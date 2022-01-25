Life Science News Investing News
Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to be joined by Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist and Associate Owner, Mohamad Adel Elsabakhawi and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics' General Manager Daniel St. Pierre and National Sales Manager, Soul Khan.

"The Company enjoyed an incredible year in 2021, and throughout the Holidays and the beginning of the New Year, we have continued to finalize key agreements which will lead to substantial growth this year." said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "Our partners are as excited as we are and we look forward to deepening our collaboration."

Call Details:

January 25th, 2022 @ 1:15pm PT / 4:15pm ET via Zoom
Register here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/avricoreavcr-webinarwhectorbrem6890103445500649472/

Agenda:
The 60-minute call agenda will be as follows:
10min: Opening Remarks / Team Introductions
20Min: Overview Presentation and Update
30Min: Q&A

We're looking forward to seeing you there, please review our most recent investor presentation here: http://www.avricorehealth.com/investment-kit/

About HealthTab™

HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™, a wholly owned subsidiary, the company's mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

Contact :

Avricore Health Inc.
Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com
www.avricorehealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release that involves Avricore Health's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Avricore Health generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the completion of the placement and the expected timing thereof and the Company's expected use of proceeds from the placement; the unique features that the HealthTab™ platform offers to pharmacists and patients. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of Avricore Health's management. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Avricore Health as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Avricore Health and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including without limitation: failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; and other risk factors described in Avricore's public filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this statement.


In 2020, the global point-of-care testing (POCT) market was valued at US 34.49 Billion and expected to expand at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4 percent to reach a projected US 81.37 Billion by 2028. The upsurge will be driven largely by increased demand for screening and managing chronic diseases as well as rapidly assessing infectious diseases such as COVID-19.

The accessibility of POCT has been an increasing priority of the world’s leading health organizations and experts. Pharmacies are ideal ‘hubs’ within the community to offer patients better access to the numbers they need to know for preventing or treating conditions such as diabetes and heart disease or the timely diagnosis of infection.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV:AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

 

HealthTab™ is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that effectively turns pharmacies

into diagnostic hubs (sometimes known as ‘Community Diagnostic Centres’ or CDCs) and connects them on a single, cloud-based platform.

The HealthTab™ network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including: equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third party app integration through API.In June 2021, Avricore signed a Master Agreement with select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies to pilot the HealthTab™ platform. This agreement allows patients access to point-of-care blood screening and health-data management for potential risks for developing diabetes and cardiovascular conditions through the HealthTab™-integrated Afinion 2™ analyzers by Abbott Rapid Diagnostics.

 

Avricore is the first pharmacy solutions provider to partner with Abbott (NYSE:ABT), the global healthcare company and diagnostics leader in Canada. In May 2021, it signed a supplier distribution agreement to expand the distribution of Abbott’s Afinion 2™ and associated tests for diabetes and heart disease screening in community pharmacies in Canada. This agreement includes valuable HbA1c testing, a critical marker for the screening and management of diabetes.

Near term goals for the company include expansion into more pharmacies across Canada, followed soon after by entering the US and UK markets. It has made significant strides in testing and developing its technology and is moving into the commercialization stage.

Strategic partnerships like Abbott and pharmacy-focused pilot opportunities advance Avricore closer to becoming an incredibly dominant player in the community diagnostics space. The company aims to make actionable health information more accessible for everyone by creating the world’s largest rapid testing network in pharmacy.

Avricore Health’s Company Highlights

  • Avricore Health Inc is a pharmacy solutions provider that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues
  • The wholly owned subsidiary, HealthTab™, offers fast, accurate and cost effective point-of-care screening. With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, results are available on the spot and data is available in real time
  • The current test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g. HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab™ has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19
  • The company leverages strategic partnerships with notable names in the diagnostic space, including Abbott Rapid Diagnostics, a global healthcare company and leader in diagnostics. This partnership allows Avricore to use Abbott’s Afinion 2™ analyzer to offer high quality, low-cost screening tests
  • In June 2021, Avricore announced its Master Agreement to pilot its HealthTab ™ platform for diabetes management in select Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies
  • Avricore’s ultimate aim is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world’s largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacy
  • The company expanded patient testing with the HealthTab™ platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies in British Columbia, bringing its diabetes screening program to Western Canada for the first time.

Avricore Health’s Management Team

Avricore’s leadership team brings a diverse portfolio of expertise across healthcare and biotech industries as well as technology, finance and communications. Together, they share a common vision for moving pharmacy forward and have positioned the company for significant future growth and expansion.

Hector Bremner – CEO

Hector Bremner has over fifteen years of senior and executive experience across various industries, including international trade, natural gas, marketing and communications. He has owned and operated TOUCH Marketing, a boutique marketing and communication firm based in Vancouver, from 2007 to 2013.

Bremner has also served as the executive assistant to the Deputy Premier and Minister of Natural Gas Development, Responsible for Housing, as well as the Minister of International Trade and Minister of Small Business. In 2015, he joined Vancouver’s Pace Group Communications as VP of Public Affairs.

David Hall – Chairman and Director

David Hall’s leadership spans five different companies. Aside from acting as Chairman and Director at Avricore, he is also currently the Chairman of RepliCel Life Sciences, a member of the board of TrichoScience Innovations, AdvantageBC and Providence Health Care Research Institute.

Hall also served as Chairman of Perceptronix Medical, Inc., Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer of Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., President & Director at Newcastle Resources Ltd. and Chairman for LifeSciences British Columbia.

Kiki Smith – CFO

Kiki Smith has over 20 years of experience assisting private and public companies in the roles of accountant, corporate controller and CFO in mining, oil & gas, real estate, high technology, food production and investment fund management. She currently provides consulting services in M&A, financial reporting and regulatory compliance to several public and private companies across several investment sectors.

Smith is also a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of British Columbia.

Rodger Seccombe – Head of HealthTab™ Division

Rodger Seccombe is the co-founder and former CEO of HealthTab™ Inc. He has over 20 years of experience launching and running companies in software, healthcare technology and clean energy. Seccombe is a recognized industry expert in direct-to-consumer and point-of-care testing technology.

In 2006, he joined the start-up team at Canadian Bioenergy Corporation and helped pioneer the development of the renewable fuel industry in Canada. Before HealthTab™, he designed and developed cloud-based informatics systems currently in use by some of the world’s leading medical laboratories and instrument manufacturers.

Avricore Health CEO Hosts Investor Call December 15th

Avricore Health CEO Hosts Investor Call December 15th

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") will host a year end update and look ahead discussion by the Company's CEO and key team members.

"We've had our best year yet, despite many external factors that created headwinds, and we're extremely excited to head into 2022," said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "Given that we are well capitalized and have executed several key agreements already, we're well positioned for growth."

HealthTab to Offer Abbott's i-STAT Alinity, Expanding Chronic Disease Testing to Select Community Pharmacies in Canada

HealthTab to Offer Abbott's i-STAT Alinity, Expanding Chronic Disease Testing to Select Community Pharmacies in Canada

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive, pilot supplier distribution agreement in Canada between HealthTab™ Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and Abbott, the global healthcare company, with respect to the handheld blood chemistry analyzer, i-STAT Alinity.

The agreement allows HealthTab to distribute Abbott's point-of-care i-STAT Alinity and its associated tests for creatinine in Canadian pharmacies to better support patients with important information about their renal function.

burnaby optometry

HealthTab Expands to British Columbia in Select Shoppers Drug Mart® Locations

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") announces that it has expanded patient testing with the HealthTab™ platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies in British Columbia, bringing its diabetes screening program to Western Canada for the first time.

"The launch in Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Ontario has been very successful and we are very happy to see the program lay the groundwork for expansion," said Hector Bremner, Avricore Health's CEO. "Having a real-time patient observation program reporting seamlessly across 3000kms is very unique and we are very proud to deliver this innovation."

avricore health stock

Avricore Health Engages Oak Hill Financial to Provide Investor Relations and Advisory Services

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") announces that it has appointed Oak Hill Financial Services Inc. ("Oak Hill") to provide the Company with investor relations and advisory services. Oak Hill is a Toronto-based financial services company that assists companies in enhancing their corporate profile.

Under the engagement, Oak Hill will be paid a fee of $12,000 per month for an initial three months. More specifically, Oak Hill will provide services such as drafting marketing materials and reaching out to its Canadian investor network to expand Avricore's visibility in the financial community. In certain circumstances, additional services may be provided to the Company by Oak Hill and additional contingent consideration for such services may be applicable.

buy covid rapid test shoppers drug mart

HealthTab Systems Deployed in Select Shoppers Drug Mart® Locations, Patient Testing Begins

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") announces that patient testing has begun on the HealthTab™ platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies.

The participating Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies have now received their HealthTab™ systems and will begin offering screening tests to patients with known conditions associated with pre-diabetes, or already identified as diabetic, to provide diagnostic support and pharmacist-led consultation services.

