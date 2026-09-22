Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Completed at Armidal Antimony-Gold Project

Red Mountain Mining Limited Drilling Completed at Armidal Antimony-Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, announced the completion of the maiden reversecirculation (RC) drilling program at the Company's Oaky Creek antimony prospect, west of Armidale in northeastern NSW.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- Drilling has successfully completed at Red Mountain's maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Oaky Creek Antimony Prospect, west of Armidale in New South Wales.

- 20 holes, totaling 1776m, were completed into four priority targets defined by the Company's extensive surface geochemical sampling program at Oaky Creek.

- Sample splitswere screened on site using a portable XRF (pXRF) to prioritise samples for laboratory analysis, with 578 one-metre intervals from 19 of the 20 holes completed submitted to Intertek for four-acid digest multielement analysis and gold analysis by fire assay.

- Assay results for the samples are expected to be received by mid-November.

- Oaky Creek is Red Mountain's most advanced target within the 391 km2 Armidale AntimonyGold Project, located in the Southern New England Orogen of NSW, considered to be Australia's premier antimony mineral province. Previously announced conventional and auger soil sampling and rock chip analytical results of up to 39.3% Sb and 1.09ppm Au from Oaky Creek indicate potential for a large-scale orogenic antimony-gold vein system with a strike extent of ~3km at surface, which is analogous to Larvotto Resources' Hillgrove project, Australia's largest known antimony deposit.

A total of 20 RC drillholes, totaling 1776m, were completed to test four of five priority orogenic antimony-gold targets defined from Red Mountain's comprehensive surface rock chip, conventional soil and auger soil sampling program, completed over the past 12 months (Figure 1; Table 1). In summary, the drilling comprised:
- Ten drillholes into the coherent 300m x 30m Oaky Creek South Main Grid antimony-arsenic auger soil anomaly, which has also returned surface rock chip results of up to to 39.3% Sb & 1.09ppm Au.

- Three drillholes beneath the historical workingsand outcropping quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins at the Oaky Creek North Workings.

- Four drillholes to test beneath the Sb-bearing Creek exposure to the north of the Oaky Creek North Workings.

- Three drillholes to test the historical workings, outcropping quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins and associated IP chargeabilty anomaly at the Oaky Creek South Workings.

Due to the presence of crops in the ground, Red Mountain's fifth target - the geochemical target at the Oaky Creek North South Extension - was not accessible for drilling.

During the drilling program, Red Mountain's field team utilised a portable XRF (pXRF) instrument in combination with visual geological logging to select one-metre drill sample splits for laboratory analysis. On the basis of the logging and pXRF results, a total of 578 one-metre intervals, representing 32.5% of the total drilling, were sampled and have been submitted to Intertek for four-acid digest multielement and gold by fire assay analysis. Assay results are expected to be received by midNovember.

Following receipt and interpretation of the drill assay results, the Company will plan its next stage of exploration at Oaky Creek and more broadly across the Armidale Antimony-Gold Project.

Oaky Creek represents a significant 3km long orogenic antimony system with multiple drill ready targets

The Oaky Creek prospect features quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins and breccias hosted within a tightly folded and faulted sequence of metamorphosed Carboniferous mudstone, siltstone and fine sandstone. The mineralisation has been targeted by two groups of shallow historical pits and shafts at Oaky Creek North and Oaky Creek South.

The Company's initial sampling program at Oaky Creek comprised a 50m x 100m spaced grid soil sampling program centered on a major splay of the Namoi Fault, accompanied by rock chip sampling. As initially reported in June 2025, the soil sampling defines a coherent, ~1.5km long, 100-200m wide, NNW-trending >2ppm Sb in soil anomaly extending both north and south of the historical workings at Oaky Creek North and a similarly-oriented ~1km long >2ppm Sb in soil anomaly extending north from the Oaky Creek South workings.

Sampling campaigns at Oaky Creek, returned multiple rock chip samples with values of over 25% Sb and 0.1g.t Au for five different areas, with mineralised and anomalous rock samples showing a strong spatial correlation to the antimony soil anomaly (Figure 1*). When considered collectively, the soil and rock chip results indicate a significant orogenic antimony mineral system with a strike extent of 3km, which is analogous to Larvotto Resources' (ASX:LRV) Market Cap. ~AU$620 million) Hillgrove Project, which lies east ofRed Mountain's project area.

Red Mountain's ~1300 sample infill hand auger soil sampling campaign across the full ~3km strike extent of the Oaky Creek prospect was completed across the late 2025 and early 2026 to tighten the Company's existing 100m x 50m spaced soil grid in order to better constrain individual drill targets. This detailed systematic work allowed the company to define five high priority orogenic antimony targets for drill testing at Oaky Creek (Figure 1*), four of which wereinitially drilled during the current maiden drilling program.

In July 2026, Red Mountain also reported the results of a trial, four line dipole-dipole induced polarisation (DDIP) survey over Oaky Creek South. Modelling of the data revealed a coherent NNESSW-striking, steeply SE-dipping chargeability anomaly that extends beneath and at least 300m southwest from outcropping quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins and shallow historical antimony workings at the Oaky Creek South Workings (Figure 1*). The anomaly shows a peak observed chargeability of over 7.2 mV/V, compared to background values that typically range from 2 to 3 mV/V. The anomaly significantly increases the size of the Oaky Creek South Workings target and is modelled to extend fromsurface to a depth of at least 200m, and over a strike extent of at least 400m, compared to the ~120m strike of surface vein mineralisation. It strengthens to the SSW and remains open in that direction.

