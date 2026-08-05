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Todd Stone.
Critical Minerals Investing

Todd Stone: Canada Must Close Critical Minerals’ “Valley of Death”

Georgia Williams
Written by Georgia Williams
Georgia Williams
Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.
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Georgia Williams
Edited by Georgia Williams
Aug 05, 2026 01:29PM

As governments race to secure supply chains, the Association for Mineral Exploration is urging Ottawa to expand tax incentives to help junior miners bridge the “Valley of Death” and move promising projects toward development.

Canada is moving aggressively to secure critical mineral supply chains, but the country risks focusing too heavily on projects already nearing development while a funding gap continues to hold back the next generation of mines.

That is the message from Todd Stone, president and CEO of the Association for Mineral Exploration (AME), which is calling on Ottawa to expand the Canadian Exploration Expense tax credit to include technical feasibility, engineering and related costs.

In an interview with Investing News Network, Stone said the change could help accelerate a pipeline of 171 advanced critical mineral projects across Canada that are progressing slowly but have not necessarily stalled.

The issue, he said, is the “Valley of Death” — the period when exploration companies must raise significant amounts of capital to advance a discovery toward economic viability, even though the projects remain high-risk investments.

“The capital is largely front-loaded,” Stone said, pointing to the substantial spending required to prove that a deposit could ultimately support a mine. Expanding CEE eligibility would increase the expenses investors can claim through flow-through financing, helping to further de-risk projects and potentially attract more capital.

AME’s campaign has gained support from dozens of companies and organizations, with Stone saying the number of signatories had grown from more than 65 to roughly 85 or 90 during the campaign. Several provinces have also backed the push.

Stone believes the measure could deliver a 10-20x return for Ottawa through the economic activity, employment and tax revenue generated by mines that ultimately reach production.

The need to build that pipeline is becoming increasingly urgent as major miners look for new projects and governments compete for critical minerals investment. Stone pointed to Canada’s existing advantages, including its mining expertise, financing ecosystem, geology and tax incentives, but said the country must continue improving permitting, infrastructure and access to skilled workers.

He also emphasized that the CEE expansion would not solve every challenge facing Canada’s mining sector.

Permitting remains an important issue, while infrastructure and workforce shortages could become increasingly significant as more projects advance. Still, Stone sees CEE reform as one of the most immediate policy measures Ottawa could take to help move projects forward.

For Canada to become a critical minerals “superpower” for decades rather than just the next five or 10 years, Stone argues that policymakers need to look beyond the projects currently in development and ensure the next wave is being funded today.

Listen to the full interview above to hear more from Stone about Canada's robust mineral potential and how the AME is supporting exploration across the country.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.


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The gold price was on the move this week, pushing back above the US$4,000 per ounce level and rising to nearly US$4,160 before pulling back.

Silver followed a similar trajectory, reaching a midweek peak of US$60.50 per ounce.

The precious metals were initially buoyed by increased conflict between the US and Iran, with a rise in attacks spurring investor interest in safe-havens assets.

However, as the period progressed, tensions in the Middle East began to have the opposite effect — supply chain and inflation concerns were reignited as both sides traded blows, with oil prices jumping above US$100 per barrel for the first time since May.

Attention is now shifting to the US Federal Reserve's next meeting, which is set to run from July 28 to 29. While CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) FedWatch tool shows that most traders expect the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged, about a third anticipate a hike.

The gathering will be the second with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the helm, and market participants will be ready to go over any commentary he shares with a fine-toothed comb.

Warsh was nominated for the position by US President Donald Trump, who clashed frequently and publicly over rates with former Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

While Warsh has emphasized since his appointment that the battle against inflation isn't over, the broad consensus is that the Fed will ultimately lower rates.

Here's Byron King of Paradigm Press explaining the inevitability of that happening:

"I don't want to say (Warsh is) a one-trick pony, but he's definitely a pony who knows one trick. And the one trick that he knows is that he wasn't going to be nominated to be the head of the Federal Reserve unless he at least was leaning towards the idea (of lowering rates). You know, he can't come right out and say that, but (he'll) get them down. The guy has a job, and that's the job."

China ends retail paper gold trading

Developments in the US are often top of mind for gold investors, but this week China introduced a key change that has the potential to significantly impact the market.

As of Friday (July 24), major Chinese banks, including the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, will no longer offer retail paper trading products linked to the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

Customers were advised to close their positions, liquidate their holdings or take physical delivery, with the banks citing protection from price volatility as the reason for the new rules.

That's tough to argue against after the big ups and downs in gold this year. But many experts believe there's more to the story than that. For Matthew Piepenburg of Von Greyerz, the situation represents a "massive turning point." Speaking at the Rule Symposium, he explained how China's move essentially pits physical gold against the west's vast paper markets:

"I've written ad nauseam for years about the Comex and the LBMA markets, and how they legalize price manipulation and fraud — legally. And China isn't stupid. They've been watching this since 1973 — the fixed game on the Comex in London and New York, and in the CME Group. They know that we use massive amounts of leverage to force the boot to the neck of gold and silver, so we don't have natural price discovery.
"Fast forward to 2026, China is saying for us to have more credibility, more trust and more natural price discovery, we are now going to try and make the paper trade — which it's an open secret that it's a lie — we're going to call the bluff on that. We're going to go focus more on physical supply and demand. Imagine that."

Piepenburg isn't calling for a sudden rise in the gold price on the back of this shift.

But he does think it will highlight the difference between gold trade in the east and the west — and he also believes it's clear which market will be seen as more trustworthy:

"What we're seeing is China playing chess as we're playing checkers. You can't have a 200 day moving average in physical gold in Shanghai and Hong Kong, and something totally different in New York and London, especially when one is priced on supply and demand from physical and the other is levered paper — toilet paper.
"And so this is an extremely boring technical change. Doesn't take a huge rabbit hole dive. All I'm saying is, if I own something and I give a claim to 10 people for the same thing, well, only one of those 10 gets it, and that's been the paper trade in silver and gold since the '70s. What Shanghai and Hong Kong and China in the east are doing is anchoring the trade in something more valuable — actual supply and demand. Less nonsense, less dishonesty. And that gives them more credibility."

Click here for a deep dive on the topic and what it could ultimately mean for the west.

Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.

And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

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Georgia Williams

Georgia Williams

Managing Editor

Originally from Calgary, Georgia has been right at home in Toronto for more than two decades. Graduating from the University of Toronto with an honors BA in journalism, she is passionate about writing on diverse topics, including resources, arts, politics and social issues.

At INN Georgia covers a wide range of topics, including energy, battery and critical metals and diamonds. In her spare time, Georgia enjoys watching documentaries and experiencing Toronto's vibrant food, arts and cultural scene.

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