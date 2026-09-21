Argenta Silver Reports Up to 96% Silver Recovery and 14,857 g/t Ag Concentrate from Initial Cleaner Flotation Tests at El Quevar

Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial flotation results from its ongoing metallurgical variability testwork program at the El Quevar project in Salta Province, Argentina.
Initial rougher flotation testing across 15 representative variability samples returned strong silver recoveries, with 13 of 15 samples averaging approximately 95% Ag recovery including recoveries reaching as high as 99%. Two representative samples with contrasting rougher mass-pull responses were subsequently advanced to cleaner flotation testing, achieving up to 96% Ag recovery to a final concentrate grading 14,857 g/t Ag.
Metallurgical Program Highlights - Yaxtché Deposit
- Standard Industrial Flowsheet: Initial results demonstrate that a conventional rougher-cleaner flotation flowsheet can produce high-grade silver concentrates from Yaxtché mineralization at high recoveries (91% to 96%).
- Rougher Flotation: Thirteen of the 15 variability samples achieved silver recoveries of approximately 95% on average to rougher concentrate, with recoveries reaching 99% across the full sample set.
- Cleaner Flotation: As part of the initial test work, two cleaner flotation tests were carried out on rougher samples, where F-16 (sample EQ-VAR-06) achieved 96.0% Ag recovery to a 3rd cleaner concentrate grading 14,857 g/t Ag, with limited silver losses through successive cleaning stages.
- Ongoing Metallurgical Testwork: The reported results represent an early stage of the metallurgical testwork program and are preliminary, not final, and have not yet been optimized. Additional cleaner tests will be completed on the remaining samples, followed by the preparation of master composites, optimization testwork, and blending studies.
- Final Concentrate Products and Future Results: The ongoing testwork is intended to determine the final concentrate characteristics and final range of products that may be achievable from El Quevar's Yaxtché main deposit. Final concentrate products have not yet been established; therefore, final concentrate mineralogy, product specifications, base metal concentrations, minor and potentially deleterious element concentrations and variability, and other relevant physical and chemical characteristics cannot yet be reliably assessed. These parameters will be evaluated as representative final concentrate products are produced. The remaining work is expected to be completed within approximately 45–60 days.
Joaquín Marias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Argenta Silver, commented: "These initial metallurgical results from Yaxtché are outstanding. Achieving silver recoveries of approximately 99% in multiple rougher flotation samples, together with 96% silver recovery in cleaner testing producing a concentrate grading 14,857 g/t Ag, is an exceptional result, particularly considering that this is still early-stage testwork and that optimization, blending and locked-cycle testing have not yet been completed. These results demonstrate the high quality of the mineralized system and give us increasing confidence in the metallurgical potential of Yaxtché. With additional optimization work now underway, we are very excited about what the final concentrate products and metallurgical results could show over the next 45 to 60 days."
Sample Selection & Representativity Program
Metallurgical testwork was performed by Blue Coast Research, a specialized firm based in British Columbia, Canada. To ensure the metallurgical testwork reflects the true technical variability across the Yaxtché deposit, Blue Coast completed a rigorous, 3D spatial sample selection strategy.
- Selection Criteria: Fifteen (15) representative drill core variability samples were selected based on 3D block model data, drill assays, logged lithology, alteration, mineralization, and oxidation state. Candidate intervals were selected across continuous intervals >15m in length.
- Deposit-Wide Spatial Coverage: The samples cover the full geographic and vertical extent of the deposit, capturing the full distribution of silver head grades and mineralogical domains.
- Statistical Representativity: Comparative analysis confirms that the grade distributions of key elements within the selected variability set align closely with both the overall block model and the drillhole database.
Rougher Flotation Performance
Argenta Silver has completed initial rougher flotation variability testing across 15 representative drill core samples (EQ-VAR-01 through EQ-VAR-15) from the Yaxtché Deposit. The program evaluated flotation response across diverse spatial locations, mineralogical domains, and head grades.
- Distinct Flotation Populations: The results indicate two main rougher concentrate grade populations, broadly centered around approximately 5,000 g/t Ag and 1,000 g/t Ag. Further investigation of this will be undertaken during the next phase of the study.
- Flotation Kinetics: Testwork demonstrated rapid flotation kinetics across many samples, achieving high recoveries rapidly.
Table 1: Variability Sample ROUGHER Flotation Summary
|
Test ID
|
Sample ID
|
Rougher Mass Pull
|
Rougher Conc. Grade
|
Ag Recovery
|
F-1
|
EQ-VAR-01
|
27.10
|
946
|
99 %
|
F-2
|
EQ-VAR-02
|
9.90
|
2082
|
87 %
|
F-8
|
EQ-VAR-03
|
6.60
|
2341
|
75 %
|
F-4
|
EQ-VAR-04
|
9.00
|
2385
|
89 %
|
F-5
|
EQ-VAR-05
|
5.10
|
5305
|
91 %
|
F-6
|
EQ-VAR-06
|
6.60
|
6058
|
97 %
|
F-7
|
EQ-VAR-07
|
17.50
|
1045
|
97 %
|
F-3
|
EQ-VAR-08
|
12.00
|
7386
|
98 %
|
F-9
|
EQ-VAR-09
|
16.90
|
4057
|
99 %
|
F-10
|
EQ-VAR-10
|
11.50
|
4515
|
98 %
|
F-11
|
EQ-VAR-11
|
11.70
|
2006
|
92 %
|
F-12
|
EQ-VAR-12
|
4.70
|
3291
|
55 %
|
F-13
|
EQ-VAR-13
|
10.90
|
6014
|
98 %
|
F-14
|
EQ-VAR-14
|
22.40
|
1516
|
96 %
|
F-15
|
EQ-VAR-15
|
23.50
|
1489
|
97 %
Figure 1.Flotation kinetics during Rougher Flotation Test.
Ongoing CLEANER Flotation Test Summary
The initial phase of cleaner flotation testing evaluated two representative variability samples selected for their contrasting rougher mass pull responses despite having similar silver head grades.
- EQ-VAR-06 (Test F-16): Head grade of 381 g/t Ag. Exhibited a low rougher mass pull of approximately 6%. The 3rd cleaner concentrate graded 14,857 g/t Ag at 96% Ag recovery.
- EQ-VAR-15 (Test F-17): Head grade of 386 g/t Ag. Exhibited a higher rougher mass pull of nearly 23%. The 3rd cleaner concentrate graded 3,364 g/t Ag at 90.7% Ag recovery.
For EQ-VAR-06, successive cleaning increased silver concentrate grade from 6,221 g/t Ag in the rougher concentrate to 14,857 g/t Ag in the third cleaner concentrate, while maintaining approximately 96% overall silver recovery.
For EQ-VAR-15 successive cleaning increased silver concentrate grade from 1,606 g/t Ag in the rougher concentrate to 3,364 g/t Ag in the third cleaner concentrate, while maintaining approximately 91% overall silver recovery. Additional cleaner testwork and optimization should be performed during the next phase of work to evaluate if it can produce higher grade concentrates.
|
Sample
|
Rougher Head
|
Cleaner Concentrate
|
Ag Recovery
|
EQ-VAR-06
|
381 g/t
|
14,857 g/t
|
96 %
|
EQ-VAR-15
|
386 g/t
|
3,364 g/t
|
91 %
Next Steps in Ongoing Testwork
Blue Coast Research continues to test metallurgical samples from the Yaxtché deposit, including material from the northwest expansion zone. The remaining testwork is expected to be completed within approximately 45 to 60 days.
The next steps include:
- Quantitative Mineralogy (TIMA): Automated mineralogical characterization across the variability set is near completion and is expected to clarify residual silver deportment, modal mineralogy, and silver associations.
- Master Composite Formulation & Locked-Cycle Testing: Blend the remaining variability core samples, including material from the northwest expansion zone, into representative Master Composites for locked-cycle flotation testing.
- Flotation Reagent Fine-Tuning: Systematically evaluate depressant dosages and collector suites to balance sulfide rejection with silver and precious metal recovery.
- Final Product Specifications: Determine the characteristics of the final blended and optimized concentrates, including silver, lead, zinc and copper concentrations; the concentration and variability of minor or potentially deleterious elements; final mass pull; and other relevant physical and chemical characteristics.
On-Going Exploration and Drilling Program
Argenta continues to execute its dual-track growth strategy at El Quevar with two drill rigs focused on Mineral Resource Expansion and Exploration at targets with New Discovery Potential. Since May 26, 2025, the Company has completed more than 25,500 meters of drilling in 89 holes and has expanded its drilling program to 45,000 meters. The exploration program also includes more than 80 km² of ground magnetic geophysics and multiple newly identified exploration targets (see News Release dated June 30, 2026).
About El Quevar Project
The El Quevar Project is in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored, with less than 15% of the area covered by comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 100 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high-voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de-risk and accelerate future drilling and development.
The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit includes an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag. The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.
The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver-rich, high- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.
QA/QC Statement
The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.
All metallurgical and geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.
The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical characteristics and then diamond-sawn on site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' sample preparation facilities in Mendoza and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.
Fifteen (15) representative drill core variability samples were selected based on 3D block model data, drill assays, logged lithology, alteration, mineralization, and oxidation state. Candidate intervals were selected across continuous intervals >15m in length. The samples consisted of archived half-core from historical and recent drilling.
Samples were securely sealed in bags and transported to Blue Coast Research facilities in British Columbia, Canada.
All diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram sample, ME-ICP61m. Soils were also analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, Au-ICP21, and for 48 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish, and overlimit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.
Qualified Person
Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.
About Argenta Silver Corp.
Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Its mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.
On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.
"Joaquín Marias"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar Project; potential for resource expansion and mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from ongoing exploration; evaluation of assays; planned drilling; planned geophysical work; planned metallurgical test work; potential future studies; and the timing or completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.
Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.
These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar Project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws, including regulations respecting mining concessions; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/21/c9092.html