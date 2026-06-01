Heliostar Metal Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Heliostar Metal Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event, Quebec City, June 2-4, 2026

Heliostar Metals Ltd (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1), Heliostar is pleased to announce that it will be participating in The Mining Investment Event, Canadas Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference©, taking place June 2-4, 2026, at the Quebec Convention Centre, Quebec City, Canada.

Stephen Soock, VP Investor Relations and Development, will be presenting at 2pm ET on June 2, 2026. Heliostar Metals management will also hold one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. The Company will present its pathway to become a mid-tier gold producer through bringing its high grade, bulk tonnage Ana Paula underground mine into production in 2028. This step change growth can be funded by operating generated cashflow from the Company's producing mines. Alongside this production growth track, Heliostar is aggressively drilling across its portfolio of gold producing assets to expand its resource base and extend the mine lives.

"The EVENT is celebrating its fifth year and continues to attract a widening global audience, highlighting the best of international mining in Canada. This is a unique chance to connect with industry leaders, governments and innovators, fostering discussions that will shape the future of our sector. We look forward to seeing many of you there and exploring the opportunities that await us at this esteemed gathering."

Information regarding THE Event, including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers, as well a preliminary agenda, may be found at https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/.

About Heliostar Metals

Heliostar is a growing gold producer with a goal to produce 500,000 ounces per year by the end of the decade. The cash flow from the Company's La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango supports the development of its 100% owned pipeline of growth projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the flagship Ana Paula development project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, and the Goldstrike project in Utah.

Rob Grey
Investor Relations Manager
Heliostar Metals Limited
Email: rob.grey@heliostarmetals.com
Phone: +1 844-753-0045

International Mining Week - June 1-5, 2026

THE Mining Investment Event - June 2-4, 2026

THE Event is by invitation only - Interested investors & issuers, please go here: https://www.themininginvestmentevent.com/register or contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@irinc.ca

THE Mining Investment Event—Canada's Only Tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference© is held annually in Québec City, Canada. It is independently owned and partnered to facilitate privately arranged meetings among mining companies, international investors, and various mining and government authorities. The conference provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality, and sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation, supported by its unique Student Partnership Program and THE SHE-Co Initiative. 

THE Event is a founding member of International Mining Week ("IMW"), also taking place in Quebec City. IMW promotes other industry-focused conferences and activities that unite global mining companies, related businesses, supply chain experts, investors, and government officials in one location for discussions and collaborative meetings across the industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297587

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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