Battery Metals



Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain


Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL, FRA:JT71, OTC:ATVVF), FRA:JT71, OTC:ATVVF) holds one of the most advanced high-grade vanadium deposits in the world and now focuses significantly on developing its Australian Vanadium project, a high-grade vanadium, titanium and iron resource situated roughly 43 kilometers south of the mining town of Meekatharra in Western Australia.

The company's wholly-owned subsidiary VSUN Energy has current projects including the installation of a VRFB to power an industrial chlorinator, as a standalone power system for a bore pump at a major nickel project, and to power the systems at an orchard in Victoria. VSUN Energy is also consulting with several major mining clients as the demand for vanadium is expected to double by 2032, with 90 percent of this demand driven by VRFBs.

VSUN Energy

The major component of a VRFB is vanadium electrolyte. This solution of vanadium mixed with acid and water will be manufactured by AVL at a facility being constructed in the Perth region.

Both VSUN Energy and the AVL are part of Australian Vanadium's vertically integrated strategy, through which it intends to support every stage of VRFB production. This will, the company maintains, give it the ability to not only produce the world's highest-quality vanadium, but also tailor that vanadium to its customers’ needs.

Company Highlights

  • Demand for VRFBs is expected to fundamentally restructure the vanadium supply chain, with demand ultimately outstripping production.
  • Australian Vanadium holds one of the world's most advanced, high-grade vanadium deposits in the world, situated in Western Australia.
  • The company has had a strong technical team in place from the inception of its asset development strategy.
  • The company employs an experienced leadership team with a proven technical and commercial track record in the vanadium sector as well as project development and operations.
  • Australian Vanadium maintains strong relationships with Australian government agencies and has been awarded a $49-million grant from the Australian Government towards development of the Australian Vanadium Project.
  • The status of the AVL project positions Australian Vanadium with an early mover advantage and supplier-of-choice status in the global battery market.
  • Australian Vanadium plans to incorporate green hydrogen into the natural gas supply for its processing plant.
  • The company maintains strong community relations, which include community sponsorship across Mullewa and Meekatharra..
  • The strategic location of the company’s processing plant has the potential to provide a hub for processing vanadium concentrate from the region.

Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Australian Vanadium

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced financial professional to drive financial outcomes

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Operational and Sales Results; Installation of its 6.1 MWh Vanadium Flow Battery and Construction of its Ilmenite Plant Nears Completion

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

  • Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,111 tonnes (4.6 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2023 vs. 2,442 tonnes produced in Q1 2022; In the upper range of Company's quarterly production guidance of 1,900-2,200 tonnes for Q1 2023
  • Quarterly sales of 2,849 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent (inclusive of 245 tonnes of purchased material) in Q1 2023, a 28% increase over the 2,232 equivalent tonnes sold (inclusive of 79 tonnes of purchased material) in Q1 2022 and well above the Company's quarterly guidance range of 2,300-2,500 tonnes for Q1 2023
  • Construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant progressed as planned in Q1 2023; The Company expects to complete commissioning in Q2 2023 and initiate a gradual ramp up of ilmenite concentrate production in early Q3 2023 as a new by-product of its vanadium operations in Brazil
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") continued with the installation of its 6.1-megawatt hour ("MWh") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") for Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") in Q1 2023 with a majority of the site equipment installed
  • In April 2023, Largo completed its registration to become a member of the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, a global non-profit working group to accelerate the decarbonisation of the world through the acceleration of long duration energy storage
  • LCE and Ansaldo Green Tech ("Ansaldo") continue to explore business opportunities to address the identified needs in the European energy sector. Discussions between LCE and Ansaldo have progressed beyond the stage of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to the stage of final agreement negotiations. While the exclusivity period contained in the previously announced non-binding MOU has expired, both parties continue negotiations and an update will be provided at the appropriate time

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,111 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales of 2,849 tonnes V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on Largo Inc.

Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on Largo Inc. (NasdaqGS: LGO, TSX: LGO).

Argus Research logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Research)

Click Here to view full Argus Equity Research Report .

