ASX Disclosure pursuant to ASIC Deed Poll
ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.
AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.
According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.
Although the AI market is relatively small in Australia, it’s growing. To help investors understand the options available, the Investing News Network used TradingView's stock screener to find the top AI stocks on ASX by market cap. All ASX AI stocks data was current as of August 17, 2024; companies whose business is focused mainly on AI were considered.
1. NEXTDC (ASX:NXT)
Market cap: AU$10.28 billion; current share price: AU$17.11
NEXTDC is Australia’s leading data centre operator, with 13 functioning centres throughout Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Japan, and nine more currently in the works. The company has forged several business and academic partnerships to enhance Australia's digital infrastructure.
NEXTDC revealed last September that it would be partnering with La Trobe Business School’s Research Centre for Data Analytics and Cognition on research into future theoretical and practical applications of AI across a range of industries.
On August 6, NEXTDC obtained NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) DGX-Ready Data Center Program certification, enabling them to optimize NVIDIA's AI platforms and power advanced AI data centres in Australia. This certification allows NEXTDC to guide Australian organizations through a range of digital infrastructure architectures tailored for NVIDIA's AI technology and provides access to NVIDIA's infrastructure options to address the challenges of AI infrastructure.
2. BrainChip (ASX:BRN)
Market cap: AU$368.12 million; current share price: AU$0.19
BrainChip is the company behind akida, a revolutionary digital neuromorphic chip that’s built with a spiking neural network, a type of artificial network that mimics the way messages are passed between neurons in the human brain.
Because the AI is inside the chip, the chip is able to learn on its own and is not reliant on the cloud or other networks. This makes it much more secure and reduces latency as well.
On June 5, the company released a white paper for its newly developed technology called TENNs-PLEIADES, an efficient AI processor that can perform complex tasks like decision-making, object recognition and data analysis. Unlike akida, this chip is designed for spatiotemporal classification and detection using event-based data, making it particularly well-suited for low-latency applications such as self-driving cars.
3. Appen (ASX:APX)
Market cap: AU$244.19 million; current share price: AU$1.10
Appen began in 1996 as an automated speech recognition startup by a couple based in Sydney, New South Wales. Today, the company operates as a trusted partner to firms transitioning to AI usage, with a suite of industry-specific large language models and AI-training products.
Appen has struggled in recent years to retain its market share as generative AI has increased in popularity. In January, long-time partner Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) cut ties to focus on in-house AI.
As its share price is down significantly from its peak at the beginning of this decade and revenue was down in 2023, this stock could be risky. Interested investors should perform their due diligence and keep a close eye on upcoming results. Appen’s Q2 results showed revenue growth and a positive month-on-month trajectory, despite the loss of Google’s business, and its share price responded positively to the news.
4. Bigtincan Holdings (ASX:BTH)
Market cap: AU$94.49 million; current share price: AU$0.12
Bigtincan Holdings is a sales platform that uses AI to help companies improve their customers’ buying experience by making the process more efficient and personalised. Bigtincan’s list of partners includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), SalesForce (NYSE:CRM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Its large language model, GenieAI, was launched in March 2023.
Bigtincan’s H1 fiscal year 2024 report revealed that GenieAI started generating revenue during the period, and the company reported positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), up 136 percent from the previous reporting period. Its fiscal year results briefing for 2024 will be released on August 27.
5. AI-Media Technologies (ASX:AIM)
Market cap: AU$87.7 million; current share price: AU$0.42
AI-Media Technologies is a global media access provider with operations in four key regions: Australia and New Zealand, North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and Asia. It was founded in 2003 by Tony Abrahams and Alex Jones, who was born deaf.
The company uses AI to transcribe speech, making media accessible to all and is now one of the world’s leading caption and translation providers. AI-Media technologies began trading on the ASX on September 15, 2020.
FAQs for investing in AI
What is artificial intelligence?
AI is defined as human intelligence exhibited by machines. The development of graphics processing units with faster and more powerful chips has supported the emergence of AI technologies.
Where is AI used?
AI has been heralded as a technology of the fourth industrial revolution, with heavy investment from industries including transportation, manufacturing, education and agriculture. Some of the sectors that will likely see the fastest AI investment growth in the coming years are healthcare, pharmaceutical research, retail, industrial automation, finance and intelligent process automation.
How to invest in AI stocks?
Investors looking to capitalise on AI's growth potential have a number of entry points when it comes to stocks. It's key for each person to practise due diligence and speak to their broker to determine the most suitable investments.
The companies listed above have a strong focus on AI, but investing in companies that are using AI as part of a larger business model is one way to gain indirect exposure to the sector. Examples of stocks like this on the ASX include Block (ASX:SQ2), WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC), Seek (ASX:SEK) and Xero (ASX:XRO).
For a more diversified approach, the Betashares Global Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (ASX:RBTZ) invests in companies involved in the development of AI applications all across the globe. Investing in an exchange-traded fund is a low-cost way to benefit from a sector without directly buying individual stocks.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
AMD to Acquire ZT Systems for US$4.9 Billion to Enhance AI Infrastructure
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) is looking to further enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the acquisition of AI service provider ZT Systems for US$4.9 billion.
Announced on Monday (August 19), the definitive agreement is AMD's latest move to reinforce its position in the data center market. In the last year it has spent over US$1 billion to enhance its AI ecosystem and software capabilities as it seeks to better compete with AI powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which offers more complete AI systems.
The deal, set to be completed in the first half of 2025, will be financed with 75 percent cash and 25 percent stock.
AMD expects the purchase to be accretive to its non-GAAP earnings by the end of next year. Reuters quotes CFO Jean Hu as saying that the acquisition is seen enhancing the company's revenue growth starting in 2026.
ZT Systems is known for its expertise in designing and deploying large-scale data center infrastructure. The company’s systems are used by major hyperscale computing providers, making it a key player in the data center industry.
As mentioned, the acquisition aligns with AMD’s strategy of expanding its AI hardware and infrastructure offerings, which are critical for handling the increasing demands of AI applications and cloud computing.
AMD’s CEO, Lisa Su, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating that ZT Systems’ capabilities will accelerate the deployment of AMD’s AI graphics processing units at scale.
"Combining our high-performance Instinct AI accelerator, EPYC CPU, and networking product portfolios with ZT Systems’ industry-leading data center systems expertise will enable AMD to deliver end-to-end data center AI infrastructure at scale with our ecosystem of OEM and ODM partners," she added in the company’s press release.
As part of the transaction, AMD plans to divest ZT Systems’ manufacturing business and will seek a strategic partner to acquire this segment. However, the acquisition will retain around 1,000 of ZT Systems’ 2,500 employees.
ZT Systems’ CEO, Frank Zhang, will join AMD and oversee the integration of the company’s design and customer enablement teams within AMD’s Data Center Solutions Business Group.
Shareholders reacted positively to the news, with AMD's share price ending Monday up 12.46 percent.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Tech 5: Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Google Unveils New AI-Powered Devices
The stock market recovered this week as inflation data bolstered interest rate cut expectations in the US.
The same couldn't be said for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ether struggling to break past resistance levels.
As for top company news, the judge who presided over the Epic Games vs. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) case made it clear he will order the company to open up its app store — a decision made public the day after the Made by Google event.
Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up.
1. Markets continue recovering after crash
The markets opened with muted trading activity this week as investors awaited for key inflation data.
The overall market sentiment remained positive, with most major indexes showing signs of recovery. The VIX index stood at 20 on Monday (August 12), a sharp contrast from a week ago, when it topped out at 33.71.
Tuesday (August 13) brought a sense of cautious optimism to the markets as participants braced for the release of July producer price (PPI) index data. PPI rose 0.1 percent to hit 2.2 percent, lower than the expected 2.3 percent.
Bolstered by positive data and optimism surrounding the consumer price index (CPI) report, markets opened high on Wednesday (August 14) and continued to rise after the report’s release, which showed a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.2 percent compared to June. The 12 month inflation rate came in at 2.9 percent, its lowest since March 2021.
The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed higher, but losses for Alphabet, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) held the Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC) back.
Nasdaq Composite's performance, week of August 12, 2024.
Chart via Google Finance.
