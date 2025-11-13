Blackstone Energy Transition Partners Announces $1.2 Billion Investment to Build First-ever Natural Gas Power Generation Facility in West Virginia

Project Expected to Create 500 Construction Jobs, Spur Local Economic Development

Will Help Meet Rising Electricity Demand from Growing Economy and AI/Data Center Innovation

Blackstone (NYSE: BX), through funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners (collectively, "Blackstone Energy Transition Partners"), today announced a $1.2 billion investment to build Wolf Summit Energy ("Wolf Summit"), a fully contracted, 600-megawatt greenfield combined-cycle gas turbine ("CCGT") power generation facility in Harrison County, West Virginia. Last week's Final Investment Decision ("FID") provides financing for the project, allowing it to commence construction.

Wolf Summit will be the first-ever combined-cycle natural gas power plant built in West Virginia and is designed to help deliver efficient and reliable power to meet the growing local energy needs including from data centers supporting AI innovation of Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC), which serves approximately 1.5 million residents across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. The project is expected to create 500 construction jobs, as well as spur additional local economic development.

Bilal Khan, a Senior Managing Director, and Mark Zhu, a Managing Director, at Blackstone, said: "Helping meet the rising demand for electricity from AI and other areas is among our highest conviction investment themes at Blackstone. We are proud that this project is expected to not only create hundreds of local jobs in West Virginia, but also generate more affordable, efficient and reliable power supply."

"I am excited that the first-ever combined-cycle, natural gas power plant in West Virginia is being built using GE Vernova's highly efficient and flexible 7HA.02 gas turbine that can provide capacity and energy for the rising AI and industrialization demands in PJM," said Dave Ross, President & CEO, GE Vernova's Gas Power business in the Americas. "We look forward to working closely with Blackstone to complete development and start construction of this important project for the community."

"West Virginia's status as a global energy player is only beginning to be realized. Blackstone's $1.2 billion investment not only signifies its commitment to West Virginia, it highlights our emergence as the leading state in the country for energy growth and investment," said Governor Morrisey.

Blackstone is a leader in investing in the infrastructure powering AI across a wide array of related areas. Blackstone is the largest data center provider in the world with major investments globally. Blackstone Energy Transition Partners has also made recent investments in Hill Top Energy Center , a 620-megawatt natural gas power plant in Western Pennsylvania, and Potomac Energy Center , a 774-megawatt natural gas power plant in Loudoun County, Virginia, and has invested in approximately 1,600 megawatts of new-build power generation capacity over the last three and a half years in the United States.

About Blackstone Energy Transition Partners

Blackstone Energy Transition Partners is Blackstone's strategy for control-oriented equity investments in energy-related businesses, a leading energy investor with a successful long-term record, having committed over $27 billion of equity globally across a broad range of sectors within the energy industry. Our investment philosophy is based on backing exceptional management teams with flexible capital to provide solutions that help energy companies grow and improve performance, thereby delivering more reliable, affordable and cleaner energy to meet the needs of the global community. In the process, we build stronger, larger scale enterprises, create jobs and generate lasting value for our investors, employees and all stakeholders. Further information is available at https://www.blackstone.com/our-businesses/blackstone-energy-transition-partners/ .

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's over $1.2 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com . Follow @Blackstone on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Media Contacts
Blackstone
Jennifer Heath
Jennifer.Heath@Blackstone.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BlackstoneBXNYSE:BXFintech Investing
BX
The Conversation (0)
First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced plans to drill two complementary vertical Leduc oil targets at its Worsley property. The program will include drilling two strategic targets: the Company's proven undeveloped ("PUD")... Keep Reading...

SILVER ONE DISCOVERS ADDITIONAL COPPER AND SILVER SHOWINGS ON ITS PHOENIX SILVER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

DRILLING PERMITS ON POTENTIAL HIGH-GRADE SILVER TARGETS Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of additional copper and silver prospects with up to 1,240 gt Ag and 7.79% Cu in selected samples (see... Keep Reading...
Westhaven Provides an Exploration Update on the Shovelnose Gold Property; Discovers a new Vein Zone at Carmi

Westhaven Provides an Exploration Update on the Shovelnose Gold Property; Discovers a new Vein Zone at Carmi

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its road accessible, 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property, situated within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Following receipt of a 5-year, 650-hole... Keep Reading...
DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with an Additional 53 Rock Samples Returning up to 3.46 % Cu, 130.5ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 245ppm Co

DLP Resources Expands Copper and Molybdenum zone on the 100 % Owned Esperanza Project with an Additional 53 Rock Samples Returning up to 3.46 % Cu, 130.5ppm Mo, 7930ppm Zn and 245ppm Co

DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) ("DLP" or the "Company") announces receipt of the second phase of rock sampling results from the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project immediately south of the Chapi Mine in Southern Peru (Figure 1). Results for the additional 53 rock samples... Keep Reading...
Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report that an integrated dataset containing all previously released Fireweed and historical drilling data from the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, is now available on a newly... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Related News

Gold Investing

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Gold Investing

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals