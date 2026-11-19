Today, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced the extension of its partnership with Nike through 2036, continuing a relationship that has connected Nike with runners in Chicago since 2008. The partnership spans the full Bank of America Chicago Distance Series, including the Chicago Marathon, Shamrock Shuffle and Chicago 13.1, creating more opportunities for runners to train, race and progress through Nike's growing World of Race.
"For nearly two decades, our partnership with Nike has helped shape the experience of every runner who crosses our start lines," said Carey Pinkowski, executive race director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon. "This extended partnership gives participants access to the latest Nike training tools, innovative apparel and footwear. As we look ahead, we're excited to work together to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for runners in Chicago and around the world."
The extended partnership reflects a shared belief in the power of running to bring people together through experiences that celebrate runners, strengthen community and build excitement around the sport. That belief has guided Nike for more than 50 years, inspiring the brand to serve runners of every pace and across distances to pursue their goals and discover what's possible.
"As a World Major, Chicago is one of those moments on the running calendar that the whole sport looks forward to, bringing together the fastest athletes in the world and everyday runners on the same streets," said Tanya Hvizdak, VP and General Manager, Nike Running. "We're incredibly proud to extend this partnership and continue showing up for runners across their entire journey, while working together to move the sport forward for years to come."
From the first training miles through the finish line, Nike supports runners with footwear and apparel, community experiences and tools such as Nike Run Club (NRC), providing guidance, coaching, motivation and connection along the way. Through its continued partnership with the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, Nike will also provide the official Bank of America Chicago Marathon training program, helping runners build confidence, prepare for race day and pursue their goals.
Nike's commitment to Chicago also runs deeper than race weekends. Nike continues to show up year-round through relationships with local runners, run crews and running specialty stores such as Heartbreak Hill Running Company and Fleet Feet Sports. These relationships create more opportunities for runners to connect, find community and experience the sport together throughout the year.
As the official footwear and apparel partner, Nike will continue to create Bank of America Chicago Marathon product, bringing the brand's latest innovation and iconic style across running and sportswear. Nike will also bring the partnership to life through race-week experiences that connect runners with the energy of Chicago and celebrate everything that goes into reaching the start line.
More details about Nike's plans surrounding future race weekends will be shared closer to each event.
Bank of America Chicago Marathon
In its 49th year on Sunday, October 10, 2027, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon will welcome thousands of participants from more than 100 countries and all 50 states, including a world-class professional athlete field, top regional and Masters runners, race veterans, debut marathoners and charity participants. The race's iconic course takes participants through 29 vibrant neighborhoods on an architectural and cultural tour of Chicago. Annually, more than a million spectators line the streets cheering on tens of thousands of participants from the start line to the final stretch down Columbus Drive. As a result of the race's national and international draw, the Chicago Marathon assists in raising millions of dollars for a variety of charitable causes while generating over $756 million in annual economic impact to its host city. The 2027 Bank of America Chicago Marathon, a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, will start and finish in Grant Park beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2027. In advance of the race, a three-day Abbott Health & Fitness Expo will be held at McCormick Place Convention Center in 2027 on Thursday, October 7, Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9. For more information about the event and how to get involved, go to Chicago Marathon.
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Reporters may contact
Alex Sawyer, Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Phone: 1.312.992.6618
alex.sawyer@cemevent.com
Diane Wagner, Bank of America
Phone: 1.312.992.2370
diane.wagner@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation