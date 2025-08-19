QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
August 18, 2025
QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) is an emerging Australian critical minerals and energy company advancing its flagship Julia Creek project in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province. Hosting one of the world’s largest vanadium deposits—with a JORC resource of 2.87 billion tonnes at 0.31 percent V₂O₅— and a co-located contingent oil resource of up to 654 million barrels, Julia Creek offers significant scale and dual commodity upside.
QEM’s dual-commodity model provides investors with rare exposure to both vanadium—vital for long-duration grid storage—and liquid fuels that support Australia’s energy security. This diversified strategy positions QEM to capitalize on two high-growth markets: renewable energy storage through vanadium flow batteries and domestic fuel production in a nation that imports ~93 percent of its liquid fuels.
The Julia Creek project benefits from proximity to key road, rail, and planned power infrastructure, including the government-backed CopperString high-voltage line, helping reduce capital intensity. Supported by favorable market trends, strong policy backing, and an experienced leadership team, QEM is progressing toward a final investment decision and long-term production.
Company Highlights
- Dual-revenue Commodity Model: QEM’s Julia Creek Project is uniquely positioned to produce both high-purity vanadium pentoxide and liquid transport fuels, offering two robust and diversified revenue streams.
- Massive Resource Scale: One of the world’s largest vanadium deposits, co-located with 654 MMbbls of in-situ oil resource, with 6.3 MMbbls classified in the 1C category and 94 MMbbls in 2C.
- Strong Economics: 2024 Scoping Study delivered a post-tax NPV of AU$1.1 billion and 16.3 percent IRR for a 30-year mine life based on just a portion of the tenement area.
- Strategic Location & Infrastructure: Located within Queensland’s North West Minerals Province, adjacent to key infrastructure and the planned CopperString high-voltage transmission line.
- Energy Transition Exposure: Focused on supplying vanadium for long-duration energy storage applications such as vanadium flow batteries and addressing Australia’s transport fuel import dependency.
QEM Limited
Investor Insight
With a clear focus on critical minerals and energy security, QEM Limited is advancing one of the world’s most unique dual-commodity projects. Backed by a highly experienced management team and growing government support, QEM is positioned to become a leading Australian supplier into the global energy transition and domestic fuel security markets.
Overview
QEM Limited (ASX:QEM) is an emerging Australian critical minerals and energy developer focused on unlocking the full value of its flagship Julia Creek vanadium and energy project, located in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province (NWMP). The project is one of the largest vanadium deposits in the world, underpinned by a globally significant JORC resource of 2.87 billion tonnes at 0.31 percent vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅), and a co-located contingent oil resource of up to 654 million barrels.
QEM’s dual-commodity model sets it apart – offering investors rare exposure to both vanadium for long-duration grid energy storage and liquid fuels that address Australia’s critical energy security needs. This diversified approach allows QEM to capitalize on two high-growth global markets: vanadium for renewable grid storage (i.e., vanadium flow batteries) and domestic fuel production in a country currently importing ~93 percent of its liquid fuel needs.
The Julia Creek project’s strategic proximity to essential road, rail and future power infrastructure, including the government-backed CopperString high-voltage line, further reduces capital intensity. With favorable market trends, supportive policy frameworks, and a capable leadership team, QEM is advancing toward final investment decision (FID) and long-term production.
Company Highlights
Key Project
Julia Creek Vanadium and Energy Project
QEM’s flagship Julia Creek vanadium and energy project is a globally significant, dual-commodity resource positioned to supply two critical markets: vanadium for grid-scale long-duration energy storage and liquid transport fuels for Australia’s energy security. Located within the North West Minerals Province (NWMP) of Queensland, the project spans over 250 sq km across four contiguous exploration permits. The resource is situated close to vital infrastructure, including highways, rail corridors and the proposed CopperString 2.0 high-voltage transmission line, which makes logistics, permitting and development significantly more streamlined.
The deposit hosts one of the largest vanadium resources globally, with a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate totaling 2.87 billion tonnes at an average grade of 0.31 percent V₂O₅, comprising 461 million tonnes in the indicated category and 2.41 billion tonnes in the inferred category. The vanadium mineralization is hosted within oil shale units at shallow depths amenable to open-pit mining. The mineralized zones exhibit favorable in situ bulk densities (~2.2 g/cm³) and lateral continuity, making them ideal for large-scale extraction.
Importantly, co-located within the same ore body is a substantial contingent petroleum resource, compliant with SPE-PRMS 2018 standards. This oil-shale-based petroleum-in-place estimate totals 654 million barrels in the 3C category, with 94 million barrels in 2C, and a 1C resource of 6.3 million barrels, based on a 90 percent recovery assumption. The economic cut-off of 40 litres/tonne was applied, and the resource is unrisked. Oil yield across the resource averages 68 litres per tonne in the higher-grade zones (OSU/OSL). The project’s dual-commodity model – targeting simultaneous production of V₂O₅ and synthetic transport fuels – is a core differentiator compared to peers focused solely on oxidized vanadium zones.
The 2024 scoping study outlines a base-case scenario with robust economics. The study assumes a 5.1 Mtpa ROM operation with a mine life of 30 years, producing an average of 10,571 tonnes of V₂O₅ and 313 million litres of transport fuel per annum. The post-tax NPV (8 percent) is AU$1.1 billion, with a 16.3 percent internal rate of return and a five-year payback period. Total CAPEX is expected to be around AU$1.1 billion. Operating costs are competitive, with V₂O₅ production estimated at US$5.80/lb and fuel production at AU$0.59 per litre, supported by co-generation, waste heat recovery and renewable energy inputs.
Metallurgical test work has confirmed the ability to recover high-purity vanadium pentoxide through a leach-precipitation-calcination route, with further flow sheet optimization underway at the University of Queensland. QEM is investigating hydrogen-assisted oil upgrading and has entered into a framework agreement with Potentia Renewables to power operations and generate green hydrogen for use in the synthetic fuel upgrading process. This integration of renewable energy and hydrogen into the production flow sheet represents a significant innovation and ESG advantage, lowering Scope 1 and 2 emissions.
QEM has made rapid progress across permitting, stakeholder engagement, flow sheet development and ESG transparency. It recently achieved Coordinated Project designation from the Queensland Government, completed its environmental impact statement terms of reference, and is preparing for a drilling campaign and pre-feasibility study (PFS) initiation in late 2025.
QEM’s strategic location within the NWMP ensures strong access to skilled labor, water sources and transport routes. The company also benefits from Queensland’s designation of the Julia Creek-Richmond corridor as a Critical Minerals Precinct, with access to government-backed funding programs such as the Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, which offers a 10 percent tax credit on downstream processing through 2040, and the $1.2 billion Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve. The planned PFS will incorporate outcomes from ongoing metallurgical testing, infill drilling and EIS data collection. The company’s development timeline targets FID by 2027 and first production by 2030, supported by parallel discussions with offtake partners and engineering groups.
Management Team
Gavin Loyden – Founder
Gavin Loyden is the founder of QEM and the driving force behind acquiring and developing the Julia Creek resource. With over 12 years in mining, Loyden has overseen the company’s exploration, permitting and renewable energy partnerships, ensuring alignment with ESG priorities and long-term shareholder value.
Robert Cooper CEO and Managing Director
Robert Cooper brings more than 30 years of global mining experience, including senior executive leadership and non-executive board roles across the resources and battery materials sectors. He served as MD/CEO of New Century Resources, and prior to that, as CEO of Round Oak Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). He has held senior roles with Discovery Metals, BHP and has been a non-executive director at Novonix (ASX:NVX), Syndicated Metals and Verdant Minerals.
Tim Wall – Chair
Tim Wall brings more than 35 years of experience in global oil refining, hydrogen, ammonia and energy infrastructure. He held senior executive roles at multiple ASX 100 companies and past-president of global manufacturing at Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL). He is a respected voice in energy transition strategy.
Daniel Harris – Non-executive Director
Daniel Harris is a globally recognized vanadium expert with 40+ years in the sector. He is the former director of US Vanadium LLC and past executive at EVRAZ, Vametco Alloys and Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL). He brings unparalleled depth in vanadium market dynamics and project evaluation.
Vanadium and energy resource development in Queensland’s prolific North West Minerals Province
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Vanadium Resources Soars on DSO Offtake Deal
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of Australia’s top-performing mining stocks on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.
This week, gold companies continued to shine in Australia, joined by battery and base metals explorers and developers.
In corporate news, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) announced an AU$60 million all-stock acquisition of Aurumin (ASX:AUN). The companies will consolidate their assets in the Sandstone region of Western Australia.
