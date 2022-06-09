Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 exploration and infill drill program at the Dalmacia zone of the Punitaqui mine complex ('Punitaqui") in Chile. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of mine operations in the second half of 2022.

The Dalmacia target is located in the southern portion of the Punitaqui area approximately 6 kilometers ("km") south of the Punitaqui copper processing plant. The Dalmacia target has underground mining access, partially delineated mineralized zones and is targeted as a potential new source of ore feed to the Punitaqui plant.

Highlights

  • Final assay results for the following Dalmacia drillholes include (see Table 1):

    • DS-22-09: 18 meters ("m") at 1.51% Copper ("Cu") including 8m at 2.39% Cu
    • DS-22-10: 23m at 1.55% Cu including 12m at 2.50% Cu
    • DS-22-11: 11m at 1.96% Cu, 6m at 2.40% Cu and 11m at 1.50% Cu
    • DS-22-12: 5m at 1.08% Cu, 4m at 1.22% Cu and 11m at 0.90% Cu
    • DS-22-13: 5m at 1.00% Cu
    • DS-22-15: 29m at 1.05% Cu including 7m at 1.94% Cu
    • DS-22-16: 4m at 1.17% Cu
    • DS-22-17: 6m at 1.15% Cu
    • DS-22-18: 6m at 0.96% Cu
  • The phase 1 drill program at Dalmacia has been completed and comprised of 9,757 meters in 52 drill holes.
  • Geological drill cross-sections were compiled, and an updated 3D geological model has been finalized.
  • The new 3D geological model and assay database will form the basis of a resource estimate to be completed by consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc.
  • Planning for a follow-up infill Reverse Circulation ("RC") program at Dalmacia North and an exploration and infill drill test of the remaining 1,000m strike length at Dalmacia is complete and a number of new drill pads have been constructed.

Battery CEO, Martin Kostuik states; "We continue to advance the Punitaqui project via drilling, metallurgical testing, permit modifications, community relations and are gaining clarity on non-dilutive financing for the capital required for resumption of operations at Punitaqui. These drilling results further confirm the high-grade of the copper mineralization at Dalmacia North. Overall, the 2021-2022 Dalmacia North assay results are far better than expected. These results clearly delineate high-grade copper grades over significant intervals including: 23m at 1.55% Cu, 18m at 1.51% Cu and 11m at 1.96% Cu."

"We are very pleased with the Dalmacia Phase 1 drill program results - continued results like these leading to the planned restart of our former producing Punitaqui copper mine, will give our investors an opportunity to participate in a potentially significant re-rating in BMR's valuation as we transition from development to operations and positive cash flow. We look forward to providing further exciting updates for the drill program as we continue to progress."

Dalmacia Drill Program

The 2021-22 phase 1 drill program consisted of 9,757.56m in 52 diamond core holes. The geological setting of the Dalmacia target is different from the Cinabrio orebody which is located 20 kilometers to the north. At Dalmacia, structurally controlled copper-gold mineralization is developed in the contacts between granite, sub-volcanic andesitic porphyry intrusives and volcano-sedimentary rocks. Controls on mineralization include small scale shear zones, intrusive contacts, vesicular andesites and alteration zones. High grade copper mineralization occurs in small high-grade pods which locally occur in clusters enveloped in low grade mineralization.

The upper portion of the Dalmacia target is accessed via a portal and an underground ramp with limited level development. The Phase 1 drill program focused on the northernmost 600m of the zone, was designed to infill and confirm the continuity of mineralization between previous drilling and includes a series of step-out holes to test the potential adjacent to the main zone of copper-gold-silver mineralization as defined by historic drilling.

Complete assay results were recently received for eleven holes (see Table 1 and Figure 1). A summary of the targeting rationale and results for the significant recent drillholes follows below.

DS-22-09 was planned to test a "drilling gap" above the lower portion of the DS-21-08 intercept (102m at 1.41%Cu including 78m at 1.67% Cu and 16m at 3.52% Cu). This infill drillhole intersected two narrow copper zones including 6m at 1.01% Cu, 3m at 1.19% Cu higher up in the holeand deeper hits of 18m at 1.51% Cu including 8m at 2.39% Cu as well as 6m at 1.18% Cu. The higher-grade deeper intercepts correlate with an extension of the DS-21-08 mineralization.

