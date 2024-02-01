Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

TSXV:BOL

Bold Ventures Signs One-Year Agreement with Investor News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a one year advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is twelve months. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable in $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to August 1, 2024 and $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to January 31, 2025. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.

Further to the Company's press releases of July 6, 2023 and October 3, 2023, it has agreed to issue 342,857 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated July 5, 2023, for the period ending January 31, 2024 at a price of $0.035 per share, subject to regulatory approval. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

News from the Ring of Fire
The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire continues to proceed as three proposed road projects: The Northern Road Link, The Marten Falls Community Access Road and The Webeque Supply Road. Recent information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.

Bold's Koper Lake Project is located in the Ring of Fire. The Company owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (the Black Horse) of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.

The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Wyloo Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from the Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans for Ontario and the rest of North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging, critical minerals mining camp.

Farwell Battery and Precious Metals
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (Wesdome) recently acquired a 10.6% interest in Angus Gold Inc. (Angus) who are exploring the Golden Sky Project located to the south of the Farwell claim group (see Angus press release dated January 19, 2024). The Golden Sky property surrounds the Mishi Open Pit Mine owned by Wesdome that is located 6 km south of the Farwell claims. The Golden Sky Property extends northeast and is contiguous to the east boundary of Bold's Farwell claims. A major structural feature identified by Bold has been tracked via regional and property scale geophysical surveys. This feature may represent a structural control for gold mineralization that extends from the Mishi Pit northwest through the Farwell Sulphide zone and the Koala Gold Area, both located within the Farwell property see map here.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Battery, Critical and Precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and base metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

