the FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$1,364,014 from the sale of Units.

Under the Offering, Red Cloud Securities Inc. acted as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents that included Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London November 28 - 30, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Resourcing Tomorrow Conference in London November 28 - 30, 2023

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the 2023 Resourcing Tomorrow Conference at the Business Design Centre in London on Tuesday, November 28 to Thursday, November 30. Forum's Director, Janet Meiklejohn will present on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut and its drill ready portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, November 29. Janet will be available on all days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned uranium exploration activities in Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://resourcingtomorrow.com/register.