DS-22-10 was designed to test as an infill hole in the northeast part of the target area to follow-up hole DS-22-02 (11m at 1.08% Cu, including 4m at 2.32% Cu).The new hole produced two significant assay intervals: 23m at 1.55% Cu including 12m at 2.50% Cu as well as intercepts of 4m at 1.81% Cu and 7m at 1.12% Cu. The upper intercept is interpreted to represent be the extension of the DS-22-02 mineralization while the lower assay interval is the southern extension of the copper mineralization encountered in DS-11-15 (29m at 1.05% Cu including 7m at 1.94% Cu).

DS-22-11 is an infill hole drilled along the eastern margin of the target zone. This hole cut several mineralized intercepts including: 11m at 1.96% Cu, 6m at 2.40% Cu and 11m at 1.50% Cu including 6m at 2.28% Cu. The copper mineralization encountered is interpreted as the down-dip extension of the DS-22-13 intercept(5m at 1.00% Cu).

DS-22-12 was drilled as an infill hole in the northeast part of the target area to follow-up the copper zone intersected in DS-2202 (11m at 1.08% Cu, including 4m at 2.32% Cu). DS-22-12 encountered three copper zones: 5m at 1.08% Cu, 4m at 1.22% Cu and 11m at 0.90% Cu. The upper intercept is an extension of the DS-22-02 mineralization.

DS-22-13 was planned as an infill hole in the northeast part of the target area to test the up-dip extent of the copper mineralization cut in hole DS-22-11: (11m at 1.96% Cu, 6m at 2.40% Cu and 11m at 1.50% Cu including 6m at 2.28% Cu) The new hole confirmed the up-dip extension of the copper zone with an intercept of 5m at 1.00% Cu.

DS-22-15 was planned to test the for a western extension of the lower intercept in DS-22-12 (11m at 0.90% Cu). Hole DS-22-15 intersected two mineralized zones: 29m at 1.05% Cu including 7m at 1.94% Cu as well as anintercept of 15m at 0.81% Cu including 3m at 1.81% Cu and 3m at 1.34% Cu that confirmed the western extension of the DS-22-12 copper zone.

DS-22-16 was designed as an infill hole that tested a "drilling gap" between a number of mineralized intercepts within the northeastern part of the target. The new hole successfully tested the gap and yielded two intercepts: 4m at 1.17% Cu and 3m at 1.18% Cu.

DS-22-17 was planned as an infill hole in the central part of the target testing a "drilling gap" between several mineralized intercepts. The new hole encountered 6m at 1.15% Cu which is interpreted as a feeder structure for the copper mineralization intersected in historic hole DS-14-12 (20m at 1.53% Cu).

DS-22-18 was designed as an infill hole in the northeast part of the target. The new hole encountered number of narrow zones of anomalous copper mineralization, hosted within an andesitic intrusive. The best intercept reported in DS-22-18 was 6m at 0.96% Cu.

DS-22-19 was designed to test the southwest margin of the target area and probe for a southeast extension of the DS-21-21 high grade copper intercept of 17m at 3.77% Cu. The new hole encountered several narrow zones of moderate grade mineralization which are interpreted to correlate with the high-grade intersections in DS-21-21. DS-22-19 intersected 17m at 0.69%Cu including 2m at 1.93% Cu

DS-22-20 was planned to test for northeast extension of mineralization encountered in drill holes DS-22-02 (11m at 1.08% Cu, including 4m at 2.32% Cu), DS-22-12 (11m at 0.82% Cu) and DS-22-16 (8m at 5.29% Cu and 8m at 3.53% Cu) in the eastern part of the target area. The new hole encountered 4m at 1.02% Cu suggesting the copper mineralized extends in this direction.

Table 1: New BMR-Dalmacia Target Significant Assays

Hole
Number		From (m)To (m)Interval
(m)		Copper (%)Silver (g/t)

