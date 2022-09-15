Life Science NewsInvesting News

Awakn delivered revenue growth of 34% in Q2

Awakn also announces closing of first tranche of private placement financing

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today its financial results and business highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2022. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars ("CAD"), unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Today's results and revenue growth demonstrate the continued momentum building in our business and the successful execution of our business plan in both pillars of the business: R&D and Commercialization.

In R&D we have been approved for 66% grant funding for our Phase III clinical trial as part of our lead program, Project Kestrel. We have also made excellent progress in strengthening the IP moats for our ketamine and MDMA programs, including the recently announced feasibility study for a novel formulation and optimized route of administration for MDMA with Catalent.

In Commercialization, our clinics have also delivered excellent growth over this quarter driving a 34% QoQ increase in revenue during the seasonally quietest period of the year for our services. We have also successfully launched our licensing partnership business into the US and Canada, putting us in the unique position of being a biotech with commercial operations in four territories, the U.K., the U.S., Canada and Norway, in only our second full financial year."

2Q22 & Recent Business Highlights:

2Q22 & Recent Corporate Highlights:

2Q22 & Recent Financial Highlights:

  • Delivered revenue of $339,872 via Awakn's clinics for the three months ended July 31, 2022, compared to $Nil in the prior year. This represents a 34% or $86,718 increase versus the three months ended April 30, 2022.
  • Revenue during the period was primarily driven by the provision of ketamine-assisted therapies at the London, Bristol and Oslo Awakn clinics. These clinics were not open during the equivalent period in 2021.
  • As of July 31, 2022, the Company had $481,830 in cash.
  • Announced the closing of a private placement - issued 1,880,454 units at a price of $0.55 per unit raising gross proceeds of $1,034,250.

Milestones Anticipated in H2 2022

  • Receive regulatory and ethics approval for Phase III clinical trial for ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD
  • Completion of the behavioral study of ketamine in gambling addiction
  • Therapeutics commercialization through acquiring more licensing partners utilizing the company's intellectual property (IP) ketamine-assisted therapy for treatment of AUD ("KARE") in the US and Canada

Financing

Awakn is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of up to 5,454,546 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.55 per Unit, and that is has closed the first tranche of the Offering issuing 1,880,454 Units for gross proceeds of $1,034,250 (the "First Tranche"). To date, the Company has also received commitments to subscribe for an additional 3,090,909 Units, which are pending receipt of final documentation, for potential additional proceeds of $1,700,000. However, there can be no assurance that any additional tranches on the Offering will be completed.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.68 per Common Share until the date that is twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The First Tranche constituted a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Professor David Nutt, and Jonathan Held, related parties to the Company under MI 61-101, subscribed for an aggregate of 85,000 Units. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the related parties does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the of the First Tranche, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances in order to complete the First Tranche in an expeditious manner.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid certain eligible persons (the "Finders") a cash commission in total of $32,010 and issued a total of 53,200 non-transferable finders warrants ("Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.68 per Common Share.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercialising therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

www.AwaknLifeSciences.com | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | www.AwaknClinics.com

About Project Kestrel

Project Kestrel is the lead clinical development program of Awakn Life Sciences. Project Kestrel is supported by Awakn's Phase II a/b 'KARE' clinical trial which examined ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). The trial resulted in patients experiencing on average 86% abstinence at 6 months post treatment versus 2% before the trial which means that study participants went from being sober on average 7 days a year to being sober on average 314 days a year. Awakn is planning to initiate a Phase III trial in the UK in 2022 and plans to seek regulatory approval in the UK and the US in due course.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World:
Gordo Whittaker, CMO, Awakn Life Sciences
gordo@awaknlifesciences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137275

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.NEO:AWKNPsychedelics Investing
AWKN:AQL
awakn life sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Drug Development Agreement with Catalent for Zydis Technology to Conduct Feasibility Studies to Improve Differentiation of Its MDMA Program

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), today announces it has signed a drug development agreement with Catalent, the global leader in enabling biopharma, cell, gene, and consumer health partners to optimize development, launch, and supply of better patient treatments across multiple modalities.

The agreement will focus on investigating a market-ready proprietary formulation and optimized delivery route for MDMA using Catalent's proprietary Zydis® orally disintegrating tablet (ODT) technology. Zydis is a unique, freeze-dried, oral solid dosage form that disperses almost instantly in the mouth, without the need for water and has a dispersion speed of as little as three seconds. Zydis is the world's fastest and best-in-class orally disintegrating tablet and has the potential to deliver a faster onset of activity. Awakn plans to use Zydis technology in its late stage MDMA-assisted therapy clinical trials.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Agreement with a Leading Drug Development Company to Deepen IP Moat for Its Lead Program

Agreement Provides 12-Month Exclusive Period to Agree in-Licensing Deal for Proprietary Formulation of Ketamine

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today it has signed a twelve month option agreement with a leading drug development, manufacturing, and delivery systems company to in-license a proprietary formulation and route of administration for ketamine. The formulation and route of administration will be optimized for commercialization and has the potential to deepen the intellectual property (IP) moat for Awakn's lead clinical development program Project Kestrel, which targets AUD.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Awakn Life Sciences Signs Second Licensing Partnership Agreement and Expands Commercial Operations Into Canada

