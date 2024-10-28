- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Awale Resources’ Andrew Chubb: New Gold Footprint at the Odienne Project in Côte d'Ivoire
“Quite fortunately, where we followed the structure, we seem to have come across a similar inflection or bend,” said Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb.
Awale Resources (TSXV:ARIC) recently announced promising results from its 100 percent owned Sienso permit, which is part of its Odienné project, located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
"We're really excited to get those early stage results just straight along strike from the BBM discovery, in 100 percent Awale ground," CEO Andrew Chubb shared. “Quite fortunately, where we followed the structure, we seem to have come across a similar inflection or bend."
Armed with geochemical results, Awale Resources has outlined a drilling strategy, expressing it with a strong commitment when Chubb shared the company's next steps. "We'll look to drill this target in this field season," he said, adding, "(W)e're going to ramp up some early stage geochemistry on those targets as well."
During the interview, he also expressed, “We'll look at doing some IP (induced polarization) surveys. The IP orientation has been successful at BBM as far as targeting goes. So we'll do some IP and then, if everything's sort of matching up with the geophysics and the soils and the mapping, we'll do some more on-the-ground mapping as well.
In a recent press release, Chubb explained further that, “The discovery hole at BBM was drilled under a 1.2 g/t termitaria sample, so we are excited to follow-up this new target given its proximity and similar characteristics to BBM.”
The BBM target was discovered in January of this year, and work reported in September emphasized, “potential scale and significance.”
Watch the full interview with Awale Resources CEO Andrew Chubb above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Awalé Resources (TSX:ARIC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Awalé Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Awalé Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Awalé Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.