Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, announces Q1 Fiscal 2022 revenues of C$5.8M for the period ended December 31st, 2021.

Bloom completed Fiscal Q1 2022 with revenue of C$5.8M and C$5.1M in cash. The Company completed this quarter with a loss from operations of C$1M, which is largely attributed to an investment in expansion and a lower revenue quarter due to cyclical factors. The full report and financial statements are available under the profile for the Company on www.sedar.com.

As previously announced on February 9, 2022, Bloom anticipates Fiscal Year 2022 revenues of C$25M - $28M from continued business with new and existing clients and markets. The Company also expects positive EBITDA(1) from operations in Fiscal 2022.

"Our Q1 Fiscal 2022 set the stage for growth," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "We made investments in expansion in Dallas, Atlanta and Alabama as a result of client opportunities and contracts. Our lab business and evolution with clients to Operational Health combined with our 'Bloom Shield' health-tech software platform continues to show good momentum. With two short months in US operations due to Thanksgiving and Christmas falling in Q1 Fiscal 2022, we're pleased to announce revenues of C$5.8M. We're executing on our vision of keeping businesses and organizations running with Operational Health and Health-Tech."

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-IFRS financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance of our business. The non-IFRS financial measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for IFRS measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS financial measures, we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they considered the IFRS financial measures alone.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and is utilized by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operations. Management believes that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Disclosure on Financial Guidance

Anticipated revenue figures and EBITDA are based on modelling and estimates developed by management and updated as of February 28th, 2022. These estimates are based on our Fiscal Year 2021 results and year to date for Fiscal Year 2022, including market size, and assume only ongoing business with announced contracts with Texas and Alabama schools, as well ongoing business with Film/TV productions and existing Fortune 500 clients, as well as marginal growth in fixed costs through Fiscal Year 2022. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from these estimates based on increases in operating costs, failure to maintain regulatory licensing, inability to execute on existing contracts with schools in Texas and Alabama, failure to attract and retain qualified employees, or a reduction in customer demand.

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Bloom Health Partners Announces Health-Tech Software Platform

"Bloom Shield" Operational Health-Tech Cloud Software Platform Manages Employee Health for Workplaces and Large Organizations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for Operation Health, is proud to announce "Bloom Shield" cloud software as a part of the company's platform of services for Fortune 500 organizations, Schools and significant Film and TV productions.

Bloom Health Partners Provides Guidance and Corporate Update

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a leading provider of operational health and health technology, is pleased to provide the following guidance and corporate update following the release of it's Fiscal Year 2021 financial results where the Company announced $9.8M in revenues with $2.4M in Adjusted EBITDA(1) from operations. Full report posted on www.sedar.com.

Guidance for Fiscal Year 2022

Bloom Health Partners Reports Profitable Fiscal Year 2021 with $9.8 Million in Revenue

Results show a strong first fiscal year, with $5.5 million in cash and continued growth from operations

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce performance for the Company's 2021 fiscal year ended September 30th, 2021.

Business Highlights in Fiscal 2021:

  • Completed reverse takeover with resulting listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
  • Closed a private placement of $1,278,600 in May 2021
  • Completed acquisition of Round Hill Health Partners LLC in July 2021
  • Successfully integrated acquired operations and consolidated results in fiscal Q4, 2021
  • Completed 2021 fiscal year on September 30th, reporting revenue of $9,843,767 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2,399,626

Fiscal 2021 Summary:

Financial information is reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise stated. The Company achieved revenues from the acquisition date of July 14, 2021 to September 30, 2021 of $9,843,767 and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2,399,626. Bloom's cash on hand at the end of Fiscal 2021 is $5,598,296.

In the first half of 2021, prior to the acquisition date, Round Hill Health Partners LLC, achieved $11,888,654 USD in revenues with $5,507,998 USD of net income in the first six calendar months of 2021, as reported in the Business Acquisition Report filed in connection with the acquisition and available under the profile for Bloom on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

"We're thrilled with the results of our first full fiscal year," said Andrew Morton, CEO of Bloom. "As an Operational Health provider, we've set the stage to deliver successful Occupational Health Programs on our digital platform. Our business with film/TV productions, Fortune 500 companies and state school systems is providing a path to further expanding services and client base in 2022 and beyond. We're already showing growth since completion of fiscal 2021, with two recently announced state school contracts in Texas and Alabama, which are part of a US Government US$10 billion school testing program. We continue to advance discussions with other large organizations and look forward to updating the market as this progresses. Bloom has a strong management team and proven operations that are the foundation for growth by providing innovation in health and health-tech for large organizations."

