White Cliff Minerals

Appointment of Strategic Advisor

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Hancock (“John”) as a Strategic Advisor to the Board of White Cliff Minerals Ltd. The Company expects significant growth with its current and future portfolio of projects in the coming 12 months and is working now to secure appropriate personnel to assist with this.

About John Hancock

John’s experience in the mining and exploration industry began more than 40 years ago visiting Pilbara iron ore prospects with his grandfather, Lang Hancock. During the 1990s he was part of marketing missions representing the Hope Downs Iron Ore project to customers and investors in China, Japan and Germany, including co-presenting the project at the 1997 Iron and Steel Conference held in Berlin. After two years working in South Africa with Iscor Mining (now Kumba) and on return to Australia completing an MBA, John transitioned to the role of investor and over the last 20 years has built a record of successful early stage investments in Lithium and Uranium, including substantial holdings in Vulcan Energy and Aura Energy. His experience in international resource development and capital markets includes the role of Senior Advisor to The Lind Partners, a US fund that during his tenure has deployed more than $500m to small-cap companies in both Australia and Canada, particularly within the mining industry.

The Board views John’s appointment at this pivotal time in the Company’s evolution to be a logical next step as we move to complete our stated strategy of a three-project portfolio in Canada as well as significantly expand our exploration work at both Great Bear Lake and the Rae Copper (Nunavut-Coppermine) Project.

“Attracting someone of John’s experience and calibre is a great development for White Cliff. John has an extensive international network and is a successful resources veteran with deep roots within the mining industry. I look forward to working with John as we execute this next corporate step and continue to unlock the untapped potential of all of the Company’s projects”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director

“I am not alone in looking for copper, and have been searching for an early-stage investment to complement my exposure to lithium and uranium. Copper is a vital ingredient to a clean energy transition and as my grandfather said, ‘minerals don’t grow on trees, every year you need to find more’ and today this means searching further and further afield. White Cliff have secured a large holding in an area with historical production and exciting preliminary indications which led me to become an investor and now Strategic Advisor to the Board. I, like Troy and the Board are looking forward to the upcoming assay results from our maiden campaign where we have visually identified numerous highly prospective areas”
John Hancock


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

