Bam Bam Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that Larry Segerstrom, P.Eng., M.Sc. Geology, M.B.A. has consented to the join the Board of Directors of the Company.David Greenway, President & CEO, commented, "Bam Bam is extremely delighted to have Mr. Segerstrom, an experienced Professional Geologist with extensive experience in the discovery and advancement of porphyry copper-gold projects, join our Board. Larry ...

BBR:CNX