Athene 2026 Retirement Outlook: Retirees Drive Demand for Pension-Like Income Amid $4 Trillion Savings Gap

Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (NSYE: APO), today released its 2026 Retirement Outlook. Retirement experts from Athene, Apollo and Vitera find that retiree demand is driving a structural return to pension-like income security across the retirement system. With a total addressable market for retirement over $45 trillion1 and 12,000 Americans reaching retirement age every day2, a growing set of retirement tools and strategies are reintroducing guaranteed, long-term income to millions of savers.

"The retirement system is at an inflection point," said Athene CEO Grant Kvalheim. "A $4 trillion retirement savings gap, persistent inflation risk and increasingly concentrated public markets are reinforcing the importance of diversification and dependable income as principles of sound retirement planning. As retirees, employers and plan fiduciaries respond, demand is accelerating for stable, reliable retirement income that can help strengthen outcomes for generations."

The 2026 Retirement Outlook includes insights from senior experts across Athene, Apollo and Vitera on the key themes affecting retirement savers, investors and retirees:

  • Macroeconomic and structural risks: Concentrated equity exposure and potential acceleration in inflation are colliding at a critical moment for retirees, making portfolio construction and income protection more consequential than at any point in recent decades.
  • Retirement savings undergoing a flight to stability: New sources of retirement income are becoming essential shock absorbers, helping buffer market and inflation risk and reintroducing the kind of dependable income security once offered more widely by pensions.
  • There is an annuity for everyone: Annuities have evolved into a core retirement allocation offering principal protection, tax-deferred accumulation, guaranteed income, and higher yields than traditional safe havens – a combination of benefits that make them widely appealing to different types of retirement savers. With some annuities offering 2% more yield than a CD, the estimated $10 trillion sitting in low-yield cash equivalents3 could produce more retirement income if deployed differently.
  • Institutional investment tools expand to individual savers: Expanding private market access through the retail channels previously only available to institutions is helping individuals access additional yield and diversification, and narrow the gap with institutional tools like U.S. pensions, which hold approximately 25% of their portfolios in private markets investments4.
  • Retirement benchmarks shift from fees to outcomes: As a wider set of retirement savings tools become available, individuals and institutions will be able to focus more on stability, liquidity, flexibility, and total lifetime income delivered, criteria that drives the value in the shrinking defined benefit market.
  • Defined contribution plans tackle spending challenges: With nearly 60% of retirement plan participants worrying they will run out of money in retirement5, next generation target date funds have arrived and are easing retirement spending challenges by helping retirees convert their lump-sum savings into predictable, pension-like income.

The 2026 Retirement Outlook is available here.

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $430 billion of total assets as of September 30, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact:
Alyssa Castelli
Director, External Relations
+1 (646) 768-7304
Alyssa.castelli@athene.com

________________________________

1 Source: Apollo Investor Day 2024
2 Source: UN populations statistics, Haver Analytics, Apollo Chief Economist, as of April 2025
3 Source: 2025 Investment Company Fact Book and Wolf Street article, September 13, 2024 (based on Federal Reserve tables H.8 & H.6)
4 Source: Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association: "Alternative Investments in Defined Contribution Plans," February 2022
5 Source: Allianz Center for the Future of Retirement, 2025 Annual Retirement Study


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Global ManagementAPONYSE:APOFintech Investing
APO
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...

Generation Bio Announces the Acceptance of Five Abstracts and an Invited Oral Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced that six abstracts highlighting preclinical data from its cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) and immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) platforms have... Keep Reading...
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.... Keep Reading...
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has received the report on the DAS Vision3D induced... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Wealth Minerals Announces Private Placement

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Delivers Significant Progress at its Kossou Gold Project in 2025, Establishes a Scalable West African Gold Platform for 2026 and Hosted the 2nd Annual Kobo Cup

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Technical Appointments

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Announces C$15 Million "Bought Deal" Flow-Through Share Financing