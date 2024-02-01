Bold Ventures Signs One-Year Agreement with Investor News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSX.V:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes one and all a very Merry Christmas and Holiday season! All the best to you and yours in 2024
We are pleased to provide the following projects overview with highlights.
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for a one year advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN"). Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The term of the engagement is twelve months. The cost of the campaign is $24,000 payable in $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to August 1, 2024 and $12,000 worth of Bold common shares for services rendered to January 31, 2025. Per TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be based on the closing price the day before the payment is due. The transaction is subject to TSXV approval. INN will expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.
Further to the Company's press releases of July 6, 2023 and October 3, 2023, it has agreed to issue 342,857 common shares of the Company to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to the Company pursuant to the Advertising Campaign Agreement dated July 5, 2023, for the period ending January 31, 2024 at a price of $0.035 per share, subject to regulatory approval. The securities issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.
News from the Ring of Fire
The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire continues to proceed as three proposed road projects: The Northern Road Link, The Marten Falls Community Access Road and The Webeque Supply Road. Recent information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.
Bold's Koper Lake Project is located in the Ring of Fire. The Company owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (the Black Horse) of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.
The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Wyloo Metals (formerly Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located approximately 300 m from the Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage. Chromite, nickel and copper are critical minerals that will play an important role in the electrification plans for Ontario and the rest of North America. The Company is encouraged by these ongoing developments in this emerging, critical minerals mining camp.
Farwell Battery and Precious Metals
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (Wesdome) recently acquired a 10.6% interest in Angus Gold Inc. (Angus) who are exploring the Golden Sky Project located to the south of the Farwell claim group (see Angus press release dated January 19, 2024). The Golden Sky property surrounds the Mishi Open Pit Mine owned by Wesdome that is located 6 km south of the Farwell claims. The Golden Sky Property extends northeast and is contiguous to the east boundary of Bold's Farwell claims. A major structural feature identified by Bold has been tracked via regional and property scale geophysical surveys. This feature may represent a structural control for gold mineralization that extends from the Mishi Pit northwest through the Farwell Sulphide zone and the Koala Gold Area, both located within the Farwell property see map here.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold Critical and Battery Minerals page.
The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Battery, Critical and Precious Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and base metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Gold is a well-respected hedge against inflation and global economic uncertainty. The spot price of gold recently hit above the US$2,000 per ounce level. Although gold may have slipped below this price since, analysts are optimistic the precious metal’s price will surge to $4,000 per ounce this year.
There are several ways to invest in gold, including commodities and shares in mining companies. When investing in a mining company, it’s essential to consider the location of their projects. Stable jurisdiction with mining-friendly regulations is ideal. Fraser Institute’s 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies named Ontario the 12th most attractive jurisdiction for investment attractiveness and 13th for mineral potential. Additionally, Ontario is Canada’s largest producer of gold, PGEs and nickel. These data offer a level of confidence in Ontario-based mining operations.Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focusing on battery, critical and precious metals located in Northern Ontario. The company’s asset portfolio demonstrates its focus on these commodities in order, to create consistent value with gold and meet the growing demand for battery and critical metals. Bold Ventures’ projects are located within three active regions throughout Ontario: Thunder Bay West, Wawa West and the Ring of Fire camp located in the James Bay Lowlands. The Thunder Bay West projects contain gold and copper mineralization, while Wawa West and James Bay have assets with copper, nickel, zinc, silver and PGE mineralization.
The Traxxin gold project, west of Thunder Bay, has hosted numerous high-grade gold intersections in drilling. The most recent of which intersected 3.6 grams per ton (g/t) gold over 12.3 meters. The project is a joint venture between Bold Ventures, as the operator, and Lac des Milles First Nation, where the joint venture can earn up to 100 percent of the property. The company’s additional assets include projects known for gold and for base metals needed for the growing clean energy market.
