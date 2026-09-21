Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APGO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - APGO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Apollo Silver Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: APGO

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 11:15 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/21/c5045.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

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Latest Press Releases

Silver Hammer Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and Receives DTC Eligibility

Apollo Silver Reports Ejido Benito Juárez to Reconvene Assembly on Cinco de Mayo Access Agreement

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