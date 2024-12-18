Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Barrick Seeks Fair Resolution in Mali Through Arbitration

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that its operating entities in Mali, namely Société des Mines de Loulo SA and Société des Mines de Gounkoto SA, have submitted a request for arbitration to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), in accordance with the provisions of their respective Mining Conventions with the State of Mali, to address matters of disagreement regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto complex.

This step reflects Barrick's commitment to adhering to established processes for resolving disputes in a fair and transparent manner. The arbitration mechanism, provided for under the Somilo and Gounkoto Mining Conventions with the State, has previously proven to be an effective tool for reinforcing partnerships and finding mutually acceptable solutions through an independent and competent authority.

"Over its nearly three decades of operating in Mali, Barrick has consistently demonstrated its long-term commitment to the country and its people. While this process is ongoing, Barrick remains open to continued dialogue with the Government to resolve these issues amicably and ensure the long-term success of the Loulo-Gounkoto complex," said Mark Bristow, Barrick president and CEO.

Barrick enquiries
Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "intended", "committed", "engage", "negotiate", "pursue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the outcome of dispute resolution through arbitration; the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick's commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; the potential to increase the Government of Mali's share in the economic benefits of Loulo-Gounkoto; and Loulo-Gounkoto's partnership with the Government of Mali.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Mali and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Gold bars stacked in ascending order.

WGC: Gold to Face Complex Drivers in 2025, Price Likely to Cool After Record-Breaking Year

The World Gold Council (WGC) has released its 2025 gold outlook, highlighting various macroeconomic factors, geopolitical risks and central bank activity as pivotal forces influencing demand and prices.

While 2024 saw gold achieve a stellar performance with a 28 percent annual increase, the outlook for 2025 is characterized by a mix of opportunities and challenges stemming from both global and regional developments.

The yellow metal has benefited from its historical role as a hedge against uncertainty, but the WGC forecasts that its performance next year will depend on other key variables as well.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets in pan.

Producing "Green Gold" with Gravity Processing

Mining activity can have negative environmental impacts, and that concern very much applies to the extraction and processing of gold.

Gravity separation offers an ecologically friendly approach for certain mining applications — the geology and minerality of the ore has to be appropriate. Resource companies that are fortunate enough to have gravity-recoverable gold have the benefit of not requiring any chemicals to extract the gold — just the power of water and gravity. The water can be reused and recycled and the tails remaining after the gold is extracted is benign and can be safely stored as a sand pile.

An industrial method for separating two components that’s been around for centuries, gravity separation is used in many industries because of its low cost and high efficiency. In gold processing, it allows for the precious metal to be removed from ore quickly before being sent to a refinery.

Keep reading...Show less
Mines and Money

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

Mines and Money Miami, a key event for the mining industry, will take place on February 21-22, 2025, at the James L. Knight Center. This event brings together decision-makers from mining companies, investors, technology firms, banks, and government representatives.


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW)

Opawica Explorations: Advancing High-potential Gold Assets in the Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt


Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

Iceni Enters Farm-in Deal with Gold Road for a Value up to A$44 million

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to advise of a binding Farm-in Agreement and share placement transaction with Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX: GOR) over tenements around and containing the Company’s Guyer Gold Trend, within the 14 Mile Well Gold Project (14MWGP or Project) located between Leonora and Laverton in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Takeover bid for Mako Gold Limited - Lodgment of Supplementary Bidder’s Statement

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) (Aurum) refers to its off-market takeover bid for all of the fully paid ordinary shares (Share Offer) and certain options (Option Offers) in Mako Gold Limited (ASX: MKG) (Mako), pursuant to the bidder’s statement dated 30 October 2024 (as supplemented or replaced from time to time) (Offers).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CERENERGY Batteries, Silumina Anodes Hike Altech’s Share Valuation 341 percent: Analyst Report

Positive Outcome from FDA Pre-Submission Meeting

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Mines and Money Miami Returns for Its Third Edition

×