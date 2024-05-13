Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Osisko Metals

OM:CA

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Horizon Minerals Limited

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement (“TMA”) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (“FMR”) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA
  • Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR’s 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project
  • An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter
  • The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:
    • Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie
    • Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR’s metal account to Horizon
    • If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation
  • An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement 1
  • Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining
  • The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon’s own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR

Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said: 2

“We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024.”

Figure 1: Horizon’s project locations, regional geology and surrounding infrastructure

Next Steps 1

  • AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter
  • Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon
  • Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Horizon Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:hrzgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Sarama Resources

Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce the Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars with South Korean flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Gold and silver prices were on the move this week, with the former rising above US$2,370 per ounce on Friday (May 10), and the latter hitting US$28.67 per ounce that same day. Both pulled back slightly to finish.

Market participants continue to digest the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, and a recent Gallup poll shows that persistent inflation is affecting the public's faith in Chair Jerome Powell.

While 39 percent of US adults have a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of confidence that he will do the right thing for the economy, that's up only 3 percent from a year ago, when Powell was taking heat for rising prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

LJN4 Continues to Deliver with the Deepest Intersection at 650m Down Dip

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce that LJN4 continues to deliver with deepest intersection at 650m.

Keep reading...Show less

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarterly cash dividend payment for 2024 of US$0.155 per common share. The second quarterly cash dividend for 2024 will be paid to holders of record of Wheaton common shares as of the close of business on May 29, 2024 and will be distributed on or about June 11, 2024 . The ex-dividend trading date is May 29, 2024 .

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Anax Metals Corporate Update

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Related News

Copper Investing

Anax Metals Corporate Update

resource investing

Melrose Leaching Test Work Generates up to 90% Scandium Recoveries

Nickel Investing

3 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Power Nickel Leads with 70 Percent Gain

rare earth investing

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Resource Investing

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Amended with Link

Resource Investing

Fiery Creek Copper Expansion Georgetown Project, Qld

Resource Investing

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) – Trading Halt

×