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS: Excerpts (as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver ) include:

LGO: Serving Global Vanadium and Renewable Energy Markets

  • Largo is among the lowest cost producers of naturally occurring element Vanadium, a key input in steel construction and used in industries including aerospace, chemicals and renewable energy. We expect vanadium demand to exceed supply for the foreseeable future, which should support sustained higher prices above the commodity's historical average, with premium, high purity products used in non-steel markets expected to support robust cash flow and profitability for the company.
  • In our view, the company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil is poised to improve yield and efficiency in the coming years, as Largo moves past operational challenges that dampened 2022 results, including a change in mining contractors and higher than average rainfall that resulted in atypical operational downtime. We are encouraged by Largo's decision to advance several planned maintenance projects, including the upgrading of its pumping system, that were performed during the down period.
  • Beginning in 2024, we expect results to benefit from the production of ilmenite, which is a by-product of its existing vanadium production, and should incur modest incremental production costs. We expect the ilmenite plant to be commissioned around the middle of 2023. We also see potential for Largo to produce another by-product, titanium, though this project has been delayed, as Largo works to finance it. Still, we favorably view a late 2021 technical report on the site that suggested more than 20 years of remaining mine life for the Brazil operation, including these additional revenue sources, with a projected NPV of more than $2 billion that compares favorably to the current market capitalization of approximately $310 million .
  • We also view positively Largo's foresight to diversify its business to capitalize on long-term growth trends. In 2020, the company acquired 12 patent assets that provided entry into the nascent long duration vanadium battery (VRFB) storage market, which we see benefiting from global economic shifts towards a lower carbon footprint. Largo Clean Energy's VCHARGE VRFBs offer an efficient, safe system that is fully recyclable at the end of its expected 25+ year lifetime. Over time, we expect Largo Physical Vanadium, a partially owned but separately listed entity on the TSX Venture Exchange that will own the vanadium element to be used in these battery projects, to lower the upfront capex of that battery system by 40%-50%.
  • Although we see Largo's diversification into the renewable energy space requiring capital investment and adding an element of risk to Largo's investment thesis, we view the outlook for sustained long-term demand for vanadium and pricing strength in a more normalized, post-COVID-19 world as not fully valued by investors.
  • As of December 31, 2022 , Largo had $54.5 million in cash, and $115.2 million in working capital. The company has entered into new debt agreements totaling $40 million , which we anticipate will enable it to weather near-term operational challenges and internally fund projects including the ilmenite production plant that we expect to begin contributing to revenues and EBITDA by 2024.
  • Largo's stock declined 42% in 2022, and we think its current valuation does not adequately reflect the company's strong underlying fundamentals. Based on our EV/NPV analysis, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $9 , well above its current price near $5 .

INVESTMENT THESIS: Click Here to view full Argus Equity Research Report and Investment Thesis.

About Largo Inc. (NasdaqGS: LGO, TSX: LGO) www.largoinc.com

Based in Toronto, Ontario , Largo is a dual-listed mining and battery energy storage system company that we view as among the world's leading high-quality and low-cost vanadium suppliers, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil . Recently, the Company established a U.S.-based clean energy unit that develops and sells vanadium-based electrical energy storage battery systems to support the global deployment of long duration, renewable energy solutions. Largo has also established a separate public entity, Largo Physical Vanadium, that is designed to lower the costs of Largo's battery customers, while also giving investors direct exposure to vanadium, which never existed before.

For more information please contact:

Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Results
aguthrie@largoinc.com
+1.416.861.9778

About Argus Research Corp.

Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research ( www.argusresearch.com ) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934)  ̶  providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,600 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and IPO research.  In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage.  Argus's Equity Research & earnings estimates are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.

For more Information please contact:

Darrell Stone
646-747-5438
dstone@argusresearch.com

Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from the company discussed in this report as part of a Sponsored Research agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of this assessment or to other opinions expressed in this report. Please refer to the full Argus report and the disclaimer for complete disclosures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-research-initiates-equity-research-report-coverage-on-largo-inc-nasdaqgs-lgo-tsx-lgo-301783204.html

SOURCE Argus Research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2023 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

The silvery-gray metal is essential in various alloys, but is mainly used to make ferrovanadium, an alloy of iron and vanadium metal that is used in steel production. Beyond these traditional applications, vanadium's uses in the battery industry are growing — it's increasingly being used in vanadium redox batteries for large-scale stationary energy storage.

On the supply side, world vanadium production has fallen in recent years. Totaling 105,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 100,00 MT in 2022, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Highlights Recent Strength in the Vanadium Market and Progress on its Two-Pillar Strategy as a Tier 1 Vanadium Supplier and Emerging Clean Energy Battery Producer

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q4 & Full Year 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and updates on Friday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3Yho3fJ to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo Announces Change in Leadership

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a change in leadership in which Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer has left the organization with immediate effect.

The Company's Board of Directors ("the Board") has appointed Mr. Daniel Tellechea as interim Chief Executive Officer to assist the Company through this period of transition. Mr. Tellechea has served on the Company's Board of Directors since 2015 and currently serves as the Chair of the Company's Operations Committee.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