With a rate cut all but guaranteed for September, all major sectors moved higher on Thursday (August 15), with tech and resources stocks leading the TSX to its sixth daily win, its longest streak in 13 months.
On Friday (August 16), the VIX opened at 15.29, its lowest score since July 23. All indexes were up on Friday morning, with the Russell 2000 Index (INDEXRUSSELL:RUT) leading in gains as market participants rotated back into small-cap stocks.
All major indexes ended the week higher, with the Nasdaq Composite finishing at 17,631.72, the S&P 500 at 5, 554.25 and the Nasdaq 100 at 19,508.52. The Russell 2000 had the biggest increase, rising by 0.3 percent to end at 2,141.92.
2. Bitcoin back in "accumulation mode"
Bitcoin's value has fluctuated this week. After climbing late last week, the cryptocurrency's price dropped by almost 5 percent on Sunday (August 11) to around US$58,500 by the end of the night.
Bitcoin then spent most of the week stuck within a range of US$58,000 and US$60,000, with analysts expecting further declines in the coming weeks as the market shows signs of seller dominance.
After Tuesday's PPI report, Bitcoin briefly topped US$61,000, and stayed close to that mark through early Wednesday. However, gains were quickly reversed after Wednesday's CPI report release. Bitcoin dipped below the US$58,000 mark again late Thursday afternoon, dragging major cryptocurrencies down alongside it.
Data from Glassnode suggests that Bitcoin is back in “accumulation mode,” a period when investors are actively buying and holding onto an asset. Analysts predict a potential breakout in the near future as buyer interest grows. Titan of Crypto posited that its price could return to US$66,000 by September, based on past trends.
Ether also hasn't fully recovered from the crypto selloff on August 5, down 14 percent in as many days. Ether spent the week bouncing between US$2,600 and US$2,800.
Crypto anon McKenna wrote that they don’t see Ether breaking past US$2,900 until mid-September.
Ethereum gas fees have also dropped significantly, due to reduced demand for block space and the March Dencun upgrade according to Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget Research. Lee explained to CoinDesk on Friday that lower fees have led to lower amounts of Ether being burned and thus an increase in the token's supply.
Historically, low gas fees often indicate that Ethereum's price will bottom in the medium term, Lee said, and the cryptocurrency's value tends to bounce back strongly after this cycle. When combined with a cycle of rate cuts, “the market's wealth effect is full of possibilities,” he explained.
3. Made by Google event gets muted response
At its Made by Google event on Tuesday, Google unveiled four new phones, along with updated versions of the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. The company's presentation focused mainly on advances in on-device artificial intelligence (AI) brought by the integration of the new G4 Tensor chip and the Gemini system into the Android operating system.
The G4 chip is expected to improve app coordination and productivity and offer users a more seamless experience. The devices will also come with Gemini Live, Google’s conversational AI agent, described as an assistant users can hold long, free-flowing conversations with to help them brainstorm, think creatively and work through complex problems.
Investors had a muted response, with Alphabet’s share price seeing little change on Tuesday. It fell by 3.48 percent by midday Wednesday following reports that the US Department of Justice may seek to break up Google after Judge Amit Mehta’s August 5 ruling that the company operated as an illegal monopoly.
Also on Wednesday, US District Judge James Donato, who presided over the Epic Games vs. Google antitrust lawsuit last year, said during a separate hearing that he intends to order Google to open up its app store. He also said he is considering a solution that would apply in countries outside the US as well.
In his December verdict, Judge Donato ultimately sided with Epic Games, which accused Google of anti-competitive practices related to the Google Play Store. A final ruling will be issued in the coming weeks.
Google shares rebounded on Friday morning, gaining 1.93 percent in the first hour of trading.
4. NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs face delays
Rumors of delays in the rollout of NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) much-anticipated graphic processing units (GPUs) continue to circulate. Starting on August 2, reports from multiple sources, including the Information, which broke the story, alleged that the rollout of the company's Blackwell GPUs, would be delayed to at least the first quarter of 2025.
The new GPUs were originally anticipated in Q4 of this year.
