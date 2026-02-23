argenx to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

argenx to Present at TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference

February 23, 2026Amsterdam, the Netherlands argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that Karen Massey, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 2 at 11:50 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker and is evaluating its broad potential in multiple serious autoimmune diseases while advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedInInstagramFacebook, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media:

Ben Petok
bpetok@argenx.com

Investors:

Alexandra Roy
aroy@argenx.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

argenx-seargxnasdaq-argxbiotech-investing
ARGX
The Conversation (0)
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics' ARCHER Phase II Study Results Published in ESC Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics' ARCHER Phase II Study Results Published in ESC Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced the publication of results from its Phase II ARCHER study... Keep Reading...
Seegnal Inc

Seegnal Expands Deployment of Seegnal's Prescription Intelligence Platform at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, a Leading Israeli Public Medical Center and Global Referral Center

Seegnal Inc. (TSXV: SEGN), a global leader in clinical decision support solutions applying patient-centric medication safety standards, today announced its deepened partnership with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center ("Sourasky Medical Center"). Israel's second-largest public hospital, Sourasky... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option for Gross Proceeds of $14.85 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a sole... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Announces Bought Deal Financing for Gross Proceeds of $13.5 Million

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a late-stage life sciences company focused on advancing the development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for heart disease, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

Related News

gold investing

High-Grade Near-Surface Graphite Intersected at Millennium

rare earth investing

LKY Commences Diamond Drilling at Desert Antimony Mine

gold investing

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

gold investing

High-grade Assays incl 4m @ 26.7g/t Au in Sandstone Drilling

gold investing

High-Grade Gold in Initial White Dam Drilling Results

base metals investing

Cygnus targets resource growth with start of new drilling and geophysics programs

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Amendment to Private Placement Terms