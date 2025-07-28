Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

BPH:AU
BPH Energy
BPH Energy (ASX:BPH)

BPH Energy


Investing in a Solution to Australia's Fossil Fuel Crisis

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

BPH Energy Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) announce the March 2025 quarter operations report with significant activities by the Company's investees.

Advent Energy Limited ("Advent") (BPH 35.8% direct interest)

PEP-11 Permit

Advent Energy Limited's100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd ("Asset") is a participant in the PEP11 Joint Venture with partner Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY). PEP-11 interests are:

Advent Energy 85 % / Bounty Oil and Gas 15%

On 17 January 2025 the PEP-11 Joint Venture was given notice by NOPTA that the Joint Authority has refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021 and that the PEP-11 permit would continue in force for a period of 2 months from 17 January 2025 (the "Decision"). The Joint Venture has statutory legal rights to seek a review of the Decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006.

On 12 February 2025 BPH announced that Asset had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application (the "Application") for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review the Decision. The Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

On 17 March 2025 the Federal Court made orders by consent including the following:

- By Wednesday 30 April 2025, the first respondent must file and serve one copy of a bundle of documents that was before the Hon Ed Husic MP as the Responsible Commonwealth Minister of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority in making the decision that is the subject of the Application, subject to any claim to privilege.

- Other than the bundle of material, all evidence relied upon by the parties must be presented by way of affidavit.

- By Wednesday 21 May 2025, the applicant must file and serve any further affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 25 June 2025, the first respondent must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 16 July 2025, the applicant must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter by way of reply.

- The Application be listed for a 2-day hearing at 10.15 am AWST on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in chief and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 42 days before the hearing. The first respondent must file and serve an outline of submissions in response and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 14 days before the hearing.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in reply and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 7 days before the hearing.

- The first case management hearing listed for 10.00 am AWST on 19 March 2025 is adjourned to 9.30 am AWST on 23 July 2025.

- Liberty to apply on 3 days' notice to the other party.

- Pursuant to subsection 15(1)(a) of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth), the operation of the decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority comprised of the first respondent and the second respondent made on 16 January 2025 is suspended with effect from 16 January 2025, until further order of the Federal Court.

PEP-11 continues in force and the Joint Venture is in compliance with the contractual terms of PEP11 with respect to such matters as reporting, payment of rents and the various provisions of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/58C7O8I9

 

About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

 

 

Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Offshore Petroleum Joint Venture Update

BPH Energy Limited PEP11 Offshore Petroleum Joint Venture Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - On 20 January 2025, BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (ASX:BUY) as the PEP 11 Joint Venture announced that they had been given notice by the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) that the Joint Authority had refused the Joint Venture Applications made on 23 January 2020 (First Application) and 17 March 2021 (Second Application) (the Decision).

On 12 February 2025 BPH advised that investee Advent Energy Limited's (BPH 36.1% direct interest) 100% subsidiary Asset Energy Pty Ltd had applied to the Federal Court for an Originating Application for judicial review pursuant to s 5 of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth) and s 39B of the Judiciary Act 1903 (Cth) to review a Decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority, constituted under section 56 of the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth).

The Originating Application seeks:

1. An order quashing or setting aside the Decision;

2. A declaration that the Decision is void and of no effect; and

3. An order remitting the First Application and Second Application to the Joint Authority for reconsideration according to law.

The Federal Court of Australia made orders today by consent including the following:

- By Wednesday 30 April 2025, the first respondent must file and serve one copy of a bundle of documents that was before the Hon Ed Husic MP as the Responsible Commonwealth Minister of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority in making the decision that is the subject of this application, subject to any claim to privilege.

- Other than the bundle of material, all evidence relied upon by the parties must be presented by way of affidavit.

- By Wednesday 21 May 2025, the applicant must file and serve any further affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 25 June 2025, the first respondent must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter.

- By 16 July 2025, the applicant must file and serve any affidavits upon which it intends to rely at the hearing of the matter by way of reply.

- The application be listed for a 2-day hearing at 10.15 am AWST on 16 September 2025 and 17 September 2025.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in chief and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 42 days before the hearing.

- The first respondent must file and serve an outline of submissions in response and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 14 days before the hearing.

- The applicant must file and serve an outline of submissions in reply and a list of authorities by 4.00 pm AWST not less than 7 days before the hearing.

- The first case management hearing listed for 10.00 am AWST on 19 March 2025 is adjourned to 9.30 am AWST on 23 July 2025.

- Liberty to apply on 3 days' notice to the other party.

- Pursuant to subsection 15(1)(a) of the Administrative Decisions (Judicial Review) Act 1977 (Cth), the operation of the decision of the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority comprised of the first respondent and the second respondent made on 16 January 2025 is suspended with effect from 16 January 2025, until further order of this Court.

Asset Energy Pty Ltd is a 100% owned subsidiary of Advent Energy Ltd and lodged the Originating Application as Operator for and on behalf of the PEP11 Joint Venture Partners, Bounty Oil and Gas NL (ASX:BUY) and Asset Energy Pty Ltd.