The merger will create a district-scale, open-pit gold development platform with a combined resource of 3.9 million ounces at 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold.
Market and commodity price round-up
The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 8,757.1 on Monday (July 21) and closed at 8,666.9 on Friday (July 25).
As for precious metals, the gold price rose 0.22 percent in US dollars, going from US$3,350 per ounce on Monday to US$3,357.29 by the close of Australian trading on Friday. On the other hand, the yellow metal decreased 0.9 percent in Australian dollars, moving from AU$5,148.63 to AU$5,102.43 over the same period.
Silver saw a rising slope in US dollars through Friday, starting the week at US$38.18 per ounce and closing at US$39.07, showing a 2.33 percent increase. In Australian dollars, silver traded at all time highs during the week. The metal jumped 1.19 percent, from AU$58.67 to AU$59.37.
Top ASX mining stocks this week
How did ASX mining stocks perform against this backdrop?
Take a look at this week’s five best-performing Australian mining stocks below as we break down their operations and why these mining stocks are up this week.
Stock data for this article was retrieved at 4:00 p.m. AEST on July 24 using TradingView's stock screener and reflects price movements between Monday and Thursday (July 24). Only companies trading on the ASX with market capitalizations greater than AU$10 million are included. Mineral companies within the non-energy minerals, energy minerals, process industry and producer manufacturing sectors were considered.
1. Vanadium Resources (ASX:VR8)
Weekly gain: 105 percent
Market cap: AU$23.14 million
Share price: AU$0.041
Vanadium Resources is currently transitioning to production at its flagship Steelpoortdrift vanadium project, located within the Bushveld Geological Complex and Steelpoort Valley in South Africa.
The company is focused on advancing near-term, early stage cashflow opportunities at Steelpoortdrift that will allow it to fund its long-term plans at the site. The asset has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 680 million tonnes at an average in-situ grade of 0.7 percent vanadium pentoxide. Vanadium Resources laid out its plan in a 2022 definitive feasibility study to process ore from the mine into vanadium concentrate, which would be further processed into high-purity vanadium pentoxide flake and powder at an on-site salt roast leach processing plant.
On June 18, Vanadium Resources updated investors that it has made traction on discussions related to all three of its near-term initiatives: direct shipping ore (DSO) sales, concentrator development and concentrate offtake, and access to third-party processing infrastructure located adjacent to the market. “(We are) preserving the option to pursue full-scale development once vanadium market conditions materially improve,” the company stated.
On Tuesday (July 22), the company announced news related to the first initiative: a binding two year agreement with China Precious Asia to supply 100,000 tonnes per month of vanadium-rich magnetite DSO from Steelpoortdrift. The offtake agreement positions Vanadium Resources to advance its status from developer to producer.
A trading halt was requested by Vanadium Resources on Wednesday (July 23), pending the release of an announcement. Trading will recommence on Friday.
2. Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE)
Weekly gain: 83.33 percent
Market cap: AU$11.36 million
Share price: AU$0.022
Great Western Exploration is focused on exploring for copper, gold and base metals in Western Australia.
At present, it is exploring its flagship Yerrida North project, located approximately 800 kilometres northeast of Perth.
The company said on July 7 that it had begun a close-spaced ground gravity survey at the Oval and Oval South targets at Yerrida North following drill results in May indicating a potential volcanic hosted massive sulphide target.
Great Western shared in the same announcement that it is well funded for future exploration projects, having a cash position of AU$3.7 million.
While the company hasn’t issued any updates since, its shares witnessed a significant rise this week.
3. Peregrine Gold (ASX:PGD)
Weekly gain: 72.97 percent
Market cap: AU$22.06 million
Share price: AU$0.32
Peregrine Gold is a gold and lithium exploration company concentrating on its Newman gold project tenement.
The company revealed in a Monday release that it discovered a large-scale channel iron deposit (CID) at Newman during ongoing stream sediment sampling. Samples returned average grades of 57 percent iron.
Pilbara-focused Peregrine has mapped the deposit, which it named the Coopers CID prospect, over 6.4 kilometres in strike and up to 200 metres in width. Peregrine plans to quickly advance Coopers towards drill testing.
This spiked more interest in the company, with shares reaching AU$0.32 on Thursday.
4. DeSoto Resources (ASX:DES)
Weekly gain: 52.17 percent
Market cap: AU$27.08 million
Share price: AU$0.175
DeSoto Resources is an exploration company with a large gold project portfolio in Guineau as well as lithium, gold and rare earth element projects in the Northern Territory, Australia.
The company gained its Guineau portfolio in February 2025 through a 100 percent acquisition of private company Angex Australia, which held over 1,200 square kilometres of exploration ground.
The acquisition included 14 gold projects in the country’s Siguiri Basin and three in the Gaoual gold belt.
DeSoto’s team is familiar with the region, as its chairman and non-executive director previously made the Bankan discovery in Guineau as part of Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI). Since the acquisition, the company has been performing mapping and sampling at many of the Guineau projects. In an exploration update on Thursday, DeSoto said results from auger drilling at the Dadjan project showed grades of up to 5.73 g/t gold.
As for its projects in Australia, earlier in the week, the company announced assay results from shallow auger drilling at its Tole gold project in the Northern Territory. It highlighted a result of 8 metres at an average grade of 18.03 g/t gold, including 2 metres at 72.2 g/t. Company shares rose through the week following the exploration updates.
5. FirstAU (ASX:FAU)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: AU$12.46 million
Share price: AU$0.006
FirstAU is a gold and base metals exploration company with projects in Australia and Liberia.
Its flagship Australian asset is the Victorian Goldfields gold project in Victoria’s Eastern Goldfields. It acquired the final 20 percent interest in the project this past April and is now the sole owner.
The Victorian gold project holds the Haunted Stream prospect, for which maiden drilling results from June 2023 returned 13 metres at 3.57 g/t gold and 8 metres at 3.45 g/t gold.
In West Africa, the company is currently focused on developing the Nimba gold project located in Nimba County, Northern Liberia, within the Archean-age West African Craton. FirstAU entered an earn-in agreement with Hamak Gold (LSE:HAMA) to acquire the project in May of this year.
Under the earn-in agreement, FirstAU will issue 100 million shares and pay AU$250,000 in cash to Hamak Gold to progressively earn up to 70 percent interest. FirstAU also has the option to acquire 100 percent ownership.
On Tuesday, FirstAU announced the commencement of 3,000 metres of diamond drilling at the Nimba project. Following the announcement, shares of First AU jumped from Tuesday’s close of AU$0.004 to AU$0.006 Wednesday.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
QEM Appoints Robert Cooper as Director, following Leadership Transition
Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce completion of the previously announced Leadership Transition (refer ASX Announcement 29 May 2025).
Highlights:
- Seasoned global mining executive Robert Cooper has completed a comprehensive handover and is appointed to the QEM board as MD & CEO effective 2 July 2025.
With the Company entering its next stage of development, founder Gavin Loyden has retired as Managing Director and CEO effective 1 July 2025.
Mr Loyden has been instrumental in shaping the Company's vision since 2014, securing the Julia Creek asset and progressing it into a nationally significant critical minerals project.
The Board is pleased to announce that Robert Cooper is appointed to the QEM board as Managing Director, effective 2 July 2025
Mr Cooper brings over 30 years of global mining experience, including senior executive leadership and non-executive board roles across the resources and battery materials sectors. He most recently served as MD/CEO of New Century Resources, and prior to that, as CEO of Round Oak Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). He has held senior roles with Discovery Metals, BHP, and has been a NED at Novonix ASX:NVX), Syndicated Metals, and Verdant Minerals.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Vanadiumcorp Announces Grant Of Stock Options
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") Vancouver, British Columbia – June 12, 2025 – VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTCBB: APAFF) (the "Company”) announces that it has granted, pursuant to its 10% rolling Stock Option Plan, stock options to certain eligible directors, officers and consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries to purchase a total of 1,076,714 common shares in the capital of the Company, subject to any regulatory approval. The stock options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.12 per share and vest as to 50% immediately and 50% in one year.
About VanadiumCorp:
VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production. Our initial electrolyte facility, located in Val-des-Sources, Quebec, will serve a dual purpose: evaluating the quality of the outputs and facilitating the initial production of electrolytes. Furthermore, the company intends to expand its production of electrolytes for the international market, specifically for long-duration Vanadium Flow Batteries (VRBs).
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
“Kristien Davenport”
President, CEO and Director
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCES INC.
For more information, please visit the company website www.vanadiumcorp.com
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document may contain forward-looking statements (including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, VanadiumCorp's business. and the environment in which it operates. In general, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "forecast", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "could" or "will be taken", "occur" or "will be achieved". VanadiumCorp relies on a number of assumptions and estimates to make these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to acquire the necessary permits and authorizations to advance the Lac Doré property to the production stage, the ability to add to existing resources at Lac Doré through drilling, the costs associated with the development and operation of its properties. These assumptions and estimates are made in light of forecasts and conditions that are considered relevant and reasonable based on available information and current circumstances. A number of risk factors may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or results of such exploration and/or mine development to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, whether such discoveries will result in commercially viable quantities of such mineralized materials, the ability to modify project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the ability to execute planned future exploration and drilling programs, the need for additional financing to continue exploration and development efforts, changes in general economic, market and business conditions, and other risks outlined in VanadiumCorp's latest Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors" and in its other public documents. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and such information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may be beyond VanadiumCorp's control. Although VanadiumCorp has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors and risks that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, all forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. VanadiumCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this disclaimer.
Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries
In 2025, the vanadium market is navigating a complex landscape shaped by its traditional role in steelmaking and its emerging importance in energy storage technologies.
Approximately 90 percent of vanadium consumption continues to be driven by the steel industry, where it is used to strengthen alloys. However, the growing adoption of vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) for grid-scale energy storage is creating new avenues for demand, particularly as countries pursue decarbonization goals and renewable energy integration.
On the supply side, vanadium sees relatively limited primary production from ore and instead relies on co-production from steel slag and uranium mining, with a portion also coming from recycling.
Global production has remained relatively consistent in the 2020s at around 100,000 metric tons per year.
Four countries contribute to the vast majority of that output. Below is a brief overview of these top vanadium-producing countries based on data from the US Geological Survey's 2025 Mineral Commodity Summary.
1. China
Mine production: 70,000 metric tons
China remains the world’s top vanadium-producing country by far, with output of 70,000 metric tons in 2024. Production has remained steady out of China in 2023 and 2024. The Asian nation far outpaces all other countries in terms of vanadium output, and leads the world in vanadium consumption as well due to its high steel production. The majority of its vanadium is produced from steel slag.
In terms of vanadium exports, China's are "quite small," according to Fastmarkets, as producers can turn a bigger profit in the domestic market.
2. Russia
Vanadium production: 21,000 metric tons
Second on the list is Russia, whose vanadium output totaled 21,000 metric tons in 2024, essentially on par with production in the previous two years. Russia’s vanadium reserves are the second largest in the world at 5,000 MT.
EVRAZ KGOK, part of EVRAZ, is a major mining company in Russia that produces vanadium. Little other information is available about vanadium mining in Russia, and the majority of the country's vanadium production is a co-product of steel slag.
3. South Africa
Vanadium production: 8,000 metric tons
South Africa's vanadium output declined last year, slipping to 8,000 metric tons in 2024, The country's vanadium output had previously held above the 8,500 MT per year a level since 2019.
South Africa’s contributions to the vanadium market consist of primary production from Bushveld Minerals (LSE:BMN) and Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF). Bushveld Minerals’ vanadium division includes the Vametco mine and processing facility, the Vanchem processing facility, and the future Mokopane vanadium mine and the Belco production plant. Glencore's Rhovan open-cast mine and smelter complex mainly produces ferrovanadium and vanadium pentoxide.
4. Brazil
Vanadium production: 5,000 metric tons
Brazil's vanadium output has also contracted year-over-year, totaling 5,000 metric tons in 2024 compared to 5,420 MT in 2023.
Brazil’s vanadium production is largely thanks to Largo Resources (TSX:LGO,NASDAQ:LGO), which describes itself as the only pure-play vanadium producer. The company’s Maracás Menchen vanadium asset is one of the highest-grade vanadium mines in the world.
FAQs for vanadium
Who is the largest exporter of vanadium?
Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of vanadium, with Russia in second place and China and South Africa nearly tied. Brazil alone is responsible for over one-quarter of the metal’s global export market, and the four combined represented 84 percent of the market in 2023.
Which country has the most vanadium reserves?
Australia has the highest vanadium reserves in the world, coming in at 8.5 million MT as of 2024, although it should be noted that only 3 million MT are JORC compliant. Russia is in second place with 5 million MT of vanadium reserves, while China is next in line with vanadium reserves of 4.1 million.
What is vanadium used for?
Vanadium is essential in various alloys, with the most common being ferrovanadium, an alloy of iron and vanadium metal that is used in steel production. Beyond these traditional applications, the silvery-gray metal's uses in the battery industry are growing — it's increasingly being used in vanadium redox batteries for large-scale stationary energy storage.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
29 May
QEM Appoints New CEO as It Secures $2.05M in Strongly Supported Placement
Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$2.05 million (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.
Highlights:
- Firm commitments secured to raise A$2.05 million via a well- supported Placement to accelerate development of the Julia Creek Vanadium and Energy Project (JCVEP).
- Leadership transition: Founding MD & CEO Gavin Loyden to retire at the end of FY25, after 11 years of visionary leadership.
- New appointment: Seasoned global mining executive Robert Cooper named incoming CEO and MD to lead the Company into its next growth phase.
The Placement proceeds will fund key workstreams to advance the Julia Creek Vanadium and Energy Project (JCVEP) — one of the world’s largest co-located vanadium and oil shale resources—as it progresses into the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) phase.
Leadership Transition to Drive Next Stage of Growth
With the Company entering a new stage of development, Managing Director and CEO Gavin Loyden has advised that he will retire at the end of the current financial year.
Mr Loyden founded QEM in 2014 and has been instrumental in shaping the Company's vision, securing the Julia Creek asset, and progressing it into a nationally significant critical minerals project.
Gavin Loyden, Managing Director, said: “With the Company now in a strong cash position, ready for commencement of a PFS on the Julia Creek Project, and after a total of 11 years since founding QEM in 2014, now is the perfect time for me to retire and hand over leadership to a highly experienced global mining executive. I am very happy that the Company has been able to attract a new CEO with the global credentials that Robert brings to QEM and I’m excited for the future of the Company.”
QEM Chair Tim Wall added; “On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I sincerely thank Gavin for his vision, leadership, and tireless contribution in realising the strategic ambition he set in 2014—to establish QEM as a leading critical minerals and energy fuel supplier unlocking world-class resources in NW Queensland.”
Incoming CEO: Robert Cooper
The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Cooper as QEM’s new CEO and Managing Director, commencing July 2025.
Mr Cooper brings over 30 years of global mining experience, including senior executive leadership and non-executive board roles across the resources and battery materials sectors. He most recently served as MD/CEO of New Century Resources, and prior to that, as CEO of Round Oak Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). He has held senior roles with Discovery Metals, BHP, and has been a NED at Novonix (ASX:NVX), Syndicated Metals, and Verdant Minerals.
Tim Wall, Chair, said: “I welcome Robert Cooper as QEM’s CEO to lead the next phase of our development. His deep technical, strategic, and commercial background in global metals exploration, project development, and operations—along with his experience in the battery materials space—stand him in strong stead to lead QEM through this next chapter.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
03 February
Australian Vanadium Asset Gets Green Energy Major Project Status
Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced its asset has been selected as a lead agency advice and support project under the Western Australian government’s new Lead Agency Framework.
In a January 29 release, the company said the framework falls under the government’s Green Energy Major Projects group, established in December 2024 as “the first point of contact for green energy projects in Western Australia.”
State government agencies will work together under the projects group to streamline approvals, developing clear assessment pathways and providing support for project proponents and investors.
“Being recognised under the Western Australian Government’s Lead Agency Framework is a significant development for (our company), highlighting (our) project’s importance in Australia’s energy transition,” said CEO Grahan Arvidson.
Located in Western Australia's Murchison province approximately 43 kilometres south of the mining town of Meekatharra, Australian Vanadium’s namesake project is set to unlock domestic vanadium production.
The company states on its website that the project is one of the largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits being developed globally. According to a resource estimate released by Australian Vanadium this past May, the total resource for the project stands at 395.4 million tonnes at 0.77 percent vanadium pentoxide.
The Australian Vanadium project has received government recognition in the past — in March 2022, the company was granted development funding of AU$49 million from the federal government.
Last month, the firm received environmental approval from the Western Australian government for its Gabanintha vanadium project, which is also located in the state's Murchison province.
Both properties fall under the company’s strategy to align with the Australian government’s "Future Made in Australia" plan, which is geared toward domestic manufacturing and the transition to a net-zero economy.
“We look forward to collaborating with the government to accelerate project development and deliver lasting benefits to Australia’s economy and clean energy future," Arvidson said.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
