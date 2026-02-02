As EV Buying Normalizes, VinFast Leans on Industry-Leading Warranties

As EV Buying Normalizes, VinFast Leans on Industry-Leading Warranties

With incentives fading and buyers growing cautious, automakers are being judged on cost, service, and long-term support. VinFast's warranty-focused approach points to a shift in how EVs are sold.

For most of his adult life, 40-year-old Marc Tremblay drove gasoline cars because that was simply what people did. He moved through a familiar sequence: a compact sedan, then an SUV as his family grew, along with occasional repairs and routine maintenance, big and small. So when he began thinking about an electric vehicle, it was not out of enthusiasm: he wanted to reduce fuel costs and simplify upkeep, but he was wary of diving headfirst into what seemed to him like "uncharted territory."

What ultimately caught his attention was a policy from a car brand not from the United States or Europe, but from Vietnam of all places. The name was VinFast, and it was offering a 10-year warranty on the vehicle. Marc had never seen that level of coverage on a gasoline car. "I've owned a lot of cars, and none of them came close to that," he said. "It certainly made trying an EV feel far less risky."

Tremblay's experience reflects a broader shift underway as 2026 opens on a Canadian electric vehicle market that feels sober. Car buyers are making careful decisions about long-term ownership, weighing electric vehicles the same way gasoline cars have long been judged: on price, reliability, service access, and whether the purchase still feels sensible years later. In this environment, brands like VinFast are discovering that the path forward runs through support and aftersales policy, rather than product alone.

Education is the first pressure point. VinFast's messaging has increasingly focused on answering the questions that early-majority buyers are asking, such as what it costs to own, how it performs through winter, and what happens when something goes wrong, using straightforward explanations of total cost of ownership and warranty coverage instead of abstract claims about innovation.

But education carries little weight without policies that support it. This is where VinFast has made its most deliberate bet, backing its vehicles with an industry-leading 10-year or 200,000-kilometre warranty, along with a 10-year unlimited-mileage battery warranty under normal use.

VinFast is also trying to make car ownership in general more affordable, beyond the EV segment alone. According to AutoTrader , the average price of a new car in Canada now sits at around CAD 65,000 1 . The VinFast VF 8, a mid-size electric SUV with up to 412 kilometres of range, starts at roughly CAD 47,206, placing an electric SUV within reach of buyers who are counting every dollar. Lower upfront cost, combined with reduced energy and maintenance expenses, allows the company to frame EV adoption as a rational financial decision rather than a leap of faith.

Service access matters just as much in Canada, a country defined by distance and climate. For charging convenience, VinFast has integrated its mobile app with roughly 95 percent of public charging stations across North America. The VinFast app provides access to more than 100,000 Level 2 and DC fast chargers, while also allowing owners to book service appointments and summon roadside assistance through a single interface. These details rarely generate headlines, but for many first-time EV buyers, they offer reassurance, knowing they can reliably find a charger and quickly reach support when something goes wrong.

As incentives fade and the market moves past the early adopter phase, electric vehicles in Canada will be sold less on promise and more on proof. VinFast's emphasis on aftersales policy, warranty length, and total cost clarity offers one blueprint for how automakers can adapt in the next phase of EV adoption.

