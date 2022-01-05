Bausch Health Companies Inc. today announced that Joseph C. Papa chairman and chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate at the 40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET . A live webcast and audio archive of the event will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Bausch Health Companies Inc. website at: . About Bausch Health Bausch Health Companies ...

BHC:CA,BHC