Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) offers a compelling value proposition by primarily focusing on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development as its political, legal, tax and operational risk metricsout performs most developing countries in the world.
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest).
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Aurum Resources
Investor Insights
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition with a highly prospective gold asset in an emerging gold region and a cost-effective exploration strategy.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Summary:
Exploration / Growth
- High-grade assays from the 952koz Never Never Gold Deposit including the deepest-ever result from the Dalgaranga Project:
- 12.54m @ 14.32g/t gold from 570.91m, incl. 2.52m @ 67.49g/t (DGRC1430- DT)
- 13.75m @ 10.08g/t gold from 667.00m, incl. 3.00m @ 38.10g/t (DGRC1429- DT)
- 12.80m @ 8.13g/t gold from 603.00m, incl. 1.00m @ 96.47g/t (DGDH055)
- 10.50m @ 7.95g/t gold from 1,042.50m (DGDH064) – deepest “project” assay
- 11.60m @ 15.10g/t gold from 861.40m (DGDH068)
- 19.67m @ 19.43g/t gold from 765.33m, incl. 3.74m @ 62.98g/t (DGDH066)
- 10.14m @ 11.26g/t gold from 966.6m, incl. 0.77m @ 126.45g/t (DGDH064- W1)
- Assays from significant new high-grade gold discovery at the Pepper Prospect, immediately south of Never Never, including:
- 17.52m @ 15.86g/t gold from 522.0m, incl. 9.22m @ 27.89g/t (DGRC1432- DT)
- 11.28m @ 5.94g/t gold from 585.72m (DGDH069)
- 14.73m @ 11.42g/t gold from 553.73m, incl. 4.37m @ 36.80g/t (DGDH070)
- 17.67m @ 6.58g/t gold from 561.85m, incl. 7.53m @ 11.93g/t (DGDH069- W1)
- 25.24m @ 16.66g/t gold (uncut) from 616.41m (DGRC1431-DT-W1), incl:
- 5.21m @ 18.74g/t, 4.65m @ 52.46g/t and 5.44m @ 12.39g/t gold in three separate high grade sub-intervals within the overall high-grade drill intercept.
- 30.79m @ 12.12g/t gold from 647.67m, incl. 3.47m @ 92.19g/t (DGRC1431- DT)
- Further positive assays from West Winds and Sly Fox:
- 28.65m @ 4.25g/t gold from 458.00m, incl. 4.60m @ 18.30g/t (DGRC1446- DT)
- 23.60m @ 2.45g/t gold from 457.40m, incl. 7.00m @ 4.07g/t (DGRC1408-DT)
- 24.00m @ 1.58g/t gold from 250.00m, incl. 7.00m @ 3.24g/t (DGRC1436)
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Never Never and Sly Fox, as well as maiden standalone MRE’s for the Four Pillars, West Winds and Pepper Gold Prospects due for imminent release.
- Development of the underground exploration drill drive awarded to Barminco with commencement in Q3 2024. Finalisation of approvals and support activities well in train. The decline will provide underground drill platforms to more effectively define existing deeper resources, explore for further high-grade targets and shoots, and provide critical underground infrastructure as Spartan develops its future mine plan.
Care and Maintenance (Dalgaranga)
- Mining and processing operations remained on care and maintenance, with scheduling of ongoing care and maintenance activities underway to maintain the process plant and associated site infrastructure.
Corporate
- Successful $80.0 million capital raising completed, comprising a $69.0 million Placement and Accelerated Institutional Entitlement Offer and an $11.0 million Retail Entitlement Offer.
- Mr Hansjoerg Plaggemars resigned as a Non-Executive Director, effective 30 June 2024.
- Mr David Coyne was re-appointed as an Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary, effective 1 August 2024.
- Total cash and listed company investments at 30 June 2024 of $93.8 million.
Spartan Managing Director and CEO, Mr Simon Lawson, commented:
“It’s been another huge quarter for Spartan, with a new high-grade gold discovery at the Pepper Prospect, further outstanding intercepts from across our existing deposits – including our deepest project assay to date from Never Never, which graded almost eight grams per tonne more than 1km down-hole – and a landmark $80 million capital raising that will enable us to substantially ramp-up exploration and development activities.
“Our drilling throughout the Quarter has continued to reinforce our ability to deliver high-grade ounces in front of Dalgaranga’s existing infrastructure.
“The new Pepper discovery has provided plenty of excitement for our geology team, delivering a new zone of high-grade Never Never-style mineralisation in between the existing Never Never and Four Pillars deposits, with the discovery hole returning an intercept of 17.52m grading 15.86g/t gold, including 9.22m grading 27.89g/t.
“Since first announcing the discovery in mid-April, we have had a drill rig continuously turning at Pepper, with the Company on-track to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the deposit as part of our scheduled mid-year Resource update for Dalgaranga. This Resource update will also include inaugural estimates for the Four Pillars and West Winds deposits, as well as updates for both Never Never and Sly Fox.
“All of the drill results reported during the Quarter were returned from steeply-dipping deposits along a single, 800m-long stratigraphic horizon, with planning now complete for the development of an exploration drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to better target this zone. We expect to be in a position to commence construction of this drill drive during the September Quarter, positioning the Company for plenty of exciting drilling in the second half of the year.
“Development of this drill drive, as well as our ongoing exploration and development programs, will be underpinned by the highly successful $80 million capital raising completed during the Quarter. This raising was well supported both by institutional and retail investors and I would like to sincerely thank all shareholders who participated.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rich Checkan: Gold Still "Dirt Cheap" at All-time Highs, Buy Now if You Haven't
The gold price remains historically high, but for Rich Checkan, president and CEO of Asset Strategies International, the yellow metal is still "dirt cheap."
He urged those who haven't made allocations to gold and silver yet to consider buying now.
"We're heading into the doldrums, we're kind of consolidating here. China's off the market ... so the prices are low here — at all time-highs, the prices are low. And because western investors aren't buying coins and bars, the premiums are low," Checkan explained. "You've got the perfect storm here of low prices, low premiums — take advantage of it."
Watch the interview above for more from Checkan on gold and silver.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Dana Samuelson: Never More Bullish on Gold, Silver Can Easily Break Higher
Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discussed his outlook for gold and silver prices in both the short and long term, and mentioned which physical products he recommends investors look into.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see silver make a US$5 or US$10 move from here very quickly, especially if gold can break a little above its all-time high," he explained on the sidelines of the the Rule Symposium.
He was speaking a week before gold did exactly that. Samuelson added, "If gold makes a run at a new high and gets into the US$2,500 (per ounce) range, I think silver could be US$45, US$50 (per ounce) very quickly."
Watch the interview above for more from Samuelson on gold and silver, as well as platinum and palladium
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Remaining nine (9) assay results from Phase 1 2024 RC drilling at Ricciardo returned significant intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation, including:
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- 3m @ 22.38 g/t Au from 167m
- 8m @ 2.63 g/t Au from 160m (RDRC034)
- 4m @ 14.49 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039), ending in mineralisation
- 12m @ 1.91 g/t Au from 74m (RDRC040), ending in mineralisation
- 8m @ 11.40 g/t Au from 166m (RDRC041), including
- Diamond drilling program, for 29 holes and approximately 2,500m, commenced at Ricciardo and M1. Results returned after the June quarter end for the first twelve (12) diamond tails (for 770m) intersected significant gold mineralisation, including:
- 19m @ 4.94 g/t Au from 188m (RDRC039 DD) (includes contiguous final RC result of 4m @ 14.49 g/t from 188m)
- 8.9m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 156m (M1RC191 DD), including
- 2m @ 23.83 g/t from 158m
- 12m @ 6.98 g/t Au from 110m (RDRC040 DD), including
- 3m @ 22.12 g/t Au from 112m
- 16m @ 2.30 g/t Au from 243m (RDRC055 DD), including
- 6m @ 3.13 g/t Au from 252m
- 17m @ 2.38 g/t Au from 264m (RDRC055 DD) including
- m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 273m
- Results to date at Ricciardo substantially increased the known extent of the high-grade shoots beneath the historic Silverstone and Ardmore pits; confirm the presence of a (new) high-grade shoot below the Eastern Creek pit; and expand the mineralised deposit area below the Silverstone and Silverstone South area.
- Results for the first Resource infill diamond hole at M1 returned significantly higher grade than expected, confirming the high-grade extension potential at this deposit.
- Phase 2 2024 RC drilling program at Ricciardo and M1, for 25 holes and approximately 5,024m is complete. A large proportion of these RC meters are ‘pre-collars’ for the diamond tails.
- The diamond drilling program, the first at Ricciardo and M1 in over 10 years, is still ongoing and expected to be completed by mid-August.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Asset Sale Agreement pertaining to the acquisition of non-core tenements E59/1324-I, M59/386-I, M59/387-I and M59/425-I (Deferred Assets) terminated, with the date for satisfaction of required conditions precedent passing.
- Cash of A$3.6 million as at 30 June 2024 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects (the Projects) are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (refer Figure 1). The total consolidated land package of the Projects is 788 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was 350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 15.2 Mt at 1.7 g/t Au for 816 koz contained gold (of which 412 koz at 1.7 g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Development Contract for Underground Exploration Drill Drive Awarded to Barminco
New drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to in-fill and extend existing deposits and identify new high-grade shoots
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the contract for the development of an underground exploration drill drive at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, to specialist underground mining services contractor, Barminco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ASX-listed global diversified mining services company Perenti Limited (ASX: PRN).
Highlights:
- Development contract for the underground exploration drill drive at the Dalgaranga Gold Project awarded to Barminco Limited.
- The contract, which is valued at ~$18.3 million, provides for 2,350m of development to deliver twin decline access for the establishment of underground drilling platforms to in- fill and extend mineralisation within the Never Never, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds areas.
- The drill drive has also been designed to support future mine production activities.
- All regulatory mining approvals are now in place and all major support services have been engaged to facilitate the commencement of construction in the current quarter.
- Surface exploration drilling at Dalgaranga will shortly re-commence, with rigs arriving on site later this month.
Figure 1: Long Section of the Never Never Gold Deposit and the Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects looking east. Proposed exploration drill drive design in black.
The contract, which is valued at ~$18.3 million including an allowance for fuel and contingencies, provides for 2,350m of development to deliver twin decline access for the establishment of underground drilling platforms to in-fill and extend mineralisation across the Never Never, Pepper, Four Pillars and West Winds deposits.
All of these steeply-plunging, high-grade gold zones are located along a single 800m-long, semi- continuously mineralised north-south stratigraphic horizon (see Figure 1). The exploration drill drive has been designed to run parallel and adjacent to this horizon to provide underground drill platforms to more effectively define these existing deposits and prospects, as well as explore for further high-grade shoots and provide critical underground infrastructure as Spartan develops its future mine plan.
Construction of the drill drive is on-track to commence in the September Quarter, with all regulatory mining approvals and support services in place. In addition, the Company has established an experienced on- site project team to manage and oversee the development and construction process. Establishment of the drill drive, and an initial underground drilling programme, is fully funded from the Company’s existing cash reserves.
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “We are delighted to have Barminco on board to complete the construction of this new drill drive, which represents a very exciting initiative that will enable us to drill from platforms located right alongside our high-grade deposits and targets. This will provide for cheaper, more accurate and quicker drilling to continue to accelerate our Resource growth and conversion to Ore Reserves.
“All of the high-grade deposits and prospects discovered at Dalgaranga over the past two years remain open at depth – with mineralisation at the Never Never deposit now defined to beyond 1km below surface – and we’re very excited to get the underground rigs in place to help determine just how deep this high- grade mineralisation extends.
“Importantly, the drill drive is being constructed using the same dimensions as a standard underground mine development, ensuring it can be incorporated into our infrastructure planning for the future re- commencement of mining operations.
“Construction of the drill drive is set to kick-off later this Quarter and is expected to take approximately 10 months to complete. In addition, we will also shortly re-commence surface drilling programs, targeting the Pepper, Four Pillars, West Winds and other near-surface anomalies, ensuring plenty of exciting news- flow for shareholders in the months ahead.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Boundiali Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Delivers Gold Recoveries up to 99%
Highlights
- Excellent Gold Recovery: Bottle roll tests on 50 samples from BDT1 confirm gold mineralization is free milling, with cyanide leach recoveries consistently exceeding 93% for samples grading 0.25 g/t gold or higher
- Oxidized Ore Excels: Oxide samples exhibit exceptional gold recoveries, averaging 97.5% and reaching a maximum of 99%
- Consistent with Expectations: The metallurgical response aligns with typical free-milling ores found in similar deposits
- Further Testing Planned: Additional metallurgical work will be conducted to establish and optimise processing flowsheets
- Well-Funded: Aurum received firm commitments for a $17M Share Placement in June with Shareholders to vote on Tranche 2 on 6 August 2024
Aurum’s Managing Director Dr. Caigen Wang said: “Preliminary gold recoveries meet our expectations and confirm gold at BDT1 is highly amenable to standard cyanide leaching. While further work is needed, these are very encouraging results.
We are well funded following a recent Share Placement and Share Purchase Plan and rapidly expanding our drilling program at Boundiali. We will have six Aurum-owned diamond rigs running from the end of August as we target delivery of an initial JORC resource for Boundiali by the end of 2024.”
Metallurgical Test Work Summary
Preliminary test work involved 50 coarse reject samples from various depths, lithologies, and oxidation states at BDT1. Samples were prepared and analysed by Intertek laboratories in Ghana.
These samples were selected from a representative range of gold grades (likely to be encountered in an open pit), lithologies and oxidation states. Samples were selected from diamond core holes drilled by Aurum at BDT1 this year and cover a subset of that prospect over a volume bounded by 300m (east to west) and 550m (south to north) and down to 328m below surface (average depth of 106m below surface).
Preparation and analysis of the samples was undertaken by Intertek laboratories in Ghana. Samples were pulverized to 85% passing 75-micron (85% of the particles are smaller than 75 microns) and then subjected to a bottle roll cyanide leach for 24 hours using the cyanide (CL1000/AA) technique with an analysis on the leach liquor to measure the leach gold grade. The residue was then filtered and analysed by 50g fire assay (FA50T/AA) to show the remaining gold (tail grade). The sum of the leach grade and the tail grade represents the calculated head grade of the original sample (total gold). The calculated gold recovery is estimated by dividing the leach grade by the total gold grade.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
