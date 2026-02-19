Boeing Receives Initial Qualification for 777-9 Training Devices

Boeing Receives Initial Qualification for 777-9 Training Devices

  • Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approve simulator devices for airline pilot training

Boeing [NYSE: BA] 777-9 flight training simulators are one step closer to conducting regulator-approved pilot training after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) issued simulator qualification certificates granting initial qualification.

"Securing these approvals is an important step as we prepare for the start of flight training," said Capt. Gary Mandy, 777X chief technical pilot. "Pilots will benefit from an immersive training experience that will help ensure our customers' operational readiness for the 777-9."

The development of these devices has been a collaborative effort between Boeing and device manufacturer CAE. The 777-9 training devices, located at the Boeing Training Campus in Gatwick, U.K., include a state of the art full-flight simulator and flight training device that replicate the airplane's advanced systems, allowing pilots to gain proficiency in all operational aspects of Boeing's latest widebody.

"The qualification of these training devices underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality training solutions that meet the needs of global airline customers and regulators," said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services.

The training devices integrate airplane systems and sophisticated simulation software that model flight dynamics and environmental conditions to provide a realistic training experience for pilots. Following this initial qualification, the training devices will be used by regulatory authorities to validate and approve training courseware before customers commence their pilot training.

"This qualification is the result of a multi-year effort between CAE and Boeing's leading experts," said Alexandre Prevost, President – Civil Aviation, CAE. "We're excited to continue this strong collaboration as we deliver full-flight simulators to our mutual customers around the world."

The first member of the 777X family, the 777-9 has a flight deck designed to achieve a high level of comfort and commonality with the 777 and 787 Dreamliner while incorporating advancements for flight crews, including:

  • Large-format displays with touchscreen capability.
  • The option for dual head-up displays similar to the 787 Dreamliner.
  • A redesigned pilot seat that offers greater comfort.
  • A unique control and indicator for the 777X folding wingtips that clearly highlights whether wingtips are extended, in motion or folded.
  • Integration of portable tablet based Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) capability.

About Boeing
A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.  

Contact
Boeing Media Relations
media@boeing.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-receives-initial-qualification-for-777-9-training-devices-302692344.html

SOURCE Boeing

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

the-boeing-companybanyse-batech-investing
BA
The Conversation (0)
Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname

Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Lawantino N.V. (the "Vendor") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the 18,468-hectare Lawantino Gold... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...

Streamex Corp. Appoints Anthony Marciano, Clinical Professor of Finance at NYU Stern to Board of Directors

Streamex Corp. ("Streamex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: STEX), a leader in institutional-grade tokenization and digital asset infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Anthony Marciano, Clinical Professor of Finance at NYU Stern School of Business, to its Board of Directors. In this role,... Keep Reading...
Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

Charbone annonce l'etablissement de son premier pole d'approvisionnement en hydrogene sur le marche Ontarien

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec, le 4 février 2026 TheNewswire - CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
CoTec Québec Onboards BBA To Deliver Feasibility Study, Commences Environmental Baseline Studies and Appoints Corem To Complete Metallurgical Testing Program On Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project

CoTec Québec Onboards BBA To Deliver Feasibility Study, Commences Environmental Baseline Studies and Appoints Corem To Complete Metallurgical Testing Program On Lac Jeannine Iron Tailings Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has onboarded BBA Inc. ("BBA") to the Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study (the "Feasibility Study") [i] to support its subsidiary,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Related News

gold investing

Selta Project - Exploration Update

gold investing

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

precious metals investing

One Bullion Limited to Participate in PDAC 2026, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, March 1-4, 2026

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Provides Further Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Drilling Continues to Expand Randy's Pit Target

precious metals investing

Palisades' Made in America Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of Undercover Gold, Adding 73km2 Ground Package Just 6km South of Fourmile and Goldrush

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Identifies Seven New Spodumene Targets and Stakes Additional Claims at Anatacau Main