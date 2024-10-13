Aurum Resources Limited (ASX: AUE) – Trading Halt

Testing Two New Gold Target Areas
The aircore drill program currently underway focuses on two new exploration target areas at Kirgella West and Kirgella East (Figure 1). The target areas are both located near to the Kirgella Gift and Providence deposits where the Company recently defined a JORC (2012) Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.34 Mt at 1.0 g/t Au for 76,400 oz (ASX: KAL 25 July 2024). Both target areas show promising structural and geological complexity that has potential to host gold mineralisation. These targets have not been previously drill-tested and so are undergoing first-pass, widely spaced drilling in this program.
The initial program is scheduled to run for two weeks, drilling up to 4,500 m across key target areas in priority order.
KalGold Targets Untapped Potential in Southern LTZ
This marks KalGold’s first systematic assessment of the gold potential of the greater Pinjin Project area. For the first time, we are moving beyond historic efforts at Kirgella Gift and Providence, and the Wessex prospect adjacent to the Anglo Saxon gold mine.
KalGold believes the southern part of the Laverton Tectonic Zone (LTZ) holds significant potential, comparable to its northern end, which hosts major gold deposits like Sunrise Dam, Granny Smith, Wallaby and the Laverton Goldfield (Figure 2). The southern LTZ, remains underexplored due to poor surface exposure and limited historic exploration efforts. However, recent discoveries like Rebecca in the LTZ and Breaker/Lake Roe in the adjacent Celia Tectonic Zone show the area’s potential. KalGold aims to make similar discoveries on its LTZ tenure.
Figure 2 – KalGold’s Pinjin Gold Project within the Laverton Tectonic Zone, showing current targets, work programs and other major deposits of the region. 50km grid. Projection: MGA 94 Zone 51.
KalGold believes that drilling is the only effective way to test the LTZ on our Pinjin Gold Project, given transported cover over much of the area. Typically this approach results in several misses, but it also has the potential for significant discoveries. By applying a scientifically rigorous approach, KalGold is increasing its chances of success, focusing on key target areas that display geological, geophysical and geochemical hallmarks of gold mineralisation.
Progress will be driven by results, as well as logistics. Currently, KalGold is working to secure a new heritage survey over the area, with a focus on E28/3134. Heritage clearance of the unexplored eastern areas is important for on-ground investigation where the high-grade metamorphic rocks of the Rebecca sequence are interpreted to be juxtaposed by the LTZ against the host sequence of the Pinjin Goldfield. Additionally, known palaeochannel distributions are considered, allowing for initial exploration of shallow targets before potentially pursuing targets at depth as the palaeochannels can be over 100m deep.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Kalgoorlie Gold Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.