In a report, SemiAnalysis said reasons for the delay include a design issue related to bridge dies and complications with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (NYSE:TSM) CoWoS-L packaging technology, which is being used for the first time in a mass-market chip. The report suggests that the Blackwell B200 GPUs will ship in low volume, and that the B200A GPUs, designed for lower-end and mid-range AI systems, possibly wouldn’t ship until Q2 or even Q3 2025.
The timing of the company's announcement couldn't have been more inopportune, colliding with the tumultuous Asian market events on August 5 that triggered panic selling in large-cap technology stocks.
NVIDIA saw its share price reduced by over 15 percent from its Friday close to its lowest point Monday. At the time of this writing, the company's share price was below its value from a month ago.
Compounding NVIDIA's challenges, this past Wednesday, Taiwanese server manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry, also known as Foxconn (TWSE:2354), revealed that only a percentage of servers containing NVIDIA's GB200 — that is, a GPU that combines two Blackwell GPUs with a Grace central processing unit — will ship in 2024.
According to Bloomberg, NVIDIA spokesman James Wu said in a conference call that Foxconn will be among the first to ship products with GB200 chips, but that most of the servers will ship in Q1 2025.
5. California AI bill advances past Senate committee
California lawmakers moved SB 1047, which proposes regulations to ensure the safety of AI technologies, through the Appropriations Committee on Thursday afternoon after making several amendments.
Introduced on February 7 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-CA), the original draft of the bill called for tech companies to test their technologies before releasing them to the public, and would have allowed California’s attorney general to sue for negligent safety practices before a catastrophic event occurred.
The bill has been heavily criticized by prominent figures in the tech industry, including Stanford professor Fei-Fei Li, who wrote in Fortune magazine last week that the bill, while well-intended, would stifle innovation and have “significant unintended consequences, not just for California, but for the entire country.”
AI firm Anthropic has been actively involved in discussions surrounding the bill, penning a letter to Buffy Wicks, chair of the California Assembly Appropriations Committee, in July with suggested amendments, some of which were incorporated into the newest draft of the legislation.
Under the new proposal, California's attorney general can seek injunctive relief and sue in the case thata model causes a catastrophic event. The amendments would also remove criminal liability for AI labs, ease safety requirements for AI models and exempt models under US$10 million from developer responsibility.
Additionally, the amendments removed a proposed Frontier Model Division, a state agency that would be established to oversee compliance, issue guidance and advise state officials on certain aspects of AI. Instead, those matters would be assigned to a Board of Frontier Models, which was expanded from five members to nine.
Even with the changes, the bill has met resistance in the White House. Eight Congress members representing California sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, asking him to veto SB 1047.
In their view, the bill “would not be good for our state, for the start-up community, for scientific development, or even for protection against possible harm associated with AI development.”
SB 1047 will now go to California’s Assembly floor for a final vote. If it passes there, it will need to be voted on again in California’s Senate before it can be signed into law.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Google's New Pixel Devices Promise Enhanced AI Capabilities
Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Made by Google event on August 13 (Tuesday) showcased a range of new products in its Pixel lineup, with a particular emphasis on its new Pixel 9 smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
Four new models were introduced: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company also unveiled new versions of its Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. These devices boast advanced features including built-in AI integration powered by Google’s G4 Tensor chip and Gemini Nano, Google’s smallest language model.
Unveiling Pixel 9's AI-powered features
During the hour-and-a-half event, Google’s team unveiled several advancements in on-device AI, starting with Gemini’s integration into the Android system via the new G4 Tensor chip, developed by Google’s Deep Mind. The chip is designed to integrate up to seven years of Google’s advancements in AI, has advanced cooling technology, satellite SOS capabilities, better battery life and is twice as durable as previous models. At its peak rate, the G4 Tensor chip’s TPU can process an impressive 45 tokens per second. The Tensor G3 chip, which powers Google’s previous Pixel 8 series, can process 27.
The G4 chip is expected to improve app coordination and productivity and offer users a more seamless experience. Along with connecting to existing apps like Calendar, Notes and Reminders, the latest Pixel phones will come equipped with AI-powered smart apps, such as a weather app that will leverage Gemini’s features to provide more accurate and personalized forecasts; and Call Notes, that can recall information from past phone calls and provide full transcripts of conversations. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled a similar feature at its World Wide Developers Conference in June.
