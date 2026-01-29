Barclays Appoints Chetan Vohra as Global Head of Securitized Products

Barclays today announced the appointment of Chetan Vohra as Global Head of Securitized Products. Based in New York, Mr. Vohra will report to Adeel Khan, Head of Global Markets, and will join the firm's Global Markets Management Team.

In his new role, Mr. Vohra will lead the next phase of growth across Barclays' Securitized Products platform, strengthening cross‑asset connectivity and driving deeper engagement across origination, financing and trading.

Securitized Products continues to be a core strategic priority for Global Markets and a key driver of revenue growth. Over recent years, Barclays has invested significantly to enhance its capabilities across Agency and Non‑Agency trading, while building on longstanding strength in financing and origination.

Mr. Vohra brings deep expertise and a strong track record in Securitized Products. Most recently he served as a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on the buyside. Prior to this, he spent 19 years at Citi, holding several senior leadership roles including Global Head of Securitized Products Trading with oversight across Agency, Non‑Agency and Mortgage Banking. He holds degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University.

Commenting on Mr. Vohra's appointment, Adeel Khan said: "Chetan is an exceptional leader with deep industry insight and a demonstrated ability to build high‑performing teams. His appointment underscores our commitment to investing in areas of strong and sustained client demand. I'm confident that his expertise and strategic vision will strengthen our Securitized Products franchise and support the continued growth of our Global Markets business."

About Barclays

Our vision is to be the UK-centred leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

Sofia Rehman
sofia.rehman@barclays.com
+442077730230

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

barclaysbcsnyse-bcsfintech-investing
BCS
The Conversation (0)
Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

Romios to Commence Trading Post Consolidation as Oreterra Metals Corp. Under Ticker OTMC on Monday, February 2, 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to special resolutions passed by shareholders on January 16, 2026, and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company has consolidated its capital on... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Applauds Utah's Mission Critical Policy Framework for Critical Minerals Announced by Governor Cox

Terra Clean Energy CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: C9O0) welcomes the recent announcement by Governor Cox of Utah unveiling "Mission Critical" a mine-to-market state strategy for critical minerals, built with clarity, speed, and responsibility. The state... Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals Updates PEA and Beacon Gold Mill Restart Work

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce major advancements with its Swanson Gold Deposit and Beacon Gold Mill which includes the advancement of technical studies evaluating the restart of gold... Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Resources

Silver Dollar Outlines 2026 Exploration Plans at its La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project

Five targets are being developed to drill test for deep San Martin-type mineralization
Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an overview of the 2026 exploration plans for advancing its flagship La Joya Silver (Cu-Au) Project in the state of Durango, Mexico. Figure 1: La Joya Project location,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Copper-Silver Mineralised Structures Identified, Agdz Est Project, Morocco

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

Related News

silver-investing

Multiple Copper-Silver Mineralised Structures Identified, Agdz Est Project, Morocco

gold-investing

Selta Project - Gold Exploration Update

Queensland Reports AU$115 Billion Revenue from Resource Sector in 2025

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Provides Corporate Update

precious-metals-investing

Rio Silver Launches Metallurgical Program to De-Risk Processing and Optimize Silver Recoveries at Maria Norte

precious-metals-investing

Silverco Announces $40 Million "Bought Deal" Offering

gold-investing

Flow Metals Provides Structural Interpretation Update from Sixtymile Gold Project