Brings Over 20 Years of Commercial Biotech Experience to Lead Awakn's Therapeutics Commercialization Activities in the U.S.Awakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that the Company has appointed Kevin Lorenz as their U.S. Head of Commercial Development, effective immediately. Mr. Lorenz will lead Awakn's ...

AWKN:AQL