Social Media Initiative Includes Donation to Prevent Blindness' Sight-Saving Fund - Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies, Inc., and Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest volunteer eye health non-profit organization, today announced they are joining together for the seventh consecutive year during AMD Awareness Month to share education and raise greater awareness of ...

- Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies, Inc., and Prevent Blindness, the nation's oldest volunteer eye health non-profit organization, today announced they are joining together for the seventh consecutive year during AMD Awareness Month to share education and raise greater awareness of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of vision loss in adults 50 years and older that affects approximately 16 million people in America 1 .

"Over the past several years, our AMD Awareness month campaign has raised $225,000 in support of Prevent Blindness' sight-saving fund, which helps identify and remove eye care barriers for patients, including those with AMD," said Joe Gordon , U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. "Another component of this campaign is sharing critical information and guidance around this sight stealing condition. We are proud to continue to lead this conversation so we can educate patients to take the actions they need to support their lifelong eye health."

Throughout the month of February, Bausch + Lomb and Prevent Blindness will share educational content on their social media pages to encourage patients to take an informed and active role in their AMD journey, particularly the importance of visiting an eye care professional for an annual dilated eye exam – the only way to diagnose and check on the progression of the condition. Bausch + Lomb will also donate $1* to Prevent Blindness and its sight-saving fund for every "like" or "share" of designated social media posts from the Bausch + Lomb SightMatters Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SightMattersCommunity .

"While AMD is a condition that can lead to blindness and does not yet have a cure, there are steps that patients can take to help reduce their risk of progression," said Jeff Todd , president and CEO, Prevent Blindness. "Together with Bausch + Lomb, we look forward to making a positive impact in educating the public on AMD, as well as reminding everyone of the importance of healthy vision."

The steps that patients can take as part of a plan created with their doctor to reduce their risk of AMD progression include receiving a dilated eye exam, quitting smoking, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy diet.

Patients can also talk to their doctor about taking a vitamin based on the AREDS2 study, which was a study conducted by the National Eye Institute (NEI). NEI researchers tested and refined the AREDS formula for more than 20 years. PreserVision ® AREDS 2 formula eye vitamins contain the exact nutrient formula recommended by the National Eye Institute to help reduce the risk of moderate to advanced AMD progression.

Bausch + Lomb is committed to supporting patients with AMD, and in the coming months, the company will unveil its Visionary Report, a survey that will be designed to uncover AMD education gaps and arm patients with insights to help them take control of their eye health while feeling confident in their decision making. Bausch + Lomb's Visionary Report will also provide eye care professionals with new insights on the mindset and awareness levels of AMD patients to help them make informed decisions to meet the needs of their patients.

To learn more about AMD and better understand the condition and its progression, visit www.SightMatters.com . For a free listing of organizations and services that provide financial assistance for vision care in English or Spanish, please visit Prevent Blindness at https://www.preventblindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information .

About AMD
A progressive eye condition that impacts central vision, AMD affects approximately 16 million people in America 1 . Early-stage AMD often does not present any symptoms or changes in vision, as symptoms usually appear gradually over time 1 . This progressive condition can impact one or both eyes, causing patients to have difficulty with daily activities like driving, reading or recognizing the faces of loved ones 1 .

About Prevent Blindness
Founded in 1908, Prevent Blindness is the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of the American public. Together with a network of affiliates, Prevent Blindness is committed to eliminating preventable blindness in America. For more information, visit us at preventblindness.org , and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies, Inc., is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the gift of sight for millions of people around the world – from the moment of birth through every phase of life. Its comprehensive portfolio of more than 400 products includes contact lenses, lens care products, eye care products, ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products and ophthalmic surgical devices and instruments. Founded in 1853, Bausch + Lomb has a significant global research and development, manufacturing and commercial footprint with more than 12,000 employees and a presence in nearly 100 countries. Bausch + Lomb is headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario with corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey . For more information, visit www.bausch.com and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. Bausch Health is delivering on its commitments as it builds an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, and the fear of that pandemic and its potential effects, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a material adverse impact on Bausch Health, including but not limited to its project development timelines, launches and costs (which may increase). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

*Bausch + Lomb will donate $1 to the organization Prevent Blindness for every Facebook like or share, up to $50,000 from 2/1/2022 through 2/28/2022.