An experienced team of explorers and project managers leads the company toward fully realizing the potential of its portfolio. The company’s leadership team has participated in three significant world-class discoveries, including:
This wealth of experience allows Bold Ventures to strategically acquire undervalued assets and apply sophisticated exploration techniques to identify significant mineral deposits. Leadership continues to explore its existing assets as it moves toward development.
The Traxxin gold project is 130 kilometers west of Thunder Bay and has 154 claims covering 2,417 hectares. The project has excellent existing infrastructure and is road-accessible, cutting down on future development costs.
The Farwell project covers 19,200 acres of 113 cells, 18 multi-cells and six boundary claims. The asset is located in the east Lake Superior region of Northeastern Ontario, approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Wawa, and in a proven gold camp.
The Burchell asset includes 188 cells covering 4,512 hectares and is located 105 kilometers west of the port city of Thunder Bay in the south-central portion of Northwestern Ontario. The project is road-accessible through Trans-Canada Highway 11.
The Wilcorp gold asset covers 266 hectares and consists of two contiguous properties in the McCaul township, including four patent claims and one mineral claim. The asset is 14 kilometers east of the town of Atikokan, Ontario, and within the Thunder Bay Mining Division. New drill targets have been identified for follow-up exploration.
Bold owns a 40-percent working interest in all metals other than chromite and has the option to acquire up to an 80 percent working interest in all other metals found within the claims. The asset comprises 1,024 hectares and is less than 300 meters from Noront’s Eagle’s Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit.
The Ring of Fire asset is a future key project that will be given further attention as the Ring of Fire regional infrastructure and First Nation agreements are developed.
David Graham has been active in the mineral exploration industry for over 40 years. Between 1997 and 2004 he was co-founder, president and CEO of Normiska Corporation, an industrial minerals and materials company with four production facilities in Canada and the United States. Between 2006 and 2010 he was a director and vice-president of Noront Resources Ltd. During this time the company made major discoveries at Windfall Lake in Urban Twp., Quebec and the Ring of Fire in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario. From 2010 until 2017 he was executive vice-president of Bold Ventures Inc. at which time, he was appointed president and CEO. Since 1986, Graham has been president of R. Bruce Graham and Associates Ltd., a mineral exploration and natural resource consulting firm founded in 1956.
Graham has worked extensively in Canada as well as in the United States, Scandinavia and Africa. His experience has frequently included working with First Nations and regulatory agencies on projects that ranged from a grassroots stage to advanced development.
Robert Suttie has more than 25 years of experience, 10 of which were in public accounting prior to his tenure with the financial reporting group, Marrelli Support Services Inc., where he currently serves as president. Suttie specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of the group’s publicly traded client base. He is regularly involved in initial public offerings, business combinations and asset carve-out and spin-out transactions. Suttie also serves as chief financial officer to a number of junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX Venture exchanges, CSE, as well as non-listed companies. Suttie leverages his skills and experience to become integral to the reporting issuers.
William R. Johnstone is the company’s corporate counsel and is the company’s corporate secretary. Johnstone has been a partner at Gardiner Roberts LLP since February 2005, practicing in the areas of corporate and securities law. Johnstone is the practice leader of the firm’s securities law group. Prior to that, Johnstone was the proprietor of Johnstone & Company, a boutique corporate and securities law firm, for 12 years. Johnstone has been practicing law for over 28 years. He is also a director and/or officer of six other TSX Venture Exchange listed companies.
Ian Brodie-Brown is an industry consultant and entrepreneur. Brodi-Brown is a graduate of the University of Toronto with many years of experience arranging venture capital for emerging companies, specializing in the mining industry. Brodie-Brown is the past president and chief executive officer of AurCrest Gold Inc., a TSX Venture-listed junior resource exploration company. Brodie-Brown is also a co-founder and president of Cathay Oil & Gas, a private company with foreign resource assets. He has a strong understanding of Aboriginal issues surrounding today’s mineral industry in Canada, and has successfully negotiated MOUs and exploration agreements with First Nation groups.
Steve Brunelle is a graduate in geology from Queen’s University with over 35 years’ experience in the resource industry. He is the chairman and a director of Rio Silver Inc. listed on the TSX Ventures Exchange. Brunelle was a founder and officer/director of Corner Bay Silver, which discovered the Alamo Dorado Silver deposit in Mexico and was acquired by Pan American Silver. He was a founder and officer/director of Stingray Copper, which was acquired by Mercator Minerals for the El Pilar Copper deposit in Mexico. He presently sits on the board of several resource companies that are active in Canada and Peru.
Jeff Wareham has over 30 years in the financial services industry. He is a former vice-president of two major Canadian brokerage firms. In this role, he was actively involved in the IPO of the 2012 TSX Venture stock of the year, and the IPO of the largest revenue stock on the TSX-V. He was directly involved in raising over $200 million for Canadian companies. He is currently CEO of Catch Capital Partners Inc., a private equity firm. He is a past director of Marquest Asset Management, an investment fund company focused on Canadian resource investments. He is also a director of Certive Solutions, a publicly listed US healthcare revenue cycle company. He hosted a weekly radio show for several years, and conducted many small cap investment interviews. Wareham graduated from Western University in 1990, with a degree in economics and English. He has earned several financial industry designations. He has been a professor of economics and a guest speaker on economics and political science at Canadian post-secondary institutions.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL:TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that its exploration crew has recently completed prospecting and sampling work at the Burchell Copper and Gold Project. The basis for this work was established by a review of the historical work found within and around the Burchell claim group. The program was carried out through the month of September.
The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey carried out over the Burchell property both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. The VTEM survey which only covers the west side of the property, contains greater detail with a clearer signal, greater depth penetration and closer line spacing than the "regional" survey with the Aerodat system. The Aerodat survey covers the claims at wider line spacing and consequently, provides less detailed information. (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) here.
During this program 103 grab samples were collected, with most assays still pending. However, the results from 8 grab samples have been received. They ranged in values from 1.9 ppm Copper (Cu) up to 1130 ppm Cu (0.11% Cu) and 2.1 ppm Nickel (Ni) up to 1480 ppm Ni (0.15% Ni). This may indicate the presence of a magmatic Ni-Cu-PGM mineralized system in the vicinity (PGM analysis is pending on these samples). Sampling of sheared felsic volcanic rocks along one of the VTEM conductor axis in the north-central portion of the property, returned 2.38 g/t Gold (Au).
The area extending to the northeast, along trend from the Hermia Lake copper showing and locations within the central and eastern part of the claim group were sampled. This phase of work has confirmed that additional electromagnetic and magnetic surveys are recommended to complete the geophysical survey coverage of the claim group. The east side of the property has seen very little exploration work. To understand what this means for the mineral potential of the project, please visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project.
Bold Ventures AGM
At Bold's Annual General Meeting held on October 26, 2023, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all matters in the Notice of Meeting (99.78 % support) including the adoption of the 2023 Incentive Stock Option Plan (the "2023 SOP"). The 2023 SOP was appended to the Management Information Circular (the "Information Circular") dated September 6, 2023 as Schedule "D", a copy of which was filed on sedarplus.com on September 26, 2023. All changes to the 2015 Stock Option Plan made pursuant to the 2023 SOP are set out in a black-lined version of the 2023 SOP appended as Schedule "E" to the Information Circular. The Company wishes to bring to the attention of shareholders the following amendments. The 2023 SOP requires that the Company obtain disinterested shareholder approval of any decrease in the exercise price of or extensions to any stock options granted to individuals that are insiders at the time of the proposed amendment. In addition, the 2023 SOP clarifies the fact that any option that has an expiry date that occurs within ten (10) Business Days from the end of a Blackout Period shall not be extended and shall expire if unexercised by the original expiry date.
In other news, The Northern Ontario Business Magazine recently published an article of interest concerning the Ring of Fire development. You may access this article here.
The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P. Geo., a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2023 /Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received a new exploration permit to allow for future work at the Traxxin Gold Project. Following on to the original permit that was issued in September 2020, this permit expires in September of 2026 and anticipates line cutting, geophysical surveys, sampling and diamond drilling.
About the Traxxin Gold Project
The Company completed the first phase of drilling at the Traxxin claim group in 2021. That program produced what management believes is the most important drill intersection to date from over thirty drill holes. Hole BV-21-04 encountered 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 m below the previous drilling at the Main Zone. A 10 km long geophysical survey to track the Main Zone structure to the north is planned for early 2024. Based on these results, a phase 2 drilling program will be developed to extend the Main Zone to the northeast and at depth.
The Traxxin claim group is located 130 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The claims are road accessible via TransCanada Highway 11. Local infrastructure includes rail, power and an experienced mineral exploration workforce and mining supply, all located within hours of the property.
Burchell Prospecting
Bold's field crew has completed its work at the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project that was carried out during the month of September. This phase of work followed up on the interpretation of two historical airborne surveys carried out by Scott Hogg and Associates Geophysical Consultants Ltd. (SHAG). The field crew prospected a number of the locations of interest identified in the SHAG report (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023) and completed the first phase coverage of the overall claim group.
Shares for Service
Further to its press release dated July 6, 2023, Bold has agreed to issue 184,615 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.065 to Dig Media Inc., dba Investing News Network ("INN") in settlement of advertising services provided by INN to Bold for the period July 7, 2023 to October 1, 2023, subject to regulatory approval. The securities to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
About INN and the Dig Media Inc. Contract
Based in Vancouver, Canada, INN has offices in Toronto, New York and San Francisco. INN has been dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. INN will continue to expand Bold's name recognition and corporate message via digital and social media platforms resulting in greater market awareness of Bold's high potential projects and management's experience and successful track record of discoveries.
Farwell and Burchell Option Agreements
Further to its Press Release dated September 13, 2023, the Company is making additional disclosure regarding the amendments to the Farwell Property option agreement dated March 12, 2020 (the "Farwell Option Agreement") between three arms-length individuals as Vendors and Bold as the Optionee of the property and the Burchell Property option agreement dated April 20, 2022 (the "Burchell Option Agreement") between three arms-length individuals as Vendors and Bold as the Optionee of the property.
The Farwell Option Agreement
On July 3, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a First Amending Agreement (the "Farwell First Amendment") to amend the Farwell Option Agreement. The Farwell First Amendment extended the date the cash option payment of $50,000 due on March 12, 2023, was payable to September 30, 2023. It also extended the date an aggregate of $480,000 of work expenditures were due to have been made from March 12, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
Subsequently, on September 13, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a Second Amending Agreement (the "Farwell Second Amendment") to further amend the Farwell Option Agreement and Farwell First Amendment. The Farwell Second Amendment amends the prior two agreements as follows:
The Vendors will retain a 3% net smelter royalty in the Farwell Property. Bold will have the right to buy back a 1.5% net smelter royalty in consideration for the payment of $2 million. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.
All shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.
For a review of this project, visit the Farwell Battery and Precious Metals Project.
The Burchell Option Agreement
On July 3, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a First Amending Agreement (the "Burchell First Amendment") to amend the Option Agreement. The Burchell First Amendment extended the date the cash option payment of $60,000 due on April 20, 2023, was payable to September 30, 2023. It also extended the date an aggregate of $200,000 of work expenditures were due to have been made from April 20, 2023, to September 30, 2023.
Subsequently, on September 13, 2023, the Company and the Vendors entered into a Second Amending Agreement (the "Burchell Second Amendment") to further amend the Burchell Option Agreement and Burchell First Amendment. The Burchell Second Amendment amends the prior two agreements as follows:
The Vendors will retain a 3% Net Smelter Royalty (3% NSR) in the property. Bold has the right to buy back one-half of the 3.0% NSR for $2,000,000 leaving a 1.5% NSR in favour of the Vendors. The Company also has the right of first refusal to purchase the remaining 1.5% NSR.
