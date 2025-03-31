BlinkLab Surpasses Key Milestone in Pivotal U.S. Trial

BlinkLab Surpasses Key Milestone in Pivotal U.S. Trial

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced BlinkLab Surpasses Key Milestone in Pivotal U.S. Trial

BB1:AU
BlinkLab Limited
Revolutionising Mental Health Care Through Mobile Solutions

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced Trading Halt

US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced US Autism Diagnostic Study Commences with First Child Tested

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BlinkLab Limited (BB1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Aether Global Innovations Announces Management Cease Trade Order

Aether Global Innovations Announces Management Cease Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

April 1, 2025 Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE: AETH) (OTC: AETHF) (Frankfurt: 4XA WKN# A2N8RH) ("Aether" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario Securities Commissions have granted a temporary management case trade order (" MCTO ") under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), prohibiting trading in securities of the Company by certain individuals until such time as the Required Filings (defined below) and all continuous disclosure requirements have been filed by the Company and the MCTO has been lifted.

Subscriptions Reach 13K in Two Months

Subscriptions Reach 13K in Two Months

Launching Industry-Specific Solutions to Drive Subscriber Base in 2nd Quarter 2025

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management is pleased to report subscriptions to our Assistant NLP have surpassed 13,000 meeting management's expectations for phase one of our marketing strategy.

Successful Placement

Successful Placement

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Successful Placement

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trading Halt

ASX:HIQ

HITIQ Shifts to Consumer Market with VAFA Partnership

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ) (HITIQ or the Company) announces a strategic shift to focus on the consumer market, targeting amateur and community-level athletes of all ages across a variety of sports with its new HITIQ PROTEQT system. This shift to the consumer market is a natural strategic step for the Company, running in parallel with its established work in professional sports, taking its world-leading impact detection technology where it can have the greatest impact—in the amateur sporting community, and positioning HITIQ to tap into a vast, accessible market, steering the Company toward a sustainable, cash flow positive future. This direction is reinforced by a significant milestone: a three-year partnership with the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA), naming HITIQ as the VAFA’s ‘Official Concussion Technology Partner.’

Syntheia Announces 10,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Announces 10,000 Subscriptions

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, proudly announces 10,000 subscribers for its AssistantNLP platform ahead of Management's expectations by nine months.

Originally, management had set a milestone of obtaining 10,000 subscribers for the year 2025. Management is pleased to report that it achieved 100% its internal forecast within less than two months from commencement of going live. This milestone is significantly ahead of schedule and forecast by nine months. Management has revised its original internal subscriber forecast of 10,000 subscribers for 2025 and now aims to achieve approximately 100,000 subscribers by end of 2025.

BlinkLab Limited
