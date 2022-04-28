Company NewsInvesting News

Avicanna Inc. a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it will be expanding its RHO Phyto formulary in Canada with Cannabigerol formulations into medical and adult-use channels across Canada. Avicanna expands its trusted RHO Phyto brand to include several CBG formulations which will be made ...

Avicanna introduces the rare cannabinoid CBG into its RHO Phyto product formulary which includes oral, sublingual, and transdermal formulations

RHO Phyto CBG products will be made available through various medical and adult-use channels across Canada by Q3 2022

Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that it will be expanding its RHO Phyto formulary in Canada with Cannabigerol ("CBG") formulations into medical and adult-use channels across Canada.

Avicanna expands its trusted RHO Phyto brand to include several CBG formulations which will be made available across various medical cannabis channels including Medical Cannabis by Shoppers TM and adult use channels beginning with its two listings on the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") in Q3 2022. As the Canadian cannabis market continues to expand, Avicanna is leveraging its R&D capabilities to deliver differentiated medical and wellness products including rare cannabinoid formulations into established commercial channels. The initial CBG formulations will include:

RHO Phyto Rapid Act THC:CBG Spray: A combination of THC and CBG in a lemon-mint flavoured spray that utilizes Avicanna's sublingual delivery technology to provide fast onset.

RHO Phyto Micro Drop THC:CBG:CBD Oil: A combination of THC, CBG and CBD in a blood orange flavoured oil which utilizes Avicanna's inverted emulsion technology to provide enhanced absorption and shelf-life stability.

RHO Phyto CBG Transdermal Relief Gel: A combination of CBG and CBD in a fast absorbing, water-based gel. The gel employs Avicanna's proven deep tissue technology and combines cannabinoids with synergistic natural ingredients and terpenes including menthol and beta-caryophyllene.

About CBG

CBG is a rare and non-psychoactive cannabinoid which acts as the precursor to other more commonly known cannabinoids including CBD and THC, CBG, interacts with several receptors throughout the skin and body that are known to be targets for inflammation, infection, pain, as well as neurological and mood related disorders. Specifically, modern research has investigated CBG and its potential role in analgesia, anti-inflammation, anti-bacterial, and for its neuroprotective properties 1- 5 . In particular, the use of CBG in topical formulations provides local applications for various conditions such as arthritis, muscle aches and pain due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, oral applications of CBG such as the Rapid Act sublingual spray or Micro Drops oils are expected to have systematic effects.

Avicanna's research into CBG

Avicanna continues to research the potential therapeutic areas of CBG with its academic and clinical partners including ongoing studies with Thompson River University investigating the potential anti-microbialand anti-inflammatory capabilities of CBG. The results of these studies will provide further guidance towards product development and clinical trials while supporting existing commercial efforts. Moreover, the new additions to the RHO Phyto formulary will be enrolled into Avicanna's medical cannabis - real world evidence trial ("MC-RWE") conducted by the University Health Network (UHN). This longitudinal study evaluates the efficacy of medical cannabis on patient-reported outcomes of pain, anxiety, sleep and depression.

Additionally , Avicanna has been conducting research on CBG through its cultivation projects in Colombia where the Company has developed a genetic strain of cannabis expressing up to 17% CBG in its biomass. The proprietary genetic has also undergone extraction and is likely the first local source of pure CBG to be available in Colombia from where it has also been exported to the United States and Czech Republic.

1. G Navarro, K Varani, I Reyes-Resina, VS Medina, RR Santisteban, CSC Callado, F Vincenzi, S Casano, CF Vera, EI Canela, PA Borea, X Nadal, R Franco (2018) Cannabigerol Action at Cannabinoid CB1 and CB2 Receptors and at CB1–CB2 Heteroreceptor Complexes. Front Pharmacol 9: 632

2. Perez E, Fernandez JR, Fitzgerald C, Rouzard K, Tamura M, Savile C. In Vitro and Clinical Evaluation of Cannabigerol (CBG) Produced via Yeast Biosynthesis: A Cannabinoid with a Broad Range of Anti-Inflammatory and Skin Health-Boosting Properties. Molecules. 2022; 27(2):491. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27020491

3. Nachnani, R.; Raup-Konsavage, W.M.; Vrana, K.E. The Pharmacological Case for Cannabigerol. J. Pharmacol. Exp. Ther. 2021, 376, 204–212.

4. Schuetz, M.A., Savile, C.K., Webb, C., Rouzard, K., Fernández, J.R., & Pérez, E. (2021). 480 Cannabigerol: The mother of cannabinoids demonstrates a broad spectrum of anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties important for skin. Journal of Investigative Dermatology, 141.

5. Kogan NM, Lavi Y, Topping LM, Williams RO, McCann FE, Yekhtin Z, Feldmann M, Gallily R, Mechoulam R. Novel CBG Derivatives Can Reduce Inflammation, Pain and Obesity. Molecules. 2021; 26(18):5601. https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules26185601

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, advancement, and commercialization of evidence-based cannabinoid products for the global consumer, medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Leading global cannabinoid advancements, The Company actively collaborates with renowned Canadian academic and medical institutions in research and commercialization. Avicanna has established an industry-leading scientific platform including advanced R&D and clinical development that has led to the commercialization of more than thirty products across its main market segments:

Medical Cannabis & Wellness Products: Marketed under the RHO Phyto™ brand these medical and wellness products are an advanced line of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products containing varying ratios of cannabidiol ("CBD") and tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"). The product portfolio contains a full formulary of products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries that have controlled dosing, enhanced absorption and stability studies supported by pre-clinical data. The advanced formulary is marketed with consumer, patient and medical-community education and training.

Pharmaceutical Pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna's scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has created a pipeline of patent-pending drug candidates that are indication-specific and in various stages of clinical development and commercialization. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates provide solutions for unmet medical needs in the areas of dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna's first pharmaceutical preparation (Trunerox™) is in the drug registration stage in South America.

SOURCE Avicanna Inc.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements related to anticipated financial and/or operational results and outlook, including projected revenues, projected sales growth, anticipated expansion of product listings, the Company's anticipated application of its products, projected growth, anticipated geographical expansion, receipt of authorizations and regulatory approvals, success of clinical trials, scientific advancements and developments, successful commercialization of products, the Company's our priorities, goals and strategies, industry trends and their anticipated impact, the anticipated impact of current market conditions on each of our segments and near term expectations, components and supply chain constraints, and the Company's financial statement estimates and assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to current and future market conditions, including the market price of the common shares of the Company, and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated September 3, 2021 and final short form prospectus dated November 27, 2020, filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.


