ASX Disclosure pursuant to ASIC Deed Poll

ASX Disclosure pursuant to ASIC Deed Poll

Read the full press release here
SEEK Limited - Stock Price and NewsSEK:AUArtificial Intelligence Investing
SEK:AU
Robotic hand and human hand reaching out to touch glowing brain.

ASX AI Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to evolve and advance rapidly, becoming increasingly integrated in the automation of everyday life and a focal point of growth in the technology sector.

AI is also becoming a major focus for the Australian government, whose budget for the 2023/2024 fiscal year outlines a plan to invest AU$101.2 million in AI development and adoption over the coming years. That includes AU$17 million announced in December 2023 to fund up to five AI Adopt Centres for small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to a September 2023 report from IDC on worldwide AI spending, Australia, along with Korea and India, is leading the Asia-Pacific region in spending on AI solutions; the three countries are also leading when it comes to AI adoption in the area. Spending in the region, excluding Japan and China, is expected to reach US$28.2 billion by 2027.

Keep reading...Show less
AMD logo displayed on cell phone.

AMD to Acquire ZT Systems for US$4.9 Billion to Enhance AI Infrastructure

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ:AMD) is looking to further enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure with the acquisition of AI service provider ZT Systems for US$4.9 billion.

Announced on Monday (August 19), the definitive agreement is AMD's latest move to reinforce its position in the data center market. In the last year it has spent over US$1 billion to enhance its AI ecosystem and software capabilities as it seeks to better compete with AI powerhouse NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), which offers more complete AI systems.

The deal, set to be completed in the first half of 2025, will be financed with 75 percent cash and 25 percent stock.

Keep reading...Show less
AI chip.

​Tech 5: Stocks Rise as Inflation Cools, Google Unveils New AI-Powered Devices

The stock market recovered this week as inflation data bolstered interest rate cut expectations in the US.

The same couldn't be said for cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin and Ether struggling to break past resistance levels.

As for top company news, the judge who presided over the Epic Games vs. Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) case made it clear he will order the company to open up its app store — a decision made public the day after the Made by Google event.

Keep reading...Show less
"Google AI" on phone screen.

Google's New Pixel Devices Promise Enhanced AI Capabilities

Google’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Made by Google event on August 13 (Tuesday) showcased a range of new products in its Pixel lineup, with a particular emphasis on its new Pixel 9 smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Four new models were introduced: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company also unveiled new versions of its Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. These devices boast advanced features including built-in AI integration powered by Google’s G4 Tensor chip and Gemini Nano, Google’s smallest language model.

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

The Pharmacology of Human Decision Making Study with Monash University

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for neurological disorders, is pleased to announce a new study to run in partnership with Monash University. The study will evaluate BlinkLab as a medical device able to monitor the therapeutic effects of ketamine on cognitive processes whereby sensory information is converted into decision making. In the future, results from this study can help facilitate cognitive behavioural therapy outcomes in patients with psychiatric conditions such as depression, schizophrenia, epilepsy, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Keep reading...Show less
AMD logo.

AMD Raises AI Chip Sales Forecast in Light of Strong Q2 Results

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) announced robust financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Tuesday (July 30), highlighting increases in revenue and earnings primarily driven by its data center segment.

The company's revenue for Q2 reached US$5.84 billion, marking a 9 percent year-on-year increase. Its gross margin came in at 49 percent, while its operating income rose sharply by 1,445 percent to hit US$269 million.

Net income for the quarter was reported at US$265 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of US$0.16.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Exploration Plans for Myoff Creek Niobium/REE project in British Colombia, Canada

Geophysical Survey Highlights Growth Opportunities at Mt Oxide Project

Battery materials and the growing importance of urban ore

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Closes Private Placement of Convertible Debentures

