Barrick to Report Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 9

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its third quarter 2026 results before markets open on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Event Details
Monday, November 9, 2026

  • Results release – 6:00 a.m. ET
  • Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 a.m. ET

Webcast Access

Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after its conclusion.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the industry's largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact: investor@barrick.com
Media Contact: media@barrick.com


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