One of the coolest new features is Pixel Screenshots, which combines elements of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), note-taking apps and reminder tools. Pixel Screenshots organizes screenshots into collections – for example, shopping lists or future concerts – and uses AI to identify useful information such as links to products and important dates.
Gemini will also come with a new Live feature, which is the first feature from Project Astra, a universal multimodal AI agent introduced at Google I/O. During a live demonstration, Gemini Live was described as a conversational AI assistant designed to hold longer, free-flowing conversations. The goal is to help users brainstorm, think creatively and work through complex problems. Gemini Live, along with a few other capabilities, will first become available for Gemini advanced subscribers; however, the Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold will come with a free year subscription for Gemini Advanced and 2 TB of Google Cloud storage. The Pixel 9 does not.
The Pixel 9 and 9 Pro models come with significant advancements to their cameras. The Pixel 9 series is equipped with improved panorama, autofocus, super res zoom, and night sight capabilities, as well as some new AI-powered tools. One of the new features is "Add Me," which allows users to insert themselves into photos.
Another feature, Magic Editor, builds on the capabilities of Magic Eraser, allowing users to recompose and perform other complex edits to photos. It even utilizes AI to provide editing suggestions based on the content of a photo. Additionally, there's Video Boost, which offers similar features to enhance video content, and Audio Magic Eraser to eliminate distracting background noise.
Google's wearable duo: the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2
During the second half of the event, the focus was on the new Pixel Watch 3. It is available in the standard size and a 45-millimeter model, and it comes with performance-tracking capabilities for athletes to help them create effective wellness routines. In September, a Loss of Pulse Detection sensor will be added to the watch, allowing it to detect cardiac events and contact emergency services.
Additionally, the new fit-adjustable Pixel Buds Pro 2 features a Tensor A1 chip, providing users with access to Gemini hands-free and using AI to enhance sound quality. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 also offers twice as powerful Active Noise Cancellation.
Market reaction
Pixel 9 smartphones are available for preorder in the US, Japan and Europe. Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL will begin shipping on August 22. The Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 will ship in September.
Googled was trading at US$164.18 before today’s event, having recovered most of its losses accrued during last week’s tech sell-off. Alphabet stock was up 1.75 percent from five days ago and was up 18.85 percent YTD as of noon EDT. It traded mostly flat and closed slightly ahead at US$165.93 but fell 1.40 percent to US$161.40 in after-hours trading. As of writing, the stock is valued at US$164.50.
Meanwhile, shares of Foxconn (OTCPINK:FITGF) closed 1.13 percent higher on Tuesday. In May, Google partnered with the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer to build Pixel phones at their facility in Tamil Nadu, India. Shares of Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM), whose central and graphics processing units are the foundation of the G4, also rose by 3.63 percent to US$123.79 at the closing bell.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Pharmacology of Human Decision Making Study with Monash University
BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce a new study to run in partnership with Monash University. The study will evaluate BlinkLab as a medical device able to monitor the therapeutic effects of ketamine on cognitive processes whereby sensory information is converted into decision making. In the future, results from this study can help facilitate cognitive behavioural therapy outcomes in patients with psychiatric conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Highlights
- Study provides a unique opportunity to discover the building blocks of cognition with the potential to transform our understanding of a range of clinical conditions including depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy, PTSD.
- Potential to demonstrate that drugs targeting glutamatergic neurotransmission can treat some aspects of psychiatric disease symptomology or improve the efficacy of cognitive behavioural therapy.
- Evaluates ability of BlinkLab tests to be used as a tool to measure pharmacological effects of existing and novel therapeutic agents.
Significance of the Study
Perceptual decision-making is a fundamental cognitive process where sensory information is transformed into meaningful interpretations of the environment, guiding our actions. This field has flourished through the integration of neuroscience and mathematical modelling , providing a robust framework for investigating the neural mechanisms involved. The core idea is that decisions are based on the accumulation of sensory evidence until a decision threshold is reached. These advancements offer a unique opportunity to uncover the fundamental components of cognition and have the potential to revolutionise our understanding of various clinical conditions. By characterising underlying mechanistic abnormalities, refining clinical classifications, and identifying intervention targets, this research holds promise for significant clinical advancements and new therapies for a variety of psychiatric and neurodevelopmental conditions.