 

About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

 

 

Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced PEP11 Update Federal Court Judicial Review

Download the PDF here.

Silhouette of drilling rigs and oil derricks with Canadian flag in background.

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Oil prices fell sharply during the second quarter, after reaching year-to-date highs early in the year.

Between January and the end of June, Brent shed 18.26 percent from US$81.69 to US$66.77. West Texas Intermediate made a similar decline falling 16.94 percent from US$78.86 to US$65.50, over the same time period.

The contraction was largely attributed to OPEC+ easing production cuts and increasing output.

Global supply was further bolstered by China’s strong import volumes and rising domestic output, giving refiners room to delay purchases and adding to a mild US inventory build, both of which added downward pressure.

Conversely, seasonal demand from the US summer driving season and solid Q2 GDP growth in China offered some support.

Despite that backdrop, the five top-performing oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV have seen share price growth over Q2 2025. All year-to-date performance and share price data was obtained on July 16, 2025, using TradingView’s stock screener, and oil and gas companies with market caps above C$10 million at that time were considered.

Oil rig silhouette with "5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week" text.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Altima is Energetic with 98 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released June consumer price index (CPI) data on Tuesday (July 15). The report shows that year-on-year inflation gained momentum during the month, rising to 1.9 percent from 1.7 percent recorded in May.

The increase was attributed in part to the 13.4 percent year-on-year decline in gas prices seen in June, as it was a smaller drop than May’s 15.5 percent decrease caused by the removal of the consumer carbon tax.

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise-a-jour sur les reglements de dettes par emission d'unites

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise-a-jour sur les reglements de dettes par emission d'unites

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

    Brossard (Québec), le 1   8   juillet 2025 -   TheNewswire   -     CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE     (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF   , OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47   ) («   Charbone   » ou la «   Société   »), une rare compagnie cotée en bourse spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, annonce une mise-à-jour, concernant la clôture des unités pour le règlement de dettes annoncée précédemment, le 3 juin 2025, que, suite à des discussions avec la Bourse de croissance TSX, la Société a dû réviser le montant total et le nombre d'unités à émettre.  

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Updates on Units for Debts

 

(TheNewswire)

 
     
  Charbone Hydrogen Corporation 
          
 

Brossard, Quebec, July 18, 2025 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is announcing regarding the previously announced, on June 3, 2025, closing of Units for debt settlements that, following discussions with the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company had to revise the total amount and number of units to be issued.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Saturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links below

Tune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.

North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is stepping up with a two-million-ton annual solution. The company is transforming Minnesota's legacy iron ore into a domestic feedstock for U.S. steelmakers-backed by North Dakota's clean energy support and aiming for production in 2029.

West Red Lake Gold Mines (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) - BTV features West Red Lake Gold as it marks its first gold pour at the fully permitted Madsen Mine in Ontario's Red Lake district. With two million ounces of historical production and robust infrastructure, the company is ramping toward 70,000 ounces per year.

Northisle Copper and Gold (TSXV: NCX) (OTCQX: NTCPF) - BTV spotlights Northisle's advanced copper-gold project on Vancouver Island. With an estimated long mine life, low capital intensity, and proximity to a deepwater port, the project is backed by experienced leadership and strong local support.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ: WPRT) - With over 30 years of innovation, Westport is delivering fuel-agnostic engine solutions including hydrogen and natural gas. Through its high-pressure joint venture and over 1,400 patents, Westport is helping long-haul transportation transition toward cleaner fuel alternatives.

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) - This fully permitted copper-gold project in Wyoming boasts a sub-two-year payback. ESG-friendly plan, low water use, and potential for added revenue through local gravel sales.

Orvana Minerals (TSX: ORV) (OTCQX: ORVMF) - With operations in Spain and growth projects in Bolivia and Argentina, Orvana Minerals delivers near-term production and exploration upside across gold, copper, and silver.

Avino Silver & Gold (TSX: ASM) (NYSE American: ASM) - A debt-free, cash-flow positive silver, gold, and copper producer, operating in Durango, Mexico. With development underway at a second mine, Avino is scaling production while leveraging existing infrastructure.

Pasofino Gold (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) - is advancing a 3.9-million-ounce gold project in Liberia. Backed by strong economics and a completed feasibility study, the company is preparing for a construction decision and aiming for early production of up to 200,000 ounces per year.

Mayfair Gold (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) - Mayfair Gold is developing a low-risk, fast-to-market gold operation in Ontario, with a unique strategy to self-finance expansion using early cash flow. Positioned below federal permitting thresholds, it's set to capitalize on the current gold cycle.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25+ years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, delivers up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features stock market analysts, experts and on location interviews with emerging company executives.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES: 

Airing on FOX Business News!

  • Saturday, July 5 @ 5:00pm ET

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257791

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Capital Raising to Advance European Development

Download the PDF here.