Red Mountain Armidale Antimony-Gold Projectbackground

Red Mountain's 100%-owned Armidale Antimony-Gold Project lies in the Southern New England Orogen (SNEO) in northeastern New South Wales, approximately west of Australia's largest known antimony deposit, Larvotto's (ASX:LRV) Hillgrovedeposit, which is also the 8th largest antimony deposit globally. The SNEO is recognised as Australia's premier Antimony province (Figure 2*).

Red Mountain's Armidale Antimony-Gold Project has an extensive 85km length along the western side of the Peel Fault. The geology of the project area is dominated by isoclinally folded Carboniferous metasediments of the Tamworth Belt, which is a forearc basinal package related to west-dipping subduction of oceanic crust beneath the Lachlan Orogen. Ultramafic melanges of the Great Serpentinite Belt, which outcrop along the Peel Fault, are considered to be remnants of this oceanic crust. The Peel Fault System has recognised world-class mineral potential, with over 400 known orogenic gold and base metal mineral occurrences along its over 400km strike extent, but is underexplored, with less than 200 mostly shallow drillholes over its length, the majority of which are focused on discrete prospects. Oaky Creek is the company's highest priority andmost advanced prospect within the project and is one of several known orogenic gold and antimony mineral occurrences within the tenement (Figure 3*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/IB08SZCO



About Red Mountain Mining Limited:

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) is a mineral exploration and development company. Red Mountain has a portfolio of US, Canada and Australia projects in Critical Minerals and Gold. Red Mountain is advancing its Armidale Antimony-Gold Project in NSW, Utah Antimony Project in the Antimony Mining District of Utah, US, Fry Lake Gold Project and US Lithium projects.



Source:
Red Mountain Mining Limited



Contact:
Mauro Piccini
Company Secretary

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Red Mountain Mining RMX:AU asx:rmx precious metals investing
RMX:AU
Red Mountain Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Mountain Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining (ASX:RMX)

Red Mountain Mining

Critical minerals in tier-1 mining districts in the US and Australia

Critical minerals in tier-1 mining districts in the US and Australia Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT

SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECT

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced SYSTEMATIC EXPLORATION UNDERWAY AT PIONEER TUNGSTEN PROJECTDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July Drilling

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Armidale Antimony Target Expanded Ahead of July DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Positive Magnetic Study Results at Pioneer Tungsten Project

Positive Magnetic Study Results at Pioneer Tungsten Project

Red Mountain Mining (RMX:AU) has announced Positive Magnetic Study Results at Pioneer Tungsten ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Flow Metals Identifies Widespread Epithermal Alteration and District-scale Structural Controls at Sixtymile

Flow Metals Identifies Widespread Epithermal Alteration and District-scale Structural Controls at Sixtymile

Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2026 field exploration program at the Sixtymile Gold Project in west-central Yukon. The program significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the district by defining a large-scale... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Clarifies Media Reports Regarding Ejido Benito Juárez Assembly

Apollo Silver Clarifies Media Reports Regarding Ejido Benito Juárez Assembly

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: APGO | OTCQB: APGOF | Frankfurt: 6ZF) wishes to clarify misleading media reports concerning the September 20, 2026 community assembly of Ejido Benito Juárez (the "Ejido"), located in Buenaventura Municipality, Chihuahua, Mexico.... Keep Reading...
Market One: Summit Royalties' Producing Portfolio Expected to Reach Six Assets in 2027

Market One: Summit Royalties' Producing Portfolio Expected to Reach Six Assets in 2027

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and Receives DTC Eligibility

Silver Hammer Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and Receives DTC Eligibility

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (OTCQB: HAMRF) (FSE: 7BW0) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "HAMRF" and that its common shares are now... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APGO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APGO

Trading resumes in: Company: Apollo Silver Corp.TSX-Venture Symbol: APGOAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 11:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Reports Ejido Benito Juárez to Reconvene Assembly on Cinco de Mayo Access Agreement

Apollo Silver Reports Ejido Benito Juárez to Reconvene Assembly on Cinco de Mayo Access Agreement

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX-V: APGO | OTCQB: APGOF | Frankfurt: 6ZF) reports that Ejido Benito Juárez (the "Ejido"), located in Buenaventura Municipality, Chihuahua, Mexico, will call a second community assembly to consider lifting the moratorium on mineral... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Red Mountain Mining
Sign up to get your FREE

Red Mountain Mining Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital

QIMC Identifies Three Fault-Controlled Helium Zones at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, and Expands Seismic Program to Approximately 50 Line-Kilometres

Flow Metals Identifies Widespread Epithermal Alteration and District-scale Structural Controls at Sixtymile

Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Related News

gold investing

Artemis Gold Buys Vista Gold in US$427 Million Deal

criticial metals investing

Greenland Stocks Surge on US-Denmark Security Agreement

copper investing

Luca Mining Acquires Capstone's Cozamin Mine in Mexico

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital

QIMC Identifies Three Fault-Controlled Helium Zones at New Salem-Apple River, Nova Scotia, and Expands Seismic Program to Approximately 50 Line-Kilometres

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Announces Board Leadership Transition

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Bussabong Development Final Investment Decision