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

For further details and analysis of our results, please refer to our annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended September 30, 2021, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We believe that providing certain non-IFRS financial measures provide users with important information regarding the operational performance of our business. The non-IFRS financial measures used by management do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered as a substitute or alternative for IFRS measures as determined in accordance with IFRS. By considering these measures in combination with the comparable IFRS financial measures, we believe that users are provided a better overall understanding of our business and financial performance during the relevant period than if they considered the IFRS financial measures alone.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and is utilized by management to assess and evaluate the financial performance of its operations. Management believes that EBITDA improves comparability between periods by eliminating the impact of interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that are not considered to be indicative of operational and financial trends either by nature or amount to provide a better overall understanding of the Company's underlying business performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income before tax, calculated as follows:
For the year ended September 30

2021 2020
Net income before tax $ 149,452
$ (416,109 )
Amortization of intangibles
679,493

-
Depreciation
32,397

-
Interest expense
249,181

2,159
EBITDA
1,110,523

(413,950 )
Listing expense
1,328,871

-
Gain on debt settlement
(39,768 )
-
Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,399,626
$ (413,950 )

About Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) is a global platform for healthcare security, diagnostic testing and occupational health-tech. Our mission is to ensure that "unstoppable is possible" for businesses and their employees through innovative, customized healthcare models. Bloom offers a system for businesses and organizations that helps engage employees and creates strategies to manage health and safety. Our stable, scalable system is an integrated health-tech platform that securely manages data while delivering comprehensive workplace health and safety outcomes.

For more information: investors@bloomhealthpartners.com

On behalf of the board of directors,

Bloom Health Partners Inc.

Andrew Morton, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the Company's forward-looking statements include the potential that milestones may not be satisfied, acquisitions may not achieve expected benefits, financing requirements, and the other risk factors described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators on www.sedar.com. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Bloom Health Partners Receives DTC Eligibility

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies in the United States.

The Company's shares will continue to trade in the USA, under the ticker BLMHF on the OTCQB Market. DTC eligibility reduces costs and accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers allowing the Company's common shares to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements.

Bloom Health Partners Announces Contract With State of Texas For K-12 Schools

Bloom launches program for K-12 schools for lab-based testing along with supply and management of rapid tests

Bloom Health Partners Inc. (CSE: BLMH) (OTCQB: BLMHF) (FSE: D840) ("Bloom" or the "Company"), a global platform for operational health, announces that it has been awarded a state-wide contract for testing in Texas for K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2022 school year. Bloom's program includes both rapid and lab testing to make up a complete program that covers the needs of schools as they navigate the pandemic. RT-PCR testing will be conducted in Bloom's Dallas based laboratory. Rapid tests are being supplied by Bloom to schools, with results being managed on Bloom's cloud data platform.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at Cowen's 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present virtually at Cowen's 42 nd Annual Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

Ortho Dermatologics Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program

Students Impacted by Dermatologic Conditions Are Encouraged to Apply Through May 31, 2022

- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, one of the largest prescription dermatology health care businesses, today announced the opening of the application process for its 2022 Aspire Higher Scholarship program. The program, which was launched in 2013, will award nine students who have been treated for a dermatologic condition with a scholarship of up to $10,000 in support of their academic goals.

Applied UV Expands Reach into Global Cannabis Market

Applied UV Expands Reach into Global Cannabis Market

Recently Acquired Kes Science Continues Cannabis Market Penetration

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its recently acquired Kes Science and Technologies acquisition continues its penetration into the Global Cannabis market. Kes recently received a large order for its AiroClean 420 from its US Distributor Growers House

Salix and Colon Cancer Coalition Join Forces for 'Faces of Blue' Story Series to Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer Screenings

The Colon Cancer Coalition, a national nonprofit organization focusing on grass roots efforts to increase screening and awareness for colorectal cancer, and Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology (GI) business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, are joining for the second consecutive year to raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer screenings. The Faces of Blue campaign will highlight the personal stories of patients and survivors touched by colorectal cancer to encourage preventive colorectal cancer screening.

Pathalys Pharma, Inc. Launches with Mission to Address High Priority Needs in Chronic Kidney Disease

Pathalys Pharma, Inc., a private, late-stage biopharma company committed to the development and commercialization of a range of best-in-class therapies for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced its formation made possible through initial seed financing from DaVita Venture Group, part of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), and Catalys Pacific. Pathalys launches with a novel clinical-stage asset, upacicalcet, that was acquired through a license granted by EAPharma for exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of the product, worldwide outside of Japan and Asia .

Medtronic Executive Vice President and CFO to speak at Cowen healthcare conference

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate virtually in the 42nd annual Cowen healthcare conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 .

Karen Parkhill , Medtronic executive vice president and chief financial officer, will answer questions on the company beginning at 1:30 p.m. EST ( 12:30 p.m. CST ).