DS-22-09465261.010.9
and586131.190.8
and10310522.011.5
and114132181.512.0
including11412282.393.6
and12613261.180.9
DS-22-10192341.811.7
and262824.538.5
and4871231.550.7
including5971122.500.8
and18319071.120.9
including18318741.641.1
DS-22-11687240.931.1
and12813462.402.1
and140151111.502.4
including14114762.283.5
and156167111.961.1
and19219420.760.7
and19720250.81
including20020221.36
DS-22-12556051.080.8
and909440.821.1
and11612041.221.0
and13514050.820.6
and155166110.900.6
DS-22-1312913120.631.0
and14915451.000.4
and19219530.801.1
DS-22-15158173150.811.4
including15816131.811.7
including16817131.342.7
and197226291.052.5
including19720471.945.1
including21221532.594.7
including22322630.711.3
DS-22-1691560.880.9
and222641.172.0
and9810131.180.8
and14614820.842.0
DS-22-17657161.151.0
DS-22-185720.601.0
and253160.961.0
and485460.791.0
and676920.691.5
and11711811.201.0
and17217640.580.4
and18218750.791.2
including18218421.092.0
DS-22-1971140.590.7
and1532170.690.9
including1527120.640.8
and303221.932.0
and727530.858.3
DS-22-20737740.600.4
and879250.900.4
including879141.020.4

Note: All intervals are downhole core lengths

Significant BMR assay results received to date for the Dalmacia 2021-22 drilling include the following (see Table 2):

Table 2: Earlier 2021 BMR - Dalmacia Target Significant Drill Assay Intervals

Drillhole NumberFrom ToSample Interval (m)CopperSilver Gold
(m)(m)(%)(g/t)(g/t)
DS-21-017991121.792.50.028
including808882.443.20.035
and105128231.161.70.016
including115128131.562.10.024
including11512272.323.10.036
and13713921.060.70.03
and18018440.890.4-
and220224.94.90.720.6-
DS-21-02222971.672.60.08
and6474101.032.1-
including646731.492.3-
and717322.345-
and9910672.582.7-
and177188111.080.90.08
including17718142.321.40.17
including17718032.91.70.22
DS-21-034661151.011.20.017
including465042.473.10.05
DS-21-04707660.710.90.012
including727640.8710.01
and89102130.640.9-
including939521.241.5-
DS-21-05525861.161.70.017
and13113211.810.40.695
and14114322.9853.835
and15515613.222-
DS-21-063769320.730.5-
including3753161.150.60.06
including374471.750.80.079
and11211532.140.60.03
and13413951.580.40.019
and167262950.780.5-
including16717031.840.80.096
and18318741.750.60.071
and19262650.930.5-
including197211142.440.70.039
and243262191.10.60.022
including24325181.880.70.029
and26026221.790.70.06
DS-21-072457331.771.50.052
including243393.441.60.167
and394672.543.50.02
and8494100.841.20.032
and17618262.190.4-
DS-21-08481501021.411.2-
including48126781.671.4-
including4864163.524.50.017
DS-21-1013814022.41-
DS-21-11596121.1420.043
and78102241.040.5-
including7888101.060.5-
including 788241.60.4-
including868821.781-
and9610261.950.4-
DS-21-1211612150.621-
and14314520.951-
and161172110.820.5-
DS-21-13 4462181.610.70.01
and135147122.131.5-
including13914782.951.9-
and 15716253.260.9-
and 18118871.870.7-
DS-21-14 738290.740.70.038
including788241.030.70.05
and 145160151.160.4-
including14515271.440.4-
and 17217421.110.4-
and 18619591.531.60.052
and 20520941.50.40.24
DS-21-16 748285.29
0.026
and
10211083.53
0.065
DS-21-0989
9120.881.3-
and98114161.840.5-
including101113122.180.6-
and23423621.350.5-
DS-21-1512813681.141.20.023
including12813131.581.80.032
and13313631.361.30.025
DS-21-181280681.140.9-
including1238261.480.8-
including1226142.071-
and4662161.431.4-
and728081.51.10.009
DS-21-191248360.990.3-
and 667261.30.7-
DS-21-205670141.30.7-
including627081.270.90.521
and11612040.720.1-
and14014441.790.4-
DS-21-2168121532.340.8-
including76121452.570.90.047
including104121173.770.80.1
DS-21-22606443.62.5-
and939631.120.30.044
and12813021.060.1-
DS-21-23A3957181.050.3-
including404441.920.90.069
including485022.050.10.178
including 555721.540.10.065
and 94113191.360.8-
including 9710252.441.10.468
and11011331.961.70.112
DS-21-247596210.640.8-
including929641.212.1-
and 11511721.020.6-
DS-21-255272201.221.2-
including525862.873.20.149
and21021661.460.3-
and22422951.570.1-
DS-21-2672105331.644.8-
including7798212.056.9-
DS-21-27687351.450.7-
including687241.640.80.005
DS-21-287999201.380.6-
and10610931.130.90.079
and12112321.150.10.079

Note: All intervals are downhole core lengths

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/127098_07359a6a2414088d_002.jpg

Figure 1: Dalmacia North Target Drill Collar Plan with Assay Result Highlights

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/127098_07359a6a2414088d_002full.jpg

Quality Control

Sample preparation, analysis and security procedures applied on the BMR exploration projects is aligned with industry best practice. BMR has implemented protocols and procedures to ensure high quality collection and management of samples resulting in reliable exploration assay data. BMR has implemented formal analytical quality control monitoring for all field sampling and drilling programs by inserting blanks and certified reference materials into every sample sequence dispatched.

