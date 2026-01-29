Barclays Appoints Chetan Vohra as Global Head of Securitized Products

Barclays today announced the appointment of Chetan Vohra as Global Head of Securitized Products. Based in New York, Mr. Vohra will report to Adeel Khan, Head of Global Markets, and will join the firm's Global Markets Management Team.
In his new role, Mr. Vohra will lead the next phase of growth across Barclays' Securitized Products platform, strengthening cross‑asset connectivity and driving deeper engagement across origination, financing and trading.
Securitized Products continues to be a core strategic priority for Global Markets and a key driver of revenue growth. Over recent years, Barclays has invested significantly to enhance its capabilities across Agency and Non‑Agency trading, while building on longstanding strength in financing and origination.
Mr. Vohra brings deep expertise and a strong track record in Securitized Products. Most recently he served as a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager on the buyside. Prior to this, he spent 19 years at Citi, holding several senior leadership roles including Global Head of Securitized Products Trading with oversight across Agency, Non‑Agency and Mortgage Banking. He holds degrees from the Indian Institute of Technology and Carnegie Mellon University.
Commenting on Mr. Vohra's appointment, Adeel Khan said: "Chetan is an exceptional leader with deep industry insight and a demonstrated ability to build high‑performing teams. His appointment underscores our commitment to investing in areas of strong and sustained client demand. I'm confident that his expertise and strategic vision will strengthen our Securitized Products franchise and support the continued growth of our Global Markets business."
