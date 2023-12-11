Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Australian Vanadium Limited (‘AVL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ATVVF
Australian Vanadium
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain


Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Australian Vanadium

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced financial professional to drive financial outcomes

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for Victory Bore Vanadium Project

Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company’s flagship Victory Bore Project, located close to existing infrastructure with direct transport links to Geraldton Port in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Transaction Update

Lodgement of Scheme Booklet

As announced to the ASX on 25 September 2023, Technology Metals Australia Limited (TMT) (ASX: TMT) is proposing a scheme of arrangement under which Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) (ASX: AVL) will acquire all of the ordinary shares issued in the capital of TMT (Scheme).

Largo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces First Commercial Shipment of Ilmenite as By-Product of its Vanadium Operations in Brazil and Validation of its 6 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery to Operate on Test Conditions in Spain

All amounts expressed are in U.S. dollars, denominated by "$"

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces its third quarter 2023 financial results.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo to Release Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, November 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3RXJdiN to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Quarterly Activities Report

Period ending 30 September 2023

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, the Company or AVL) is pleased to present the company's quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 September 2023.

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant

Australian Vanadium Seeks $500M to Build Mine, Processing Plant


Australian Vanadium
