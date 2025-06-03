Blue Sky Uranium Forges Ahead with Ivana Project Through Strategic COAM Joint Venture

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BSURF,FWB:MAL2) is making significant strides in advancing its flagship Ivana uranium-vanadium project in Argentina. In a recent interview, President and CEO Nikolaos Cacos detailed the company's newly formed joint venture with Abatare Spain (COAM), a strategic partnership poised to accelerate the project toward production.

Cacos highlighted the establishment of a new joint venture company, Ivana Minerales, formed with COAM to drive the Ivana deposit forward. This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for Blue Sky, as COAM is committed to funding cumulative expenditures of US$35 million to acquire a 49.9 percent indirect equity interest in the deposit. Furthermore, COAM holds the option to increase its stake to 80 percent by completing a feasibility study and fully funding the project's costs.

“As far as our long-term objectives go, it achieves the first long-term objective of creating a pathway to take it right through to production, and allows us now to begin to look at and focus on our other 100 percent owned projects that we have … coming up with a second uranium discovery,” Cacos explained.

The Blue Sky chief executive also touched upon the broader economic landscape in Argentina, noting the positive impact of new government policies aimed at attracting foreign investment and fostering economic growth.

“Argentina is becoming a very favorable business destination,” he said. “And by virtue of the fact that we're already there — we already are known to the government, we're known in the industry — it gives us a leg up in knowing how to operate there.”

Watch the full interview with Nicolaos Cacos, president and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, above.