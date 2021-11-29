Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following corporate update regarding its wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies").

New Variant of COVID-19

In response to the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant the federal government of Canada is implementing a travel ban on several south African countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. In addition to Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan, India, and Great Britain have all imposed travel bans on numerous South African countries. The restrictions have been implemented following the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa. South Africa's Minister of Health, Joe Phaahla, stated, "Initially, it looked like some cluster outbreaks, but from yesterday, the indication came from our scientists from the Network of Genomic Surveillance that they were observing a new variant."

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new variant identified in South Africa, named "Omicron", as a "variant of concern". The WHO deems new variants to be either a "variant of interest" or a "variant of concern", the latter being the more serious of the two. Further, a statement issued by the WHO on Friday stated "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning" and that evidence gathered thus far indicates that the variant carried a higher risk of reinfection than other variants.

Manufacturing Three-Ply Medical Grade Face Masks at Full Capacity

Micron Technologies has been manufacturing and selling three-ply medical grade Level 3 face masks in Delta, B.C. since August 2020. Micron Technologies is manufacturing three-ply medical grade face masks pursuant its Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. Micron Technologies is also registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Micron Technologies is currently operating two shifts per day to manufacture three-ply medical grade face masks. The three-ply medical grade face masks, which feature an adjustable nose clip designed to protect both front-line workers and consumers, offer three layers of protection and conform to the American Society for Testing and Materials' F2100 Level 3 standards.

Products for Retail

As previously announced, Micron Technologies' medical grade face masks are available to purchase through Walmart, Amazon and Shopify. Micron Technologies' black medical grade three-ply masks have achieved the status of '#1 best seller' on Amazon.

Institutional customers and those who are interested in obtaining a quote for large size orders are encouraged to contact Milan@micronti.com or sales@micronti.com. Customers can also make orders directly at https://micronti.com.

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, B.C. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, manufactures medical grade face masks. For further information contact:

Kal Malhi, CEO
604-805-4602
kal@bullruncapital.ca

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

