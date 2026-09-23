Rockland Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation

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Dundas Minerals Limited (ASX: DUN) (“Dundas” or “the Company”) is pleased to report the first assay results from the current RC drilling programme at the Rockland Gold Project (M24/974), located approximately 40km north of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. This large drilling programme is targeting 5,000 metres of RC drilling across the Company’s Kalgoorlie gold projects, announced on 2 September 2026.
HIGHLIGHTS
- First assay results have been received from the current reverse circulation (RC) drilling campaign at the Rockland Gold Project, approximately 40km north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia
- The first drill hole 26RKRC011, drilled on the southern Rockland section (6638759mN), intersected two zones of gold mineralisation:
- 12m @ 1.25 g/t Au from 168m, including 4m @ 2.18 g/t Au from 176m
- 4m @ 4.87 g/t Au from 200m
- The new intercepts extend the interpreted mineralised shoots to approximately 170m vertically below surface. Historical Paddington hole TLRC042 returned 5m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 114m; this result is reported by Dundas for the first time here, with the historical data detailed in Appendix 2
- The adjacent drill line, approximately 150m to the north, also hosts previously reported gold mineralisation including 4m @ 1.28 g/t from 68m (24RKRC009) (ASX: 12 December 2024), supporting the interpreted north-south mineralised trend
- The result supports the potential for Rockland to host significant mineralisation across the identified 1km strike length. The mineralisation remains open down dip
- Drilling remains ongoing with a large programme of approximately 38 drill holes planned across the Rockland, Capricorn and Baden-Powell gold projects.
- 12m @ 1.25 g/t Au from 168m, including 4m @ 2.18 g/t Au from 176m; and
- 4m @ 4.87 g/t Au from 200m.
The new intercepts lie down dip of previously reported Dundas results on this section, including 6m @ 3.3 g/t Au from 78m (24RKRC005) and 8m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 145m (24RKRC007). They extend the interpreted shoots to approximately 170m vertically below surface, with the shoots remaining open down dip (Figure 1). Historical Paddington hole TLRC042 also returned 5m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 114m. That historical result is reported by Dundas for the first time in this announcement, with its source and individual assays disclosed in Appendix 2 and is contextually elevated in importance due to its proximity to the new down dip drilling conducted by Dundas. TLRC042 w
The adjacent drill line, approximately 150m to the north of the southern section, also hosts previously reported gold mineralisation, including 4m @ 1.28 g/t from 68m (24RKRC009) (ASX: 12 December 2024). Together these results support the Company’s interpretation of a north-south mineralised trend at Rockland, which remains open along strike and at depth (Figure 2).
Results for the first 3 drill holes received are tabulated in Appendix 1. The results returned were all mineralised (see figure 2) and included two holes drilled further to the north-west, 26RKRC012 (8m @ 0.93 g/t gold from 52m) and 26RKRC013 (4m @ 0.43 g/t gold from 104m and 4m @ 0.5 g/t gold from 112m and 4m @ 0.48 g/t gold from 164m). These holes are located on the interpreted western margin of the mineralised corridor.
TLRC042 was drilled by Paddington Gold Pty Limited during the 2000-2001 reporting period of the Windanya Project, then held by Talon Gold NL. The Annual Technical Report, Windanya Project, dated 25 May 2001, together with its digital collar, survey, geology and assay files. These are historical Exploration Results being reported by Dundas for the first time in an ASX announcement.
The report lists 1m @ 1.90 g/t Au from 78m and 5m @ 5.52 g/t Au from 114m in TLRC042. Both results reconcile with the archived 1m assay data. The 5m interval comprises 1.36, 1.57, 0.08, 10.90 and 13.70 g/t Au from 114m to 119m respectively, giving a length-weighted average of 5.522 g/t Au, rounded to 5.52 g/t Au. All lengths are down hole; true widths are not known but interpreted to be close to true widths.
The result provides historical exploration context and does not establish continuity with the new intercepts, however the position of the mineralisation is valuable to the geological interpretation. Appendix 2 contains the historical collar and assay data and a separate JORC Table 1 for TLRC042.
Figure 1: Interpretive cross section of the southern Rockland drill line (6638759mN, looking north), showing new hole 26RKRC011, previously announced Dundas results and historical Paddington hole TLRC042, first reported by Dundas here. Shaded mineralised zones are interpretations. The plotted position of TLRC042 is subject to the historical elevation and azimuth limitations in Appendix 2; continuity with the new intercepts has not been established.
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This article includes content from Dundas Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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