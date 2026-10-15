Apterra Infrastructure Capital Names Josh Mintz Chief Financial Officer

Apterra Infrastructure Capital ("Apterra" or the "Company"), a leading infrastructure finance platform and affiliate of Apollo (NYSE: APO), today announced that Josh Mintz has joined Apterra as Chief Financial Officer. Mintz brings more than 15 years of experience across private credit, alternative asset management and financial services, and will report to Co-CEOs Michael Pantelogianis and Ralph Cho.

Apterra Co-CEOs Ralph Cho and Michael Pantelogianis said, "Apterra has scaled rapidly as a leading infrastructure finance platform, and Josh's leadership and industry experience will help strengthen our finance foundation for the next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Josh Mintz, Apterra CFO, said, "Apterra has built a well-positioned platform in a dynamic and fast-growing infrastructure debt market. I am excited to join at this stage of the platform's growth and look forward to building a finance function that supports its expansion and meets the expectations of our clients and investors."

Since inception, Apterra has originated approximately $34 billion in infrastructure transactions globally, with recent notable transactions involving Phoenix Tower International, 38 Degrees North, CenTrio and ValorC3 Data Centers, among others. The Company provides financing solutions across renewable energy, conventional power, midstream energy, digital infrastructure and transportation, serving sponsors and developers as demand for infrastructure capital grows.

Prior to joining Apterra, Mintz was Chief Financial Officer of DWS Group's U.S. Infrastructure Debt business, where he led finance and operations for a multi-billion-dollar platform across CLOs, private credit funds and separately managed accounts. He previously held finance and operations roles at Pennant Park Investment Advisers and Sound Point Capital Management. Mintz is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a BS in Accounting, magna cum laude, from Touro University.

About Apterra

Apterra, an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, is an infrastructure finance platform that provides tailored capital solutions for sponsors and developers across key infrastructure sectors. Apterra's origination, structuring and distribution capabilities support access to capital through relationships with banks, investors and asset managers. Visit www.Apterra.com to learn more.

Contact
Communications@apterra.com


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