The press release issued September 13, 2023, erroneously refers to the issuance of an additional 300,000 shares rather than 350,000 shares.
All shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.
For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized a prospecting crew to the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project in the Shebandowan Belt west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The goal for this phase of work is to prospect and sample various locations that have not been accessed by Bold's exploration team to date. In addition, the crew is prospecting and sampling known airborne VTEM and Aerodat anomaly locations that have been interpreted from historical surveys (see Bold press release dated March 6, 2023). The 2006 Geotech Ltd. Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey and the 1991 Ontario Geological Survey regional airborne Aerodat Mag-EM (Magnetic-Electromagnetic) survey both indicate the presence of significant conductors recommended for follow-up work. Conductors associated with the Hermia Lake copper showing along the western portion of the property and the area trending to the northeast were identified. For a review of this project, visit the Burchell Battery and Precious Metals Project
The Company has reached an agreement with the Optionors of the Burchell claim group to extend the first anniversary cash payment of $60,000, the work expenditure of $200,000 and the share payment of 300,000 common shares of Bold to May 1, 2024. In exchange for this accommodation Bold will issue 300,000 common shares to the vendors, subject to regulatory approval.
Traxxin Gold Project
The Company has completed the first phase of drilling at the Traxxin claim group. The program produced what management believes is the most important drill intersection to date from over thirty drill holes. Hole BV-21-04 encountered 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 m below the previous drilling at the Main Zone. A 10 km geophysical survey to track the Main Zone structure to the north is planned for early 2024. Based on these results a phase 2 drilling program will be developed to extend the Main Zone to the northeast and at depth.
Bold has satisfied the share payments and exploration expenditures called for in the Traxxin Gold Project option agreement (see Bold press release dated August 24, 2020. In order to complete the acquisition of a 100% interest in the claims, a final cash payment of $60,000 has been reduced to $40,000 cash and the payment date is extended to August 23, 2024. In return for this extension and reduction of the cash payment due, Bold will make a one-time payment of 700,000 common shares of Bold to the vendor, subject to regulatory approval.
Farwell Copper-Gold Project
Work on the Farwell claim group has identified a series of electromagnetic and magnetic anomalies that are near drill ready. A closely spaced, high resolution airborne magnetic survey will complete the work necessary to finalize the drill targeting. The initial phase of drilling will focus on the Farwell Sulphide Zone (see Bold press release dated April 18, 2023).
The Company is pleased to report that it has come to terms with the vendors of the Farwell claims to extend the third anniversary date calling for a cash payment of $50,000, work expenditures of $480,000 and a share payment of 400,000 common shares of Bold to May 1, 2024. In exchange for this amendment the Company will issue 400,000 common shares of Bold, subject to regulatory approval.
All shares to be issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.
Koper Lake Project
Bold owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Additionally, Bold owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has the right to earn up to an 80% working interest in all other metals. Bold has the Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group.
There has been recent news from the Ring of Fire.
The environmental assessment process for all-weather road access to the Ring of Fire is being developed as three proposed road projects: the Northern Road link, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Webeque Supply Road. Information and progress regarding these projects may be accessed via the links provided on Bold's Critical and Battery Minerals page.
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr).
The technical and scientific disclosures in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Gerald D. White, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (see Bold press releases dated June 1, 2023 and July 6, 2023). The Company placed 513,000 FT Units and 383,333 WC Units for total proceeds of $64,339.98. The proceeds from the sale of the WC Units will be used for working capital and administration. The proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used to explore Bold's properties
Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.
About Bold Ventures Inc.
The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada.
Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.
For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.
"David B Graham"
David Graham
President and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