Sample preparation is performed ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in La Serena, Chile and sample analyses by ALS in Lima, Peru. ALS analytical facilities are commercial laboratories and are independent from BMR. All BMR samples are collected and packaged by BMR staff and delivered upon receipt at the ALS Laboratory. Samples are logged in a sophisticated laboratory information management system for sample tracking, scheduling, quality control, and electronic reporting. Samples are dried then crushed to 70%

  • ME-ICP61: A high precision, multi-acid digest including Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Perchloric and Hydrochloric acids. Analysed by inductively coupled plasma ("ICP") mass spectrometry that produces results for 48 elements.
  • ME-OG62: Aqua-Regia digest: Analysed by ICP-AES (Atomic Emission Spectrometry) or sometimes called optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES) for elevated levels of Co, Cu, Ni and Ag.

Certified standards are inserted into sample batches by ALS. Blanks and duplicates are inserted within each analytical run. The blank is inserted at the beginning, certified standards are inserted at random intervals, and duplicates are analysed at the end of the batch.

Additional Information

Michael Schuler, Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Chile Exploration Manager, supervised the preparation of and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release pertaining to the Punitaqui Exploration Drill Program. Mr. Schuler is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery mineral company focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. BMR is currently developing the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile and pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, nickel, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable pipeline equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For further information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Martin Kostuik
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
Email: info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 604-335-1976 bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com
Twitter: @BMRcorp_
www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made, are based upon several assumptions, and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of added information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127098

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRGraphite Investing
BMR:CA
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Appointment of New CFO and Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, concurrently announcing the appointment of Max Satel as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective June 2, 2022, the filing of its financial statements, management discussion and analysis, along with the associated officer certificates, for the three (3) month period ended March 31, 2022 (the "Quarterly Filings"), and an operational update as it continues to advance its flagship Punitaqui Project in Chile.

Corporate and Operational Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Filings and Restatement

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Filing of Annual Filings and Restatement

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its audited financial statements, associated management's discussion and analysis, and the associated officer certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company also filed restated 2020 fiscal year audited financial statements.

As previously announced on April 29, 2022, the Annual Filings delay resulted from additional audit work required to restate certain 2020 fiscal year transactions, primarily related to the ESI Energy Services Inc. ("ESI") common control acquisition (the "Restatement"). The Restatement of the 2020 fiscal year audited financial statements did not have an impact on previously reported loss for the period from continuing operations. In summary the Restatement included, among other changes to BMR's 2020 financial statements, the following:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Cease Trade Order Issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that the Company has been issued a cease trade order ("CTO") by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for missing the filing deadline of May 2, 2022 for the following periodic disclosure documents (collectively "Annual Filings"):

  • the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021;
  • the management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021; and
  • the CEO and CFO certifications for the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2021 required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

As previously announced on April 29, 2022, the Annual Filings delay results from additional audit work required to restate certain 2020 fiscal year transactions, primarily related to the ESI Energy Services Inc. common control acquisition. The Company intends to file its 2021 financial statements along with restated 2020 comparative information. The restatement of the 2020 financial statements is not expected to have an impact on cash or reported loss from continuing operations for the period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Delay of Annual Filings

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Delay of Annual Filings

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") announces that it will delay the filing of its annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). Filing is required within 120 days of the financial year-end, under applicable Canadian securities laws. As further described below, the Company expects to file the Annual Filings by May 17, 2022.

Primarily, certain equity transactions related to the ESI Energy Services Inc. common control acquisition for prior fiscal year are being restated. The Company is working on the restatement of its 2020 financial statements and intends to file its 2021 financial statements along with restated 2020 comparative information. The restatement of the 2020 financial statements is not expected to have an impact on cash, or loss for the period from continuing operations in the financial statements. The Company retained PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") for the 2021 year-end audit and on a go-forward basis, replacing its former auditor.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 34 Meters of 1.35% Copper from the Cinabrio Norte Target at Its Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 34 Meters of 1.35% Copper from the Cinabrio Norte Target at Its Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the ongoing 2021 - 2022 exploration and infill drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia target and San Andres target within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. These drilling results continue to highlight the strong copper grades and the growing vertical extent of the Cinabrio Norte target.

