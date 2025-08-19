QEM Limited (ASX:QEM)

QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) is an emerging Australian critical minerals and energy company advancing its flagship Julia Creek project in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province. Hosting one of the world’s largest vanadium deposits—with a JORC resource of 2.87 billion tonnes at 0.31 percent V₂O₅— and a co-located contingent oil resource of up to 654 million barrels, Julia Creek offers significant scale and dual commodity upside.

QEM’s dual-commodity model provides investors with rare exposure to both vanadium—vital for long-duration grid storage—and liquid fuels that support Australia’s energy security. This diversified strategy positions QEM to capitalize on two high-growth markets: renewable energy storage through vanadium flow batteries and domestic fuel production in a nation that imports ~93 percent of its liquid fuels.

QEM worker in a yellow uniform and helmet at a construction site with trucks.

The Julia Creek project benefits from proximity to key road, rail, and planned power infrastructure, including the government-backed CopperString high-voltage line, helping reduce capital intensity. Supported by favorable market trends, strong policy backing, and an experienced leadership team, QEM is progressing toward a final investment decision and long-term production.

Company Highlights

  • Dual-revenue Commodity Model: QEM’s Julia Creek Project is uniquely positioned to produce both high-purity vanadium pentoxide and liquid transport fuels, offering two robust and diversified revenue streams.
  • Massive Resource Scale: One of the world’s largest vanadium deposits, co-located with 654 MMbbls of in-situ oil resource, with 6.3 MMbbls classified in the 1C category and 94 MMbbls in 2C.
  • Strong Economics: 2024 Scoping Study delivered a post-tax NPV of AU$1.1 billion and 16.3 percent IRR for a 30-year mine life based on just a portion of the tenement area.
  • Strategic Location & Infrastructure: Located within Queensland’s North West Minerals Province, adjacent to key infrastructure and the planned CopperString high-voltage transmission line.
  • Energy Transition Exposure: Focused on supplying vanadium for long-duration energy storage applications such as vanadium flow batteries and addressing Australia’s transport fuel import dependency.

This QEM Limited profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) to receive an Investor Presentation

QEM:AU
QEM Limited
Vanadium and energy resource development in Queensland’s prolific North West Minerals Province

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vanadium Resources Soars on DSO Offtake Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.

This week, gold companies continued to shine in Australia, joined by battery and base metals explorers and developers.

In corporate news, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) announced an AU$60 million all-stock acquisition of Aurumin (ASX:AUN). The companies will consolidate their assets in the Sandstone region of Western Australia.

QEM Limited

QEM Appoints Robert Cooper as Director, following Leadership Transition

Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced Leadership Transition (refer ASX Announcement 29 May 2025).

Vanadiumcorp Announces Grant Of Stock Options

Vanadiumcorp Announces Grant Of Stock Options

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") Vancouver, British Columbia – June 12, 2025 – VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCBB: APAFF) (the "Company”) announces that it has granted, pursuant to its 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, stock options to certain eligible directors, officers and consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries to purchase a total of 1,076,714 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to any regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.12 per share and vest as to 50% immediately and 50% in one year.

Vanadium periodic symbol surrounded by symbols for other elements.

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries

In 2025, the vanadium market is navigating a complex landscape shaped by its traditional role in steelmaking and its emerging importance in energy storage technologies.

Approximately 90 percent of vanadium consumption continues to be driven by the steel industry, where it is used to strengthen alloys. However, the growing adoption of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) for grid-scale energy storage is creating new avenues for demand, particularly as countries pursue decarbonization goals and renewable energy integration.

On the supply side, vanadium sees relatively limited primary production from ore and instead relies on co-production from steel slag and uranium mining, with a portion also coming from recycling.

QEM Limited

QEM Appoints New CEO as It Secures $2.05M in Strongly Supported Placement

Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$2.05 million (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Australia flag with "growth" and "economy" puzzle pieces on it.

Australian Vanadium Asset Gets Green Energy Major Project Status

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced its asset has been selected as a lead agency advice and support project under the Western Australian government’s new Lead Agency Framework.

In a January 29 release, the company said the framework falls under the government’s Green Energy Major Projects group, established in December 2024 as “the first point of contact for green energy projects in Western Australia.”

State government agencies will work together under the projects group to streamline approvals, developing clear assessment pathways and providing support for project proponents and investors.

