Base MetalsInvesting News

Brisbane, Australia - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Hansel as a non-executive director, effective today. Michael is a Corporate Partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers specialising in mergers and acquisitions, IPO's, corporate governance, capital raisings, takeovers and joint ventures. Michael acts for a number of ASX-listed entities and large domestic ...
Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Copper producer Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Hansel as a non-executive director, effective today.

Michael is a Corporate Partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers specialising in mergers and acquisitions, IPO's, corporate governance, capital raisings, takeovers and joint ventures. Michael acts for a number of ASX-listed entities and large domestic and foreign private companies in the resources sectors. Michael has previously held a non-executive director position with ASX listed Metro Mining Limited.

Michael has consistently been recognised as a leading corporate, business & commercial lawyer by various legal publications including Doyle's Guide and The Best Lawyer TM.

His appointment will be put forward to shareholders for ratification as an ordinary resolution at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company in May 2022.

The Board welcomes Michael's appointment and looks forward to his contribution in steering the Company forward as it moves to producing from its Anthill copper mine having recently secured an offtake and prepayment agreement with Glencore.



About Austral Resources Australia Ltd:

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) is a copper cathode producer operating in the Mt Isa region, Queensland, Australia. Its Mt Kelly copper oxide heap leach and solvent extraction/electrowinning (SXEW) plant has a nameplate capacity of 30,000tpa of copper cathode. Austral is developing its Anthill oxide copper mine which has an Ore Reserve of 5.06Mt at 0.94% Cu. The Company expects to produce 40,000t of copper cathode over a four-year period from mid-2022.

Austral owns a significant copper inventory with a JORC compliant Mineral Resource Estimate of 60Mt at 0.7% Cu and 1,940km2 of highly prospective exploration tenure in the heart of the Mt Isa district, a world class copper and base metals province. The Company is implementing an intensive exploration and development programme designed to extend the life of mine and increase then review options to commercialise its copper resources.



Source:
Austral Resources Australia Ltd



Contact:
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations Manager
T: +61-405-555-618
E: jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

GlencoreGLEN:LNGLCNFCobalt Investing
GLEN:LN,GLCNF
Electra to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Electra to Attend BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (TSX-V: ELBM) (OTCQX: ELBMF) ("Electra") is pleased to announce company management will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 31 st Global Metals & Mining Conference from February 27 to March 2, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida .

Electra Battery Materials Logo (CNW Group/Electra Battery Materials Corporation)

Chief Executive Officer Trent Mell will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss Electra's four-phase strategic plan to create North America's only integrated battery materials park. The Company remains on budget and on schedule to commission phase one in December 2022 ; commissioning of a hydrometallurgical refinery to produce battery-grade cobalt sulfate.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra is building North America's only fully integrated, localized and environmentally sustainable battery materials park. Leveraging the Company's own mining assets and business partners, the Electra Battery Materials Park will host cobalt and nickel sulfate production plants, a large-scale lithium-ion battery recycling facility, and battery precursor materials production, which will serve both North American and global customers. Electra also owns the advanced exploration-stage Iron Creek cobalt-copper project in Idaho, USA . Electra Battery Materials is an integral part of the North American battery supply chain, providing low-carbon, sustainable and traceable raw materials for the region's fast growing electric vehicle industry.

On behalf of Electra Battery Materials Corporation.

Trent Mell
Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE Electra Battery Materials Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/11/c5031.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Ends 2021 With Strong Production Results and a Favourable Outlook for Nickel and Cobalt Markets

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation", the "Company") (TSX: S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

Keep reading...Show less
Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") has had the Company's common shares qualified to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol MDNGF. It is anticipated that Midnight Sun's uplisting to the OTCQB will provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. Trading on the OTCQB will begin February 9, 2022.

Midnight Sun's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MMA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Equity Incentive Plan

Noble adopts Shareholder Rights Plan and Equity Incentive Plan

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario February 8, 2022 TheNewswire - ( TSXV:NOB ) ( FWB:NB7 ) ( OTCQB:NLPXF ) Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a shareholder rights plan (the " Shareholder Rights Plan ") and an equity incentive plan (the " 2022 EIP "). The TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") has conditionally approved the Shareholder Rights Plan and the 2022 EIP (collectively, the " Plans "), subject to Noble obtaining shareholder approval of each Plan and satisfying certain other conditions. Noble is submitting the Plans for approval of its shareholders at the annual general and special meeting (the " AGM ") to be held (in virtual format only) on March 14, 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

US$50 million bond drawdown to fund ongoing construction of ICO

(TheNewswire)

Jervois Global Limited

7 February 2022 TheNewswire - Jervois Global Limited (" Jervois " or the " Company ") (ASX:JRV) (TSXV:JRV) (OTC:JRVMF) has completed the first of two drawdowns of 50% of the US$100 million bond offering (the " Bonds ") proceeds from the escrow account, as contemplated by the terms of the Bonds .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×