Barrick to Report Third Quarter 2026 Results on November 9

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its third quarter 2026 results before markets open on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 a.m. ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.
Event Details
Monday, November 9, 2026
- Results release – 6:00 a.m. ET
- Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast Access
- To join the webcast, please register here.
- Analysts requesting access to the Q&A session should register here.
Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after its conclusion.
About Barrick Mining Corporation
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration, and development company. With one of the industry's largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships, and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.
Investor Relations Contact: investor@barrick.com
Media Contact: media@barrick.com