The study, conducted by the School of Psychological Sciences at Monash University will investigate the impact of glutamate challenge on perceptual decision making (including behavioural performance, sensorimotor gating) by administering ketamine while participants perform a prepulse inhibition test using BlinkLab application.
The study will be able to demonstrate whether administration of ketamine can disrupt basic sensory encoding mechanisms, which will be detectable in reduced prepulse inhibition.
Study Design
The study will recruit up to 35 healthy adults between 18-55 years old. Each participant will complete 3 testing sessions after ketamine administration. Their participation is expected to take 4-5 weeks per subject.
Terms of the Collaboration Agreement (“Agreement”)
- Responsibilities: BlinkLab will provide access to its technology, data and shall facilitate the use of its platform during the term of the Agreement.
- Financial arrangements: None at the date of signing (to be determined via mutual agreement in the future and in a separate agreement).
- Intellectual Property: Each party will retain all right, title and interest in and to its background intellectual property (copyright, trademarks, designs, know how, patents, plant varieties, confidential information and all other intellectual property as defined in article 2 of the Convention establishing the World Intellectual Property Organization 1967). Any project IP (generated through the study) will be owned by Monash University.
- Term: Date of signature by the last party to sign (5 August 2024), until completion of the Research Project as communicated by Monash.
- Termination: Either party may terminate this Agreement by giving between 5 and 20 days written notice (at the terminating party’s election) to the other party if the other party commits a material breach of the Agreement and does not remedy that breach within 10 days after receiving notice requiring them to do so. Monash may terminate this agreement with immediate effect by giving written notice to BlinkLab.
- Confidentiality: Standard confidentiality terms for an agreement of this nature included.
This announcement has been approved by the Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Blinklab Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
AMD Raises AI Chip Sales Forecast in Light of Strong Q2 Results
AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) announced robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Tuesday (July 30), highlighting increases in revenue and earnings primarily driven by its data center segment.
The company's revenue for Q2 reached US$5.84 billion, marking a 9 percent year-on-year increase. Its gross margin came in at 49 percent, while its operating income rose sharply by 1,445 percent to hit US$269 million.
Net income for the quarter was reported at US$265 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of US$0.16.
On a non-GAAP basis, AMD's performance was even stronger, with a gross margin of 53 percent, operating income of US$1.26 billion, net income of US$1.13 billion and diluted earnings per share of US$0.69.
Dr. Lisa Su, AMD's chair and CEO, credited the company's positive performance to record revenue in its data center segment and continued acceleration in its artificial intelligence (AI) business.
“Our AI business continued accelerating and we are well positioned to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of the year led by demand for Instinct, EPYC and Ryzen processors,” she said in a press release.
“The rapid advances in generative AI are driving demand in every market, creating significant growth opportunities as we deliver leadership AI solutions across our business," Su added.
AMD's data center segment reported record revenue of US$2.8 billion, a 115 percent year-on-year increase, mainly driven by a sharp rise in AMD Instinct GPU shipments and robust growth in 4th Gen AMD EPYC CPU sales.
Meanwhile, the client segment saw a 49 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching US$1.5 billion. It was driven by strong sales of AMD Ryzen processors. Sequentially, this segment's revenue grew by 9 percent.
In contrast, the gaming segment reported a revenue decline to US$648 million, down 59 percent year-on-year and 30 percent sequentially, mainly due to decreased semi-custom revenue. The embedded segment's revenue dropped by 41 percent year-on-year to US$861 million, although it saw a 2 percent sequential increase.
During H1, AMD expanded its AI solutions portfolio with new CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and software offerings.
Key announcements include an expanded AMD Instinct accelerator roadmap, the unveiling of the new AMD Instinct MI325X accelerator and the introduction of AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors for AI PCs.
In light of the company's positive performance and the expectation of increased chip sales, AMD has raised its expectations for Q3, projecting revenue of approximately US$6.7 billion, plus or minus US$300 million. That would represent year-on-year revenue growth of about 16 percent at the midpoint of the range.
AMD's share price spiked when trading opened on Wednesday (July 31), rising as high as US$151.23.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
