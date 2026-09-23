Great Western Mining Corporation plc Announces Completion of Drilling: Defender Tungsten Project

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of its reverse circulation ("RC") drilling campaign at the Defender Tungsten Project in Mineral County, Nevada, USA.
OVERVIEW
- Programme comprised approximately 8,500 ft (2,590 m) of drilling across 23 holes to depths ranging between 200 ft (61 m) and 600 ft (183 m), targeting skarn hosted tungsten mineralisation.
- Primary objective of the drilling was to link historic workings between the Defender and Pine Crow mines, across an approximate strike length of around 1 km.
- Geological field logging and shortwave ultraviolet ("SWUV") inspection confirm that multiple drillholes intersected scheelite bearing skarn across several wide intervals.
- These subsurface intercepts support the positive results from recent surface channel sampling reported in the RNS of 7 July 2026, reinforcing a consistent picture of tungsten mineralisation extending from surface to depth.
- Samples have been dispatched to an accredited laboratory for assay, and the results will be used to inform a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE").
Great Western CEO, Ed Loye, commented: "Completing our first drilling campaign at the Defender Tungsten Project marks a major step forward for GWM. Intersecting broad zones of scheelite bearing skarn across several targets is highly encouraging and validates our geological model for the district. The presence of scheelite over broad intervals is very encouraging ahead of assay results. Importantly, the subsurface skarn zones we have now drill-tested complement the positive results from our recent surface channel sampling, giving us a coherent picture of mineralisation from surface to depth."
DETAILS
Geological Observations and Highlights
Geological field logging and SWUV inspection of drill cuttings across the programme identified multiple zones of scheelite-bearing skarn at three principal target areas (see Figure 1):
- Defender Hill: Drilling intersected 100 ft (31 m) of continuous skarn from 50 ft (15 m) to 150 ft (46 m) depth, with visible scheelite identified throughout the interval.
- Dough God Mine: Approximately 125 ft (38 m) of continuous skarn was intersected from surface to 125 ft (38 m) depth, with abundant visible scheelite observed across the full interval (Figure 1).
- Pine Crow Mine: A 30 ft (9 m) interval of continuous skarn was intersected from 115 ft (35 m) to 145 ft (44 m) depth, exhibiting intense scheelite UV fluorescence over narrower intervals compared to the targets further east.
These subsurface intercepts appear consistent with the positive results from recent surface channel sampling reported in the Company's RNS of 7 July 2026, reinforcing a coherent picture of tungsten mineralisation extending from surface to depth across the project area.
It is anticipated that the results from the recently completed RC drilling campaign will be used to inform a maiden MRE to be undertaken by Addison Mining Services, in order to test the geological model that supports the potential for an emerging near-surface, metallurgically amenable tungsten system (as reported in the Company's RNS of 16 September 2026).
Work Completed
The programme comprised 23 reverse circulation drillholes for a total of ~8,500 ft (2,590 m). Holes were drilled to depths of between 300 ft (91 m) and 600 ft (183 m) using standard RC hammer drilling procedures, with downhole survey completed as standard.
All samples have been dispatched to American Assay in Reno, Nevada, for analysis. Results are expected in Q4 2026 and will be reported in due course.
Geology and Geological Interpretation
The Defender Tungsten Project comprises scheelite-bearing garnet skarns developed along the contact between Cretaceous granitic intrusions and limestones of the Jurassic Dunlap Formation. The drilling programme was designed to test the continuity of skarn-hosted tungsten mineralisation between the historic Defender Mine and Pine Crow Mine workings, across an approximate strike length of 1 km, and to confirm widths of mineralisation at depth.
Field logging of drill cuttings confirms the presence of skarn development across all three principal target areas, with intercept widths and geological character broadly consistent with the Company's pre-drill geological model for the district.
Mineralisation
Tungsten mineralisation at the project occurs primarily as scheelite within garnet skarn units. SWUV inspection of drill cuttings confirmed the presence of scheelite across multiple broad intercepts, with the strongest fluorescence responses observed at the Defender Hill and Dough God Mine targets. Assay results, once received, will provide quantitative grade data to complement the visual and geological observations reported herein.
Competent Person's Statement and Technical Sign off
The technical information in this release which relates to GWMO's Defender Tungsten Project is based upon and fairly represents information and data presented and reviewed by Mr. Lewis Harvey, MSc., Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.
The technical information has also been reviewed by Mr. James Hogg MSc, MAIG, Principal Geologist for Addison Mining Services (AMS).
Mr Harvey and Mr Hogg have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation, the type of deposit under consideration and the activity undertaken to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the JORC Code 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and Qualified Persons under the AIM rules.
Mr. Harvey and Mr. Hogg (who were both involved in supervising the drilling project) have reviewed and verified the technical information that forms the basis of and has been used in the preparation of this announcement, including all sampling and analytical data, and analytical techniques where applicable. Mr. Hogg and Mr. Harvey consent to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on the information, in the form and context in which it appears.
Forward-Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this announcement. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
Glossary of Technical Terms:
|"%"
|percent
|"AIM"
|Alternative Investment Market: London Stock Exchange designed for smaller, growing companies.
|"CEO"
|Chief Executive Officer
|"GWMO"
|Great Western, GWM or the Company
|"CP"
|Competent Person
|"CRM"
|Certified reference material or standard
|"DTM"
|Digital Terrain Model. Computerised topographic model
|"ft"
|Feet. Unit of measurement.
|"inc"
|including
|"m"
|Metre. Unit of measurement.
|"MAIG"
|Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists
|"MRE"
|Mineral Resource Estimate
|"Ag"
|Silver
|"AMS"
|Addison Mining Services
|"Au"
|Gold
|"Cu"
|Copper
|"JORC (2012)"
|2012 edition of the JORC code
|"JORC"
|Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, as published by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia
|"km"
|Kilometre
|"LSE"
|London Stock Exchange.
|"m"
|metre
|"RC"
|Reverse Circulation. Method of drilling
|"RNS"
|Regulatory News Statement.
|"SWUV"
|Shortwave ultraviolet
|"W"
|Tungsten
|"QA/QC"
|Quality Assurance/Quality Control,
Appendix 1: Table 1 (JORC 2012)
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|AMS Commentary
|Sampling techniques
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|Drilling techniques
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|Drill sample recovery
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|Logging
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|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
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|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
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|Verification of sampling and assaying
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|Location of data points
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|Data spacing and distribution
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|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
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|Sample security
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|Audits or reviews
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ENDS
For further information, visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:
|Great Western Mining Corporation PLC
|Brian Hall, Chairman
|c/o St Brides
|Ed Loye, CEO
|greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk
|Davy
|Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker
|Brian Garrahy
|+353 (0)1 679 6363
|Shard Capital Partners
|Joint Broker
|Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar
|+44 (0)20 7186 9008
|St Brides Partners
|Financial PR
|Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis
|greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk
Notes
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada. The Company has a strategic emphasis on tungsten, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains forward looking statements relating to the plans, activities and expectations of Great Western Mining Corporation PLC. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those concerning planned exploration programmes, anticipated timelines and potential mineral resource outcomes.
Forward looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "could", "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include geological risk, exploration and drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, funding availability, operational challenges, commodity price movements and general market conditions. No assurance can be given that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, and shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC
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