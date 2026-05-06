MetalSource Mining: Advancing America’s First Significant Silver Discovery

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May 05, 2026
Around 60–70 percent of globally refined silver now requires Beijing’s approval to leave China, tightening supply and heightening the need for domestic sources in Western markets.
In response, the United States is pushing to develop its own silver production—creating a clear opportunity for companies like MetalSource Mining (CSE:MSM,OTCQB:MSMMF,FSE:E9Z). The company is advancing precious metals projects in North Carolina, anchored by its flagship Silver Hill project in Davidson County, often described as “America’s First Significant Silver Discovery.”
MetalSource’s strategy focuses on revitalizing historically productive districts using modern, data-driven exploration while progressing assets toward feasibility. Backed by an experienced team and strong technical leadership, the company is actively expanding its land position, defining resources and deploying capital from a recent CAD$6 million raise to advance Silver Hill and Byrd-Pilot.
Company Highlights
- Historic flagship project: Silver Hill project is regarded as America's First Significant Silver Discovery and is on privately owned land
- Growing US presence: Seeking to expand North Carolina portfolio and a potential NYSE listing
- Well-funded for exploration program: Completed a C$6 million placement in March 2026
- Experienced leadership: COO Tom Kleeberg was a founder and executive for the historic Haile Gold Mine during its first re-discovery, while advisor Mompati Prof Same held senior roles in projects that led to discoveries within the Ghanzi-Chobe copper belt
This Metalsource Mining profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
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