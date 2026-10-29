Artemis Gold Announces the Blackwater Dean Family Indigenous Award in Mining

Scholarships will support up to five Indigenous students per year in mining-related fields
Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis Gold" or the "Company") and Mr. Steven Dean are pleased to announce the Blackwater Dean Family Indigenous Award in Mining, a new scholarship that will fund four years of post secondary education in fields related to the mining industry for up to five Indigenous Grade 12 students per year, initially over three cohort years starting in 2027.
"One of my goals while developing and now operating the Blackwater Mine has been to make meaningful efforts towards reconciliation and create generational opportunities, particularly for youth, in Indigenous communities. We have made good progress through our relationships with our Indigenous partners and the benefits they are realizing from the mine, and now we are extending our efforts with the introduction of the Blackwater Dean Family Indigenous Award in Mining. By funding scholarships for Indigenous students, it is the intent of both my family and Artemis Gold to contribute to the development of the next generation of Indigenous mining leaders," said Steven Dean, Founder and Executive Chair, Artemis Gold.
In addition to funding, successful applicants may also have access to mentorship and internship opportunities with Artemis Gold.
Beedie Luminaries will offer the scholarships on behalf of Artemis Gold and the Dean family and lead the application and selection process, as well as provide student wrap-around support offered in connection with the award.
Students are required to attend a public post-secondary school in British Columbia. All efforts will be made to select candidates from the Blackwater Mine region.
The scholarship application window for the first cohort opens November 2, 2026, and will close on December 14, 2026.
For more information, please visit: https://beedieluminaries.ca/blackwaterdeanfamily
About Artemis Gold
Artemis Gold is a well-financed, growth-oriented gold and silver producer and development company with a strong financial capacity aimed at creating shareholder value through the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's primary focus is the operation and further development of the Blackwater Mine in central British Columbia approximately 160km southwest of Prince George and 450 kilometres northeast of Vancouver. The first gold and silver pour at Blackwater was achieved in January 2025 and commercial production was declared on May 1, 2025. Artemis Gold trades on the TSXV under the symbol ARTG and the OTCQX under the symbol ARGTF. For more information visit www.artemisgoldinc.com.
About Beedie Luminaries:
Beedie Luminaries is a registered foundation and a non-profit society that is working to create brighter futures for bright minds. The foundation's mission is built on the premise that higher education can enhance future career opportunities and fundamentally create positive societal outcomes. The program offers financial support to students applying to British Columbia public post-secondary institutions, including universities, colleges and trade schools. www.beedieluminaries.ca
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information as defined under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information are made as of the date of this news release, reflect current intentions and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in the scholarship not being established or funded as contemplated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable law.
SOURCE Artemis Gold Inc.
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