Licensing Partnership with Wellbeings(R) marks entry into Canadian addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed its first licensing partnership agreement in Canada with Wellbeings® Pain Management and Dependency Clinic (Wellbeings). The agreement will enable Ontario based Wellbeings®, who are focused on multi-disciplinary, evidence based, best-practice, patient centred care, to treat their patients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD as a co-morbidity for pain.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
 Revitalist Partners with Awakn Life Sciences as First Licensee in the United States to begin Redefining Treatment for Addiction, Recovery, and Relapse Prevention in the Psychedelic Space

 Revitalist Partners with Awakn Life Sciences as First Licensee in the United States to begin Redefining Treatment for Addiction, Recovery, and Relapse Prevention in the Psychedelic Space

REVITALIST LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Revitalist" or the "Company") (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) announces it has signed a licensing partnership agreement with Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (‘Awakn') to implement their KARE® protocol for those suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder seeking sustained recovery measures focused on relapse prevention.

Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder was developed and validated in a Phase II a/b trial, with results announced in the American Journal of Psychiatry in January 2022. The trial delivered 86% abstinence over the six-month period post treatment versus 2% pre-trial and 25% in the current standard of care.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Expands Commercial Operations into the U.S. - First Licensing Partnership Agreement with Revitalist

Awakn Life Sciences Expands Commercial Operations into the U.S. - First Licensing Partnership Agreement with Revitalist

Awakn enters the U.S. addiction treatment and relapse prevention market

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today it has signed a licensing partnership agreement with Revitalist Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd. (CSE: CALM) (OTCQB: RVLWF) (FSE: 4DO) ("Revitalist"), one of the largest publicly listed U.S. based ketamine wellness-clinic chains. The agreement will enable Revitalist to treat clients with Awakn's proprietary ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of AUD.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Announces the Participation of Acadia Healthcare in the Registration Directed Study of SLS-002 for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

- Acadia Healthcare is the Largest Stand-Alone Behavioral Health Company in the United States Operating a Network of Nearly 240 Behavioral Health Facilities in 39 States and Puerto Rico

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced the participation of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACHC) in the registration directed Proof of Concept study of SLS-002 (intranasal racemic ketamine) for Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Nantucket Therapeutics Conference, September 27 th to 29 th .

(PRNewsfoto/Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.)

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will hold 1x1 investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat hosted by Senior Biotechnology Analyst Yatin Suneja , on Wednesday, September 28 th at 2:45 PM ET .

Webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed here .

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson's disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Chief Communications Officer
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue, 2 nd Floor
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-guggenheim-nantucket-therapeutics-conference-301621183.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

Lobe Sciences Announces Closing of Private Placement

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a Canadian Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing psychedelic derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease, today announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $1,347,500 (the "Offering").

"We are extremely pleased to close this financing and are thankful for the support and confidence of our investors who join us in seeing the potential of our clinical development plan. This funding combined with the entering into of the recently announced convertible notes of up to $1.5M with Cantheon Capital will enable us to execute our plan to advance our proprietary psilocin compounds into human clinical trials," said Philip J. Young, Chief Executive Officer of Lobe.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Completes Largest Legal Natural Psilocybin Harvest in Canadian History

Optimi Health Completes Largest Legal Natural Psilocybin Harvest in Canadian History

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has completed what it believes to be the largest legal natural psilocybin harvest in Canadian history. The Company is licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and other psychedelic substances, most notably MDMA, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets.

Building off its first official harvest on May 27 th , which produced various strains of psilocybin for lab analysis and early-stage supply agreements, the Company is pleased to report that its investment in state-of-the art environmental controls and facility cultivation operations have resulted in a commercially harvested yield of more than 150 kg of Panaeolus cyanescens and Psilocybe cubensis.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Love Pharma's Investment in US Biotech Offers Strategic Industry Advantages and Enhanced Shareholder Value

Love Pharma's Investment in US Biotech Offers Strategic Industry Advantages and Enhanced Shareholder Value

Love Pharma Inc. (CSE: LUV) (FSE: G1Q0), an international mental health and sexual wellness company, remains extremely active in shaping itself into a real competitor in the biotechpharmaceutical space.  The company's growth and development plan took a major leap forward this week with the announcement that Love Pharma is establishing a "strategic alliance" with Starton Therapeutics (Starton), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States.

It's a relationship that finds Starton ideally aligned with Love Pharma's mission of improving "quality of life" for its customers.  And the benefit to Love Pharma is that Starton is well on its way to transforming standard of care therapies with its proprietary dermal drug delivery technology that allows cancer patients to receive continuous treatment so they can live better, longer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Optimi Health Signs First International Mushroom Supply Agreement with UK-based Avida Global

Optimi Health Signs First International Mushroom Supply Agreement with UK-based Avida Global

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushroom products for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Avida Global ("Avida"), a privately-held UK-based producer of high-quality wellness products, including nutraceuticals and medicinal cannabis oils, for the global well-being and medical markets.

In its first large-scale international distribution agreement, Optimi will supply Avida with an extensive catalog of Optimi Life functional mushroom supplement formulations. The supplements will be available for distribution to clients and partners worldwide via Avida Labs, Avida's white-labelling and manufacturing business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×