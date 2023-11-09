Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
BMR to Commence Production at Punitaqui Copper Mine by 2024, CEO Says
“Job one for us is, first of all, allocating the capital and resuming operations at Punitaqui. And that’s going to be very exciting for shareholders because we will be one of the only two companies putting a copper mine into production in 2024,” Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik said.
Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF) is aiming to resume operations at its Punitaqui project in Chile and bring it into production in 2024, according to Martin Kostuik, the company’s CEO.
“Job one for us is, first of all, allocating the capital and resuming operations at Punitaqui. And that’s going to be very exciting for shareholders because we will be one of the only two companies putting a copper mine into production in 2024,” he said.
“We have a three part process that we’re going through to bring funds into the company, to put it into production. One part is a convertible debenture. Another part would be a small piece of debt against the cash flows of one of our operating entities … and the third leg of that stool would be a piece of debt against some of the assets down at the Punitaqui mine.”
BMR recently announced the second closing of a private placement of senior unsecured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of US$1.915 million, bringing the total amount of new funding raised via issuance of the debentures to US$3.285 million, including the first and second closings.
For Kostuik, the Punitaqui mine is a compelling investment opportunity that has historically generated $30 million to $50 million in EBITDA per year.
Watch the full interview with Battery Mineral Resources CEO Martin Kostuik above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR,OTCQB:BTRMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Battery Mineral Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Battery Mineral Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Battery Mineral Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
