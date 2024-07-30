Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.

Issued by

ASX Compliance

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Avenira Limited (ASX:AEV)

Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”)”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
Lithium-ion battery component for electric vehicle or hybrid car.

Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance

You can’t make lithium-ion batteries, a critical component of electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices of the new green economy, without lithium. But securing a stable, secure and politically neutral supply chain for so-called white gold is a challenge.

China currently controls 80 percent of global lithium chemical production — despite having less than 7 percent of lithium reserves. China has successfully created the infrastructure and financial incentives for an interdependent supply chain that integrates mines, processing factories and electric battery manufacturers; it controls 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the EV industry.

Hard-rock lithium conversion entails converting mined lithium spodumene ore into lithium sulfate, then battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024

Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.

Highlights from the Reporting Period:

New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE

New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE

Drilling at the new Dog-Leg target increases the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce an increase to the JORC (2012) compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE” or “Resource”) at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (”Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.
Pursuit Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its activities report for the quarterly period ended 30 June 2024.

Metals Australia Ltd

Quarterly Activities Report – to 30 June 2024

Metals Australia Limited (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”):

