Arlen Hansen: Gold, Silver Take a Hit — Real Price Dip or Blip?

Arlen Hansen, founder Kin Communications and host of the Kinvestor Report, shares his thoughts on the recent pullback in the resource sector, saying the bull run isn't over.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.