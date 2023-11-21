Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Bitcoin Companies Now More Focused on Cash Flow, Productivity, CEO Says
“I think it’s been interesting to watch crypto, particularly Bitcoin companies, mature over the last two years. It’s no secret the price of Bitcoin has declined greatly over the last two years, but we're seeing a bit of a comeback now, which is positive,” Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien said.
As Bitcoin companies “mature," the focus has shifted toward more productivity and cash flow, which is contributing to the gradual uptick in the price of Bitcoin, according to Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF) Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien.
“It’s no secret the price of Bitcoin has declined greatly over the last two years, but we’re seeing a bit of a comeback now, which is positive,” he said. “(We’re seeing) these companies, which traditionally had been VC-funded and in high-growth mode at all costs, shift to more of a productivity and more of a cash flow position. I think that’s been positive, ourselves included.”
This is good for the cryptocurrency sector, he added, as it provides a more stable footing for businesses to grow.
The CEO also noted the increasing momentum among Bitcoin users toward “self custody.”
“It’s awesome to see a shift toward people, specifically the end user or the owner of Bitcoin, taking custody of their funds directly,” O’Brien said, noting the record-low number of Bitcoin held on exchange. “The safest way to buy and own Bitcoin is to hold it yourself."
The CEO discussed the reasons for this shift: "It’s due in part to education, but also due to other companies, some of whom we've partnered with, who help individuals make a wallet for themselves, teach them how to use that wallet and show them how to fund that wallet with Bitcoin from platforms like Bitcoin Well.”
Watch the full interview of Bitcoin Well Founder and CEO Adam O’Brien above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW,OTCQB:BCNWF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Bitcoin Well in order to help investors learn more about the company. Bitcoin Well is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Bitcoin Well and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
