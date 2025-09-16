AVANTI HELIUM ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF $1,000,000

Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement financing of 4,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit under the Offering will consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of one year from the date of issue.

Chris Bakker , the Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company and other insiders are anticipated to participate in the private placement. The proceeds of the Offering will be used for ongoing costs associated with the Company's projects and general working capital requirements.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on the exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders fess in relation this the offering.

About Avanti Helium Corp.

Avanti is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States . Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.avantihelium.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.  Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information and risks applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/16/c3243.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Dividend of US$0.10 Per Share

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Insider Loan to Corporation

Insider Loan to Corporation

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian flag waving near a clock tower with clear blue sky.

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the country's first five nation-building projects.

In March and April, the Build Canada Strong platform was a cornerstone of Carney’s election campaign, which came amid increasing trade tensions between Canada and the US. Among his promises was to create a Major Projects Office (MPO) that would review projects deemed to be in the national interest.

That office was established over the summer, with a release saying it would be headquartered in Calgary and overseen by former TransAlta (TSX:TA,NYSE:TSE) and Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell.

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrogen pipes in a green grass field on a sunny day.

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Hydrogen stocks are enjoying momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells.

In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing. Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market.

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

CORRECTED: CHARBONE Hydrogen is Acquiring Hydrogen Production Assets and Closing a First Tranche of $1M Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 5, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce it has signed, on September 4, 2025, an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire operational hydrogen production and refuelling equipment in Quebec. The strategic acquisition will enable CHARBONE to fast-track the commissioning of CHARBONE's flagship Sorel-Tracy facility phase 1 and empower CHARBONE to produce and deliver first industrial high purity hydrogen (UHP) sales in the upcoming quarter.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRIGE: CHARBONE Hydrogene acquiert des actifs de production d'hydrogene et cloture une premiere tranche d'un financement par placement prive de 1 M$

CORRIGE: CHARBONE Hydrogene acquiert des actifs de production d'hydrogene et cloture une premiere tranche d'un financement par placement prive de 1 M$

(TheNewswire)

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 5 septembre 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature, le 4 septembre 2025, d'une convention d'achat d'actifs visant l'acquisition d'équipements opérationnels de production et de ravitaillement en hydrogène au Québec. Cette acquisition stratégique permettra à Charbone d'accélérer la mise en service de la phase 1 de son usine phare de Sorel-Tracy et de produire et livrer ses premières ventes d'hydrogène industriel de haute pureté (UHP) au cours du prochain trimestre.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

