Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

BlinkLab

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), a company focused on developing new smartphone-based AI-powered mental healthcare solutions, is excited to announce its upcoming listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm AEDT 9:00am AWST under the ticker code BB1. BlinkLab, a company started by neuroscientists at Princeton University, over the past several years has fully developed a smartphone-based test for early diagnosis of autism, ADHD, and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Funds raised will be used to finalize an FDA Class II medical device registration study in autism in partnership with leading US university hospitals.

  • BlinkLab Limited shares to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on 4 April 2024 at 12:00pm (AEDT) under the ticker code BB1.
  • The oversubscribed IPO raised A$7m at $0.20 per share.
  • Capital raised will be used to progress smartphone-based autism diagnostic test into FDA registrational study, initiate further clinical studies in other programs including ADHD as well as continue to advance in-house AI/ML algorithms.

BlinkLab Chairman, Brian Leedman, said: “I believe BlinkLab is the next groundbreaking venture in digital healthcare. Our innovative approach leverages the power of smartphones, AI and machine learning to deliver autism screening tests specifically designed for children as young as 18 months old. This will aid healthcare providers to identify these children at a much younger age than presently available providing a pathway to effective treatment and better outcomes for the child and their families. This cutting-edge digital technology is poised to capture the imagination of major industry players, eager to embrace transformative solutions in healthcare.”

The BlinkLab Test combines a smartphone’s ability to deliver stimuli and acquire data using computer vision with a secure cloud-based platform for data storage and analysis. In the experiments, each audio and/or visual stimulus is presented with millisecond-precise control over parameters such as timing, amplitude, and frequency. To maintain participant attention, an entertaining video of choice is shown with normalized audio levels. Participants’ responses are measured by the smartphone’s camera and microphone and are processed in real time using state�of-the art computer vision techniques, fully anonymized, and transferred securely to the analysis portal. There, BlinkLab’s in-house AI/machine learning algorithms then perform clustering and statistical analysis to identify the predictive value of the test in a particular data set. This AI-based smartphone based platform is designed to be used under supervision of medical healthcare practitioners.

Company’s previous clinical trials have shown an impressive success rate in the diagnosis of autism, achieving sensitivity of 85 percent and specificity of 84 percent. These trials are very similar to regulatory studies required by US FDA and have shown a much higher accuracy of BlinkLab Test compared to currently approved products that do not use computer vision and a smartphone.


BlinkLab team has experienced management and leading experts in the field of machine learning, autism, and brain development, bridging the most advanced technological innovations with groundbreaking scientific research. These include Princeton University Professor Sam Wang, a co-founder of BlinkLab, who is recognized as a global key opinion leader in the field of brain research and autism. Professor Wang serves as Chair of Blinkab's Independent Advisory Board.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


"FOMO" written on top of US money.

Tech Giants Rush to Invest Billions in AI Startups

Tech giants are pouring unprecedented sums into artificial intelligence (AI) startups, and experts are suggesting these moves are being driven by fear of missing out (FOMO) on AI's potential.

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) recent US$2.75 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic is its largest venture deal ever, but it's not the only company to jump headfirst into the space. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and others are investing heavily in AI technology, as is NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

"They definitely don’t want to miss out on being part of the AI ecosystem," Fred Havemeyer, head of US AI and software research at Macquarie, told CNBC. "I definitely think that there’s FOMO in this marketplace."

Keep reading...Show less

Coroplast Group Partners with OpenText to Meet Poland's E-Invoicing Mandates

OpenText's Business Cloud and E-Invoicing Platform simplifies e-invoicing for global mid-sized business

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, today announced that it has been selected by Coroplast Group, a leading manufacturer in the fields of Technical Adhesive Tapes, Wires & Cables, and Wire Harnesses, as its e-invoicing provider for Poland . OpenText's e-invoicing solutions will empower the growing global company to confidently manage mandatory governmental requirements in Poland partnering toward the goals of a seamless connection to the Polish KSeF-portal and compliance with the local mandate.

Keep reading...Show less
Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

Integrated Cyber Solutions Unveils Joint Venture Partnership with Hospitality Company in the Middle East

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 2, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G) ("Integrated Cyber" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has formed a Joint Venture ("JV") partnership ("ICS Middle East") with an established company based in the UAE, HSG Middle East ("HSG"). Since 2012, HSG has been delivering specialized hospitality supplies and technology solutions across the Middle East. HSG is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with relationships totaling over 500 hotels and 55,000 rooms in the region.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Strengthens X12 Collaboration to Accelerate the Future of Supply Chain B2B Data Exchange

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), the information company, and X12 the ANSI-accredited standards organization, today announced the renewal of their commercial use partner license agreement. This long-standing collaboration underscores OpenText's commitment to and support for X12 standards across its expansive supply chain network.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Electronic data interchange (EDI) is a critical foundation that supports how supply chains and businesses function today," stated Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer and EVP, OpenText. "Working with X12 is more than just a collaboration; it's a testament to our joint dedication to continuous innovation and to laying the foundation for a more interconnected and efficient B2B data exchange landscape for the future."

X12 standards play a crucial role in EDI, serving as the primary conduit for businesses across diverse industries, including retail, consumer goods, automotive, high-tech, general manufacturing, and insurance. These standards allow businesses to digitally share vital information seamlessly within and across their operations.

The integration of X12 standards within OpenText's business network solutions improves efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and cost-effectiveness for its customers, contributing to a strengthened supply chain ecosystem.

"We are delighted to join forces with OpenText in advancing the development of X12 standards and derivatives," said Cathy Sheppard , CEO of X12. "Together, we are not just shaping standards; we are fostering a future where technology supports and enhances global operations across the industries we serve."

With the world's largest business network, OpenText connects over 1.1 million trading partners, facilitating the exchange of more than 33 billion EDI transactions annually. As a trusted EDI partner offering robust solutions for seamless business document exchange, OpenText is proud to be formally recognized as an X12 licensing partner with a comprehensive long-term agreement that includes its customers from the past, present, and future.

About X12
X12 , chartered by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for more than 40 years, develops and maintains business-to-business data exchange standards to drive business processes globally. X12's diverse membership includes dedicated technologists and business process experts in health care, insurance, transportation, finance, government, supply chain, and other industries. X12's consensus-building forum enables members to meet regularly to develop syntax-neutral data exchange standards collaboratively. With more than 320 published transaction sets, 1,400 data elements, and more than 40,000 codes available for use, the body of X12's work can be used to conduct nearly every facet of business-to-business operations. Learn more about X12 licensing at x12.org/licensing .

About OpenText

OpenText, a global leader in information management, enables organizations to gain insight through market-leading information management solutions, powered by the OpenText Cloud. For more information, visit www.opentext.com .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-strengthens-x12-collaboration-to-accelerate-the-future-of-supply-chain-b2b-data-exchange-302100198.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Keep reading...Show less
Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

Cyber Insurance Industry to Experience Above Trend Sector Growth

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire March 27, 2024 - Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS) (FSE:Y4G). Since 2018, the global cyber insurance market has experienced remarkable growth beyond the industry average, with coverage volumes tripling over that time frame. Today, this insurance domain has generated approximately US$13 billion in gross direct premiums by 2022 and is expected to produce an industry compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Keep reading...Show less
Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Keep reading...Show less