Punitaqui is slated for resumption of copper concentrate production in Q4-2022. The Cinabrio Norte target represents a potential northern extension of the main Cinabrio mine orebody, which historically was the primary source of ore feed to the Punitaqui copper ore concentration plant for eight-plus years (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Proposed Joint Venture with Graphex Technologies, LLC to Develop a Manufacturing and Processing Facility for Battery Anode Material

South Star Battery Metals Announces Proposed Joint Venture with Graphex Technologies, LLC to Develop a Manufacturing and Processing Facility for Battery Anode Material

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Graphex Technologies, LLC ("Graphex") to jointly develop a manufacturing and processing facility for battery anode material. The parties intend to develop a definitive agreement by October 31, 2022 to share expertise and technology for the design, construction and operations of a battery anode material processing facility. Graphite feed stock is expected to be provided by South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Brazil and Ceylon Graphite Mine in the United States. The goals of the joint venture are to have a centrally located, vertically integrated supply chain for active battery anode and value-added materials supplied by two high-quality, scalable graphite operations in two strategic and stable jurisdictions in the Americas. The Companies previously announced a LOI to pursue a binding 5-year offtake agreement (March 24 th 2022)

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "We are breaking ground on Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in June, 2022 and have commercial production planned for Q2 of 2023. The Ceylon Project in Alabama is advancing well, and we are starting metallurgy and battery testing programs. We are pleased to be further developing a long-term, strategic relationship with Graphex at a critical moment in the energy transition revolution. Graphex has been producing and selling high-quality battery anode material for a long time, and similar to us, looking to expand operations in the US. South Star believes that the only way to meet the growing demand is for experienced companies to develop strategic partnerships that accelerate the vertically integrated production of high-quality products that can be consistently delivered in a responsible and profitable manner. This partnership will benefit both parties and allow us to quickly deliver critical battery anode and other value add materials for clients in strategic locations around the world. Reliable, secure supply chains are the key to the world's ability to execute on the exciting energy transition revolution underway, and South Star is pleased to be part of this paradigm shift."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Graphite is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity and also has the highest strength of any natural material. However, it wasn’t until recently that the metal began to gain popularity, sparking investor conversations about the top graphite-producing countries.

Interest in graphite mining is increasing in large part because lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common. These batteries are used in everything from phones to electric vehicles (EVs), and graphite is one of their key raw materials. As lithium-ion battery demand grows, graphite demand is also expected to rise.

In fact, despite discussions on changes in lithium-ion battery chemistry, many experts think graphite will remain a key raw material in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Both synthetic and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are products that are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries.

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $1 Million

Northern Lights Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Up to $1 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.075 per Share

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medicine Springs Drill Program

Medicine Springs Drill Program

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCD) is pleased to announce start of the 2022 exploration program at the Medicine Springs Silver Project ("Medicine Springs"), located in Elko County, Nevada, that the Company is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp. (Reyna Silver

The 2022 exploration program at Medicine Springs will include a 5,000 to 7,000 metre drill program targeting the discovery of a large scale Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) system. Drill permitting is underway and work is commencing immediately on additional field studies to further refine drill targets. Drilling is expected to commence in Q3/Q4 2022.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Solar and Battery Hybrid Power Plant Construction and Site Works Update

NextSource Materials Announces Solar and Battery Hybrid Power Plant Construction and Site Works Update

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a site works update and to announce that a Madagascar subsidiary of CrossBoundary Energy ("CBE") has commenced the construction process for the solar and battery hybrid power plant for Phase 1 of the Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar after the Company executed a definitive energy services agreement with CrossBoundary Energy's ("CBE") Madagascar subsidiary

Molo Mine Construction Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Northern Lights Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Announces Change to Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights", "NLR" or the "Company")(CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) announces that the effective date of the ten (10) for one (1) share consolidation (the "Consolidation"), as announced on May 17, 2022, has been changed to May 26, 2022 (the "Effective Date

All other terms of the Consolidation remain unchanged. Please refer the May 17, 2022 announcement for full details.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×