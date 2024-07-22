Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources: Game-changing Gold Exploration at Prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa


Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) offers a compelling value proposition by primarily focusing on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development as its political, legal, tax and operational risk metricsout performs most developing countries in the world.

The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).

Aurum Resources Boundiali gold project

The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest).

Company Highlights

  • Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
  • Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
  • Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
  • Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
  • Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
  • Well funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study

Aurum Resources
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Rich Checkan, gold bars.

Rich Checkan: Gold Still "Dirt Cheap" at All-time Highs, Buy Now if You Haven't

The gold price remains historically high, but for Rich Checkan, president and CEO of Asset Strategies International, the yellow metal is still "dirt cheap."

He urged those who haven't made allocations to gold and silver yet to consider buying now.

"We're heading into the doldrums, we're kind of consolidating here. China's off the market ... so the prices are low here — at all time-highs, the prices are low. And because western investors aren't buying coins and bars, the premiums are low," Checkan explained. "You've got the perfect storm here of low prices, low premiums — take advantage of it."

Keep reading...Show less
Dana Samuelson, gold and silver bars.

Dana Samuelson: Never More Bullish on Gold, Silver Can Easily Break Higher

Dana Samuelson of American Gold Exchange discussed his outlook for gold and silver prices in both the short and long term, and mentioned which physical products he recommends investors look into.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see silver make a US$5 or US$10 move from here very quickly, especially if gold can break a little above its all-time high," he explained on the sidelines of the the Rule Symposium.

He was speaking a week before gold did exactly that. Samuelson added, "If gold makes a run at a new high and gets into the US$2,500 (per ounce) range, I think silver could be US$45, US$50 (per ounce) very quickly."

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Development Contract for Underground Exploration Drill Drive Awarded to Barminco

New drill drive to provide underground drill platforms to in-fill and extend existing deposits and identify new high-grade shoots

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the contract for the development of an underground exploration drill drive at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia, to specialist underground mining services contractor, Barminco Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the ASX-listed global diversified mining services company Perenti Limited (ASX: PRN).

Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Boundiali Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Delivers Gold Recoveries up to 99%

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) (Aurum) is pleased to announce outstanding results from initial metallurgical testing at the BD Target 1 (BDT1) prospect at its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa.
Latest News

Aurum Resources
Juggernaut Commences Drilling on 600 Meters by 350 Meters Bingo Main Zone - Contains up to 31.20 gpt Gold, 8.98 % Copper and 0.58 % Cobalt - Remains Wide Open - Bingo Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Freegold Intersects 4.63 g/t Au over 65.9 Metres at Golden Summit

DLE Pilot Plant First Stage Production Completed, Downstream Process Optimised with Sample of Battery-Grade